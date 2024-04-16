Hooker Furnishings Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript April 11, 2024

Operator: Hello, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Hooker Furnishings Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Webcast. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to hand the conference over to Paul Huckfeldt. You may begin.

Paul Huckfeldt: Thank you, Tawanda. Good morning, and welcome to our quarterly conference call to review our financial results for the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and full year, both of which ended on January 28, 2024. Joining me this morning is Jeremy Hoff, our Chief Executive Officer. We certainly appreciate your participation today. During our call, we may make forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. A discussion of factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from management's expectations is contained in our press release and SEC filing announcing our fiscal 2024 results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of today, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after today's call.

This morning, we reported consolidated net sales of $433 million for the fiscal 2024 fiscal year, a decrease of $150 million or 25.7% as compared to last year. This decline is attributed to an industry-wide soft demand and the exit of unprofitable product lines in our Home Meridian segment, which accounted for about $21 million of the reduction in revenue. Despite the sales decrease, profitability increased compared to the prior fiscal year due primarily to the absence of a $24 million inventory write-down in the current period in our Home Meridian segment as well as increased profitability in our Hooker Branded segment. We recorded a consolidated operating income of $12.4 million and net income of $10 million or $0.91 per diluted share. For the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter, which began on October 30, '23 and ended on January 28, 2024, consolidated net sales decreased by $34 million or 26% to $96.8 million due to sales decreases in all three segments, also driven by the soft demand for home furnishings.

We reported net income of $593,000 or $0.06 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $17 million, almost $18 million or $1.60 per diluted share in the prior year fourth quarter. The fiscal '23 fourth quarter loss resulted from the $24 million inventory write-down related to unprofitable ACH product line and other excess inventories in the Home Meridian segment during that period. Now I'll turn the call over to Jeremy for comments on our fiscal 2024 full year and fourth quarter results.

Jeremy Hoff: Thank you, Paul, and good morning, everyone. During a challenging year, we are proud of our team's accomplishments and discipline as they successfully restructured our HMI business model improved profitability and strengthened our balance sheet. At the same time, we reinforced belief in our strategic growth initiatives by continuing to make the necessary investments to fuel long-term expansion. While taking comprehensive steps this year to reposition HMI for sustainable profitability, we simultaneously executed an array of long-term growth initiatives, including the launch of the new and modern lifestyle brand, new showroom openings, a new enterprise resource planning operating system and the acquisition of BOBO Intriguing Objects to enhance our ability to be a whole home furnishing resource.

Despite difficult business conditions for the home furnishings industry, and the 25.6% consolidated sales decrease, our operating income of $12.4 million and net income of $10 million or $0.91 per diluted share for fiscal year were significant improvements over the prior year, as Paul noted. During the year, we also strengthened our financial position and balance sheet, increasing cash by $24 million to over $43 million at year-end and adjusted our inventory levels to align with demand, resulting in a $35 million or 36% reduction, including the successful liquidation of HMI's obsolete inventories. Fiscal '24 was a pivotal year for us as we move forward from the initial coverage crisis, but still feel some of the effects. Since 2020, we have navigated through some of the most volatile macroeconomic conditions of our 100-year history, the severe initial downturn of the pandemic, followed by a demand surge for home furnishings, supply chain disruptions, inventory unavailability, historically high ocean freight cost, significant inflation higher interest rates, a sluggish housing market and a temporary shift in discretionary spending away from home furnishings.

Against the backdrop of these disruptions and recent weak industry-wide demand, we've strengthened our financial position, made strategic investments to expand our addressable market and continued our over 50-year history of dividend payments, including our eighth consecutive annual dividend increase. We are also excited to announce changes to our organization, which we believe will ideally position us for growth into the future. We have consolidated merchandising for our legacy brands under a Chief Creative Officer, designed to drive creative excellence in delivering more integrated and aspirational presentation in our approach to the market. This move is expected to position Hooker as a whole home consumer-centric resource to its customers, drive synergies among our brands and ultimately drive increased sales and earnings when demand returns.

As we celebrate our 100th year of business the adaptability that's been integral to our culture since 1924, continues to be vital to our success today and will drive us forward as we start our next century. Now, I want to turn the discussion over to Paul, who will discuss highlights in each of our segments.

Paul Huckfeldt: Thank you, Jeremy. The Hooker Branded segment increased net sales decreased by $49 million or 24% compared to the prior fiscal year, primarily due to soft demand for home furnishing. This decrease was further amplified by strong sales in the prior year, driven by the surge in demand after the initial COVID crisis and fulfillment of historically high backlog, carried over from fiscal 2022. Despite the sales decrease, gross margins increased significantly due to the combination of reduced ocean freight costs and the lingering impact of price increases implemented in the prior year. For fiscal '24, Hooker Branded achieved $16.8 million in operating income with a 10.8% operating margin compared to $22 million and a 10.7% operating margin last year.

For the fiscal '24 fourth quarter, net sales decreased by $14 million or 27%, compared to the prior year fourth quarter. While incoming orders remained flat compared to last year's fourth quarter, the backlog was 25% lower than the previous year-end, but remains 40% higher than the fiscal 2020 year-end. In April 2023, we relocated and expanded our High Point showroom to create a wider audience for our Hooker Legacy and Sunset West product lines, while opening two smaller showrooms in Las Vegas and Atlanta. We set attendance records at both the spring and fall High Point Markets with year-over-year increases of 92% and 86%, respectively. The collective impact of our new showrooms in these markets has more than quadrupled our customer contacts annually, which we believe will begin to show substantial benefits as furniture demand improves.

Moving to our Home Meridian segment. Segment sales -- net sales decreased by $73 million or 34% compared to the prior fiscal year, due primarily to soft demand for home furnishings, which resulted in reduced sales across all channels, including traditional furniture chains, mass merchants and e-commerce. Additionally, the exit of unprofitable businesses accounted for about 26% of the sales decrease within the segment. On a positive note, Samuel Lawrence Hospitality achieved robust sales growth with a 38% increase, thanks to a strong rebound in the hospitality industry. Despite reduced revenue and gross profit, gross profit was $24 million compared to a gross loss of $2.6 million in the prior year. This significant improvement was primarily due to the absence of a $24 million write-down of ACH inventories and other excess inventory.

The company made significant progress in restructuring HMI to focus on its core business and product lines, allowing the segment to achieve profitability in the third quarter for the first time since calendar 2021 and to improve fiscal year gross profit, setting it on a path to sustained profitability. The segment reported an operating loss of $5.5 million or 3.9%, a $31.7 million improvement from the prior year and part of a trend of reduced losses over the last few years, which we believe will result in a return to profitability for the segment. For the fiscal '24 fourth quarter, net sales decreased by $15 million or 35% compared to the prior year fourth quarter. Incoming orders at HMI outpaced all segments increasing by over $74 million, more than doubling compared to the prior year.

This rising demand is an affirmation of HMI's efforts to strengthen product offerings and focus on core profitable businesses such as Pulaski, PRI and SLH. To a lesser extent, the absence of order cancellations from exited businesses in the current year impacted the order improvement at HMI. The year-end backlog was 16% lower than the previous year-end, but increased by 30% compared to the fiscal 2024 third quarter end. And since the end of the year, we've seen the backlog grow by about another $15 million. Moving to domestic upholstery. The Domestic Upholstery segment's net sales decreased by $30 million or 19%, compared to the all-time record sales this segment achieved in the prior fiscal year, which resulted from the fulfillment of historically high order backlogs.

All four divisions experienced sales decreases, driven by reduced demand for home furnishings. Both gross profit and margin decreased due to a combination of decreased net sales and underabsorbed overhead when operating at reduced production levels during the year. On a more positive note, all four divisions benefited from more stable raw material costs. For the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter, net sales decreased by about $5.5 million or 16%, compared to the prior year fourth quarter. Incoming orders increased across all four divisions in fiscal '24. The year-end order backlog was 36% lower than the prior year-end. Domestic upholstery backlog remains 7% higher than the fiscal 2020 year-end, excluding Sunset West, which was acquired on the first day of the company's 2023 fiscal year.

Moving to the balance sheet. Cash and cash equivalents stood at $43.2 million at the fiscal '24 year-end, an increase of $24 million from the prior year-end. Inventory levels decreased by $35 million from the prior year-end due to adjusted inventory planning based on current demand and our business structure. During fiscal '24, $55 million of cash generated from these operating activities funded $11.7 million of share repurchases, $9.7 million of cash dividends $6.8 million in capital expenditures, including investments in the new High Point, Atlanta and Las Vegas showrooms, $5 million for continued implementation of our ERP system, $2.8 million of principal and interest payments on our term loan and $2.4 million for the BOBO acquisition. We completed the share repurchase program, which began in the second quarter of last fiscal year, spending a total of $25 million to purchase and retire 1.4 million shares of our common stock.

In addition to our cash balances, we have an aggregate $28.3 million available under our existing line of credit and $28.5 million of cash surrender value of company-owned life insurance. Aligning our inventories with current demand has contributed to the increase in cash during the year, and we have disciplines in place to help prevent future inventory spikes. Our capital allocation priorities right now are continuing to invest in organic growth, and strategic initiatives and maintain a strong balance sheet until the demand environment improves, while continuing to pay a meaningful dividend, which we paid for 53 consecutive years. Now I'll turn the discussion back to Jeremy for his outlook.

Jeremy Hoff: Thank you, Paul. Home furnishings industry demand is exceptionally soft in about 2.5 months into the new fiscal year, year-to-date consolidated orders are down in the mid-single digits as compared to the same prior year period. However, we believe the investments and improvements we made in the past year will be a springboard to higher profitability, especially as demand improves. Economic indicators are mixed, giving us a cautiously optimistic outlook. Home furnishings industry demand is soft and consumer confidence ticked down recently after several months of improvement. Indices measuring consumers' assessments of both the current situation and future expectations worsened over the last month, despite what appear to be encouraging signs, including easing inflation and likely interest rate cuts.

However, there are some positives as well. We're encouraged by recent strong growth in building permits and single-family housing starts, recent decreases in mortgage interest rates, continuing positive employment data and the stock market's strong performance. Our consolidated order backlog has increased from $72 million to about $85 million since the end of fiscal '24. We are confident we've made the right strategic investments in sales channels, people, systems and products, and that we are positioned to grow as the economy gains momentum. Going forward, we intend to use the strength of our balance sheet and variable cost model to weather current economic volatility until consumer confidence improves and demand normalizes. We are looking forward to the Spring High Point Market that opens this week and expect strong attendance as we offer an exciting assortment of new products across divisions.

At the market, we are kicking off a year-long celebration to chronicle, our 100-year history of design leadership, culture and legacy of giving as we prepare to embark on our 100th year, we are privileged to celebrate this incredible milestone with our employees, our partners and our communities. In 2024, we will honor our anniversary with a variety of activities, none more important than those the demonstrated heritage centered around enhancing the lives of the people we touch. Throughout the years, our team has put integrity and our philanthropic culture at the forefront of everything we do. So it's appropriate that as the cornerstone of our 100th year anniversary celebration, the company is launching a signature philanthropic program 100 Acts of Kindness designed to amplify our spirit of giving in an even more meaningful way during our centennial year the nationwide program aims to further enhance the lives of those in need, broadening our reach to communities across the U.S. This ends the formal part of our discussion.

And at this time, I will turn the call back over to our operator, Tawanda for questions.

