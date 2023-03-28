U.S. markets open in 5 minutes

Hoover Treated Wood Products Announces New Manufacturing Facility in Fairfield

PR Newswire
·3 min read

The new state of the art facility plans to open late 2023 and will create more than 50 local jobs

FAIRFIELD, Texas, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- March 2023, The City of Fairfield, Fairfield Economic Development Corporation (EDC) and Hoover Treated Wood Products (HTWP) broke ground on a new $9M, state of the art wood treating facility coming to the community late 2023. The plant – owned and operated by HTWP – will treat fire-retardant wood products to be used in new construction buildings throughout the region.

The Hoover Treated Wood Products (HTWP) leadership team broke ground on a new fire-retardant wood treatment facility in Fairfield, Texas.

The product, which is used to construct framing, sheathing for roofs and walls, will primarily be used in new multifamily and commercial construction.

"We are thrilled to expand our operations into Texas to service the booming commercial and residential construction industries," said Dave Gillrie, CEO, HTWP. "Fairfield is the ideal choice for our new facility which will feature state-of-the-art technology and bring terrific career opportunities. We truly appreciate the warm receptance we've received from the city and look forward to deepening our connection to this vibrant community."

As the largest manufacturer of fire-retardant wood products in the United States, HTWP plans to employ at least 50 employees in the first five years of operation. These full-time careers significantly increase quality employment opportunities for Fairfield.

"Projects like these are exactly what our community needs to thrive," said Fairfield Mayor, Kenneth Hughes. "The opportunity to showcase state of the art facilities while also providing living-wage careers, are exactly the type of investments we look to make. I am excited to see this project come to life and the long-term benefits it will bring."

Fairfield EDC was paramount in securing the company's expansion into Texas and aided with a land grant at the Fairfield Industrial Park South.

"Fairfield EDC is focused on helping businesses create products and services that grow beyond our local economy," said David Fowler, president, Fairfield Economic Development Corporation. "These types of new businesses are what generate revenue to build our local economy, and I can't think of a better fit for this than Hoover. With a broad network, this plant will put products made by the Fairfield community into hands throughout the region."

The Fairfield plant is Hoover's first expansion into Texas and is located at 355 Cottonwood Creek Drive Fairfield, TX 75840.

ABOUT HOOVER TREATED WOOD PRODUCTS
Hoover Treated Wood Products, Inc, in business since 1955, supplies a comprehensive portfolio of pressure-impregnated kiln-dried lumber and plywood products for fire retardant and preservative applications. Hoover has multiple company-owned treating facilities, conveniently located to service 100 plus member stocking distributor network which thoroughly covers the United States.

Hoover has been serving its mission to protect people where they live and work with their Pyro-Guard® and Exterior Fire-X® products which are treated an exclusive proprietary formula and they are recognized for applications where noncombustible materials are required in buildings. These market leading products are confirmed to meet International Building Code requirements by Underwriter's Laboratories and meet or exceed other relevant building code requirements.

Hoover is the leader in preservative-treated wood market with Dura-Guard®, CCA, Cop-Guard, Micro-Guard and Clear-Guard products.

ABOUT FAIRFIELD ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORP.
Fairfield Economic Development Corporation is a non-profit, Type A, economic development corporation whose mission is to promote, assist, and enhance economic development opportunities in Fairfield, Texas. The FEDC is funded by a ½ of 1 percent sales and use tax collected in the City of Fairfield. To learn more visit www.fairfieldtx.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hoover-treated-wood-products-announces-new-manufacturing-facility-in-fairfield-301782845.html

SOURCE Hoover Treated Wood Products

