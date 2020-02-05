How Hoop hit #2 with its Tinder for Snapchat

Snapchat's developer platform is blowing up as a gateway to teen social app users. Hoop is the latest Snap Kit blockbuster, rocketing to #2 on the overall App Store charts this month with its Tinder -esque swiping interface for discovering people and asking to message with them over Snapchat. Within a week of going viral, unfunded French startup Dazz saw Hoop score 2.5 million downloads.

The fact that such a dumbfoundingly simple and already ubiquitous style of app was able to climb the charts so fast demonstrates the potential of Snap Kit to drive user lock-in for Snapchat. Since the developer platform lets other apps piggyback on its login system and Bitmoji avatars, it creates new reasons for users to set up a Snapchat account and keep using it. It's the same strategy that made Facebook an entrenched part of the internet, but this time it's for a younger crowd.

In the first-ever interview about Hoop, Dazz's 26-year-old co-founders Lucas Gervais and Alexi Pourret reveal that the idea came from watching users patterns in their previous experiment on the Snap Kit platform. They built an app called Dazz in 2018 that let users create polls and get anonymous answers from friends, but they noticed their 250,000 users "always ended up adding each other on Snap. So we decided to create Hoop, the app to make new Snap friends" Gervais tells me.

Gervais and Pourret have been friends since age 2, growing up in small town in France. They met their two developers in high school, and are now marketing students at university. With Hoop, they say the goal was to "meet everyone’s needs, from connecting people from different cultures to helping lonely people to feel better to simply growing your Snapchat community."

At first, Hoop for iOS or Android looks just like Tinder. You create an account with some photos and bio information, and start swiping through profiles. If you like someone, you tap a Snapchat button to request their Snap username so you can message them.

But then Hoop reveals its savvy virality and monetization strategy. Rather than being able to endlessly 'swipe right' and approach people, Hoop limits your asks by making you spend its in-app 'diamonds' currency to reach out. After about 10 requests to chat, you'll have to earn more diamonds. You do that by sharing and getting friends to open your invite link to the app, adding people on Snapchat that you meet on Hoop, logging in each day, taking a survey, watching a video ad, and completing offers by signing up for streaming services or car insurance providers. It also trades diamonds for rating Hoop in the App Store, though that might run afowl of Apple's rules.

Those tactics helped Hoop climb as high as #2 on the overall iOS chart and #1 on the Social Apps chart on January 24th. It's now at #83 overall and #7 in social, putting it above apps like Discord, LinkedIn, Skype, and new Vine successor Byte. Hoop had over 3 million installs as of a week ago.

