U.S. markets open in 8 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,019.75
    +15.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,240.00
    +81.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,323.75
    +79.00 (+0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,790.10
    +7.70 (+0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.84
    -0.36 (-0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.00
    +9.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    21.60
    +0.05 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0442
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.47
    -1.40 (-4.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2342
    +0.0019 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.4030
    +0.3500 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,322.99
    -41.69 (-0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    681.35
    +438.67 (+180.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.80
    +46.65 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,622.38
    +75.33 (+0.28%)
     

HOOPS SDKs Help Visual Components Make Factory Planning and Simulation Easy for Customers

·4 min read

Tech Soft 3D announces that Visual Components has integrated HOOPS toolkits to power
their manufacturing facility planning and simulation platform.

BEND, Ore., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Soft 3D, the leading provider of engineering software development toolkits, today announces that Visual Components has integrated HOOPS toolkits to power their manufacturing facility planning and simulation platform. For more than 20 years, Visual Components has been one of the pioneers of the 3D manufacturing simulation industry. The company aims to make manufacturing design and simulation technology easy to use for manufacturing organizations of all sizes through its product, also called Visual Components.

"We offer a simulation solution for planning all kinds of manufacturing environments, from automotive to the food and beverage industry. The simulation allows testing the plans and optimizing the production processes without committing investment in physical systems," said Umair Ejaz, Product Marketing Manager at Visual Components. "It gives customers a virtual environment where they can design their layouts in advance, program their robots, and run simulation studies to make sure there aren't any bottlenecks and all the elements of the shop floor are working efficiently."

To help populate this virtual factory environment, customers can use the product's eCatalog feature, which provides access to thousands of ready-made models of robots and other industrial automation machinery from leading brands, or they can bring in their own CAD data and add simulation behavior to the CAD models if desired. To accommodate this latter scenario, Visual Components knew that it needed to provide support for a wide variety of CAD files and formats.

"Looking at our customer base, we understand that there aren't just one or two primary CAD tools out there – there are scores of them," said Ejaz. "The type of CAD package is going to be different from company to company – it might even be different from project to project within an organization. Our product has to support that diversity of CAD formats and also its continuous version updates."

Creating Easy Ways to Bring Data In and Push It Out

To ensure it could provide access to a wide variety of CAD formats, Visual Components turned to HOOPS Exchange. An SDK that enables the import of 30+ popular CAD formats, HOOPS Exchange is the leading CAD import and export library and is able to bring in complex data with no loss of accuracy or precision.

"Visual Components' focus is on simulation and robotics; those are the areas where we allocate most of our development resources. When development goes out of that scope – as with the challenge of providing robust 3D data access – we look for reliable SDKs like HOOPS Exchange that complement our existing functionalities," said Camilo Cifuentes, Senior Software Developer at Visual Components.

The company is also making use of HOOPS Publish, a native SDK for generating interactive 3D PDF documents and exporting to HTML and other formats for easy downstream consumption of 3D models and engineering data. Together, the two HOOPS SDKs build powerful functionality into Visual Components.

"HOOPS Exchange enables us to import 3D models into our own 3D planning environment, bringing in not just the geometries, but also material, texture, PMI, and other information," said Cifuentes. "When it comes time to export this information, we use HOOPS Publish to generate 3D interactive PDFs."

The richness of the export functionality is particularly useful for making simulations of factory performance more easily understandable and less abstract for downstream users.

"While running a factory simulation in Visual Components, customers have the option of hitting 'record' to capture several minutes of their factory in action," said Cifuentes. "HOOPS Publish makes it simple for our customers to share that 3D animated simulation and the related data in a format that pretty much anyone with a computer can open and access. The recipients don't need to buy or run any special software to experience the simulation in a very in-depth fashion."

From a technical perspective, incorporating the SDKs into Visual Components and working with Tech Soft 3D has been a smooth process for the company, marked by a high level of responsiveness.

"We've been using HOOPS Exchange for nearly seven years now, and the support from Tech Soft 3D has been amazing," said Cifuentes. "When you're first getting started, they provide very useful sample projects and data that help you understand how to work with the SDK to get the results you need. When we had questions, Tech Soft 3D were very quick to provide answers. The ability to bring different types of 3D data into simulation software is indispensable. Quite simply, Tech Soft 3D's partnership has been essential to us."

About Tech Soft 3D

Tech Soft 3D is the leading provider of engineering software development toolkits. Established in 1996 and headquartered in Bend, Oregon, Tech Soft 3D also has offices in California, France, England, Japan and Norway. The company's toolkit products power more than 500 unique applications running on hundreds of millions of computers worldwide. Tech Soft 3D is backed by investment firm Battery Ventures. For more information, visit www.techsoft3d.com.

PRESS CONTACT

Angela Simoes
4153022934
https://www.techsoft3d.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hoops-sdks-help-visual-components-make-factory-planning-and-simulation-easy-for-customers-301548561.html

SOURCE Tech Soft 3D

Recommended Stories

  • Investors in Harmoney (ASX:HMY) have unfortunately lost 22% over the last year

    The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that...

  • Celsius Network’s mining arm plans public listing

    Celsius Mining, a Bitcoin mining unit of cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network, is planning to go public, as the company doubles down on its mining business. See related article: SEC scrutinizing crypto lending by Celsius, Gemini, Voyager: reports Fast facts Celsius Mining said on Monday that it filed a Form S-1 draft registration with the U.S. […]

  • Richest Asian Is Also Busiest Dealmaker With a $17 Billion Spree

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian billionaire Gautam Adani became the richest person in Asia this year. Now, a vast empire-building exercise is making him one of the region’s busiest dealmakers. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMusk Says Twitter Deal at Lower Price Is ‘Not Out

  • Indian economy at risk of ‘dollarization’ from cryptocurrencies: report

    Parts of the Indian economy can lead to “dollarization” due to cryptocurrencies, which would be against the national interest, top officials of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) told a parliamentary panel, according to local media. See related article: India’s financial stability at risk from cryptos: IMF Fast facts Local media quoted unnamed officials in […]

  • Tesla stops taking orders for Cybertruck outside North America -website

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -U.S. electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla Inc has stopped taking orders for its upcoming Cybertruck pickup truck outside of North America, according to its official website. Tesla declined to comment on the matter. Chief Executive Elon Musk has said Tesla would start production of the Cybertruck next year at its plant in Austin, Texas.

  • 10 Battered Tech Stocks Advisors Should Consider for Clients

    Tremendous returns are often achieved by diving in precisely when tech stocks are most battered. These 10 names merit particular consideration now.

  • Verizon Bumps Up Wireless Prices Citing Inflation Woes After AT&T

    For the first time in two years, Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) will raise prices on its wireless bills, helping it shift the burden of higher costs, Bloomberg reports. Industry watchdogs had warned that post-T-Mobile US, Inc's (NASDAQ: TMUS) acquisition of Sprint Corp, there would be fewer wireless competitors, making it easier to raise prices. Implementing higher charges under cover of surging inflation represents a ripe time to capitalize on the situation. Recently AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) r

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch As Earnings Reports Roll In

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Apple could switch everything from Lightning connector to USB-C, report claims

    Apple could switch all of its products from the Lightning connector to USB-C, a new report claims. It comes just days after reliable analyst Ming-chi Kuo claimed this year’s iPhone 14 could be the last of the iPhones to use Apple’s proprietary plug. Now he has said that other Apple products that use the port are likely to make the same move, adopting the more standard USB-C port for charging.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy Or Sell? Enterprise, Cloud Computing, Telecom Markets Key

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on trends for cloud computing, plus corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • Kwon Proposes Forking Terra, Nixing UST Stablecoin in ‘Revival Plan 2’

    Do Kwon is out with his second attempt at a revival plan for the troubled blockchain.

  • This Stock Is No. 1 on My Buy List

    In the four years I've been following it, Appian's stock price has doubled, running up 105%. While I was reviewing Appian's recent earnings report for one of the Fool's video services, I had the opportunity to dig a little deeper into the Appian story. Appian offers a cloud platform where software is simplified.

  • TikTok just discovered the cutest way to avoid losing your keys for less than $8

    You’ll never lose your keys again with this super cute wall key holder.

  • Akuity raises $20M to simplify Kubernetes container management

    Akuity, a provider of app delivery software for Kubernetes, today announced that it closed a $20 million Series A funding round led by Lead Edge Capital and Decibel Partners, bringing Akuity's total raised to $25 million. Co-founder and CEO Hong Wang says that the funding will enable Akuity to expand the size of its workforce while contributing to the open source community. Kubernetes is open source software for deploying and managing these containers.

  • Daily Crunch: 'The bitcoin network is not a payments network,' says FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried

    This week, I’m psyched to head out to TechCrunch Sessions: Mobility in San Mateo to get the full story on which cars will be driving themselves and which companies are driving into our hearts – or off the nearest cliff. In other news, I just re-read my TechCrunch contract, which states no superfluous obscenities are allowed, so rest assured that this newsletter only contains strictly necessary swearwords. Ack -- moar layoffs: Natasha and Amanda break down the current constriction in startups with a roundup of layoffs over the past week, including an analysis of what happened at Section4, Carvana, Latch, DataRobot, and the hiring freezes at some of the tech stalwarts, including Meta, Twitter and Uber.

  • Marriott to Debut Ad Network to Reach Travelers Via App and Room TVs

    Marriott International said on Monday it would shortly launch a media network to let advertisers reach its guests via the hotel group’s app and websites and, someday, the TVs in its guestrooms. Marriott and a few advertisers will test the media network in the U.S. and Canada in the next two weeks. The hotel group […]

  • Online shopping: Get the best deal-sniffing browser extensions and protect your packages

    How to improve your online shopping, from browser extensions that help you find the lowest price to getting packages placed safely in your garage.

  • Cloud Foundry Foundation launches Korifi to simplify the Kubernetes developer experience

    The Cloud Foundry Foundation today announced the launch of Korifi, a new developer experience that will offer a Cloud Foundry-compatible application platform on top of Kubernetes. Since its initial release more than 10 years ago, the open source Cloud Foundry project has established itself as the go-to platform as a service (PaaS) for many larger enterprises that want to offer their developers a language-agnostic developer experience that abstracts away most of the infrastructure concerns. In its early days, before containers were a buzzword, Cloud Foundry built its own container system but has since, for the most part, refocused its efforts on building on top of Kubernetes.

  • Tech giants pledge $30M to boost open source software security

    Tech giants including Amazon, Google and Microsoft have pledged millions of dollars to bolster the security of open source software. The pledge was made during a meeting in Washington, DC last week, which saw open source leaders, headed up by the Linux Foundation and the Open Source Software Security Foundation (OpenSSF), share their plans for enhancing the security of the software supply chain. The flaw affected Apache’s Log4j library, a ubiquitous logging software, which put millions of devices worldwide at risk.