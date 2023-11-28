New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad (KLSE:NHFATT) will pay a dividend of MYR0.03 on the 22nd of December. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 3.8%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. However, prior to this announcement, New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 19.5% if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 22% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from MYR0.118 total annually to MYR0.13. Its dividends have grown at less than 1% per annum over this time frame. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. We are encouraged to see that New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad has grown earnings per share at 19% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

We Really Like New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad might even raise payments in the future. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

