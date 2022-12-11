Hooker Furnishings' (NASDAQ:HOFT) Dividend Will Be Increased To $0.22

The board of Hooker Furnishings Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.22 on the 30th of December, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This takes the dividend yield to 4.9%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Hooker Furnishings' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Before this announcement, Hooker Furnishings was paying out 100% of what it was earning, and not generating any free cash flows either. Paying out such a large dividend compared to earnings while also not generating any free cash flow would definitely be difficult to keep up.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 31.8%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 82%, which is on the higher side, but certainly still feasible.

Hooker Furnishings Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $0.40, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.88. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 8.2% over that duration. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, things aren't all that rosy. Over the past five years, it looks as though Hooker Furnishings' EPS has declined at around 21% a year. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

Hooker Furnishings' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. To that end, Hooker Furnishings has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about. Is Hooker Furnishings not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

