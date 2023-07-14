New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:NHFATT) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad (KLSE:NHFATT) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.069 = RM40m ÷ (RM603m - RM20m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 6.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Auto Components industry average of 13%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We're glad to see that ROCE is heading in the right direction, even if it is still low at the moment. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 6.9%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 24% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

Our Take On New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has only returned 8.9% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad that you might be interested in.

