New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad (KLSE:NHFATT) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad (KLSE:NHFATT) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.074 = RM45m ÷ (RM621m - RM21m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 7.4%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 8.5% average generated by the Auto Components industry.

KLSE:NHFATT Return on Capital Employed December 31st 2023

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad Tell Us?

Even though ROCE is still low in absolute terms, it's good to see it's heading in the right direction. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 7.4%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 28%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

Story continues

The Bottom Line On New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad has. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 46% return over the last five years. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

