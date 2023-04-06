Hop to it! Fill their baskets with 42 best Easter gifts for everyone in the family

Easter gift guide: The best Easter basket gifts for toddlers, kids and teens

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Jelly beans and chocolate bunnies are a no-brainer, but if you’re looking for more gifts, stuffers and fun trinkets to fill your kids' Easter baskets this Sunday, April 9 we’ve collected 42 Easter basket gift ideas for kids of all ages (and Easter gifts for adults, too!)— many of which are trendy and popular Easter presents at Amazon.

Whether the little one's in your life are celebrating their very first Easter in 2023 or they're a teen who's grown out of traditional toys, we have great Easter gift ideas here for kids of all ages, from traditional stuffed bunnies to even a disco ball planter. We haven't forgotten about grown-up Easter gifts, either, so keep scrolling for the best Easter gifts for everyone in your Easter Bunny crew.

Best Easter gifts for babies & toddlers

Best Easter gifts for kids

Best Easter gifts for teens

Best Easter gifts for adults

Best Easter basket gifts for babies & toddlers

It can be tricky to know what the Easter bunny should bring for babies or toddlers. New parents may not want to go overboard with sugar for their little ones, so toys, activities, books and stuffies are some great options. Whatever you choose is sure to thrill your little one this Easter, but you’ll get the real gift: watching them discover their basket of goodies.

1. For baby's first Easter: An adorable plush playset

A cuddly Easter basket

Welcome the Easter Bunny with this five-piece play set by Gund. Full of cuddly and sensory-stimulating activity toys like a carrot crinkle, Easter egg squeaker, chick rattle, and bunny sound toy, babies will love exploring every adorable piece in this set.

Story continues

$27 at Amazon

2. For the toddler who plays pretend: A Playmobil fairy friend

Best Easter basket gifts for toddlers: Playmobil Fairy Friend

If your toddler is drawn to figurines, the Playmobil 123 line is a great go-to for gifts. Their pieces are a little bigger and sturdier than the regular line, but they still feature the cute details that make Playmobil so fun. This forest fairy comes with a sweet fawn, and they’re the perfect size to tuck into a basket.

$12 at Amazon

3. For the toddler who is always busy: A Water Wow! Book

Best Easter basket gifts for toddlers: Water Wow! Book

It’s time for toddler parents to discover the secret of Water Wow! activity books. These things actually occupy toddlers and preschoolers, and they can be used again and again, with no mess! Just fill the brush with water and let little ones go to town. Or, the farm in this case. As they brush the scenes with water, color appears.

$8 at Amazon

4. For the toddler who loves trucks: Chunky Dino Vehicles set

Best Easter basket gifts for toddlers: iPlay Dino Vehicles Set

Some little kids just really and truly love trucks. If you’ve got a vehicle-obsessed toddler, this fun dinosaur monster truck set is the perfect basket addition. The durable trio includes T-Rex, Triceratops and Plesiosaur trucks. Just pull them back and off they go — we love that no batteries are needed.

$20 at Amazon

5. For the musical toddler: Haba Musical Eggs

Best Easter gifts for toddlers: musical eggs

Shake up Easter morning with this beautiful set of brightly colored beech wood Musical Eggs. Each egg makes a different sound so your toddler can make their own beautiful music.

$35 at Maisonette

6. For the toddler who loves making faces: Eggspressions wooden eggs

Best Easter basket gifts for toddlers: Eggspressions wooden eggs

These eggs have faces! Their painted expressions will help your toddler learn about emotions as they play with this unique Eggspression set from Hape. Six expressive wooden eggs are included, along with a book on feelings. Because why shouldn’t an Easter basket foster communication skills? Bonus: these sturdy guys will be around long after the last Peep gets eaten.

$30 at Walmart

7. For the toddler with springtime style: Cool sunglasses

Best Easter gifts for toddlers: Babiators sunglasses

Pop a pair of the cutest Babiators sunglasses into your toddler’s basket and they'll be the coolest kid on the block. This brand is on the pricey side, but they’re quality sunglasses with 100% UVA & UVB protection thanks to polarized lenses. The extremely flexible rubberized plastic frames mean they are virtually toddler proof.

$40 at Amazon

8. For the stylish toddler: Easter Bunny Viscose Bamboo Headband

Best Easter gifts for toddlers: bunny headband

The buttery soft viscose bamboo fabric and adorable print of this Easter Bunny headband makes it a stylish addition to a baby or toddler's Easter basket. It's the perfect accessory to any Easter Sunday outfit.

$13 at Maisonette

Best Easter basket gifts for kids

Delight the favorite kids in your life with the latest toys, crafts, stuffies and more. Pop a couple of our Easter basket gift ideas into that basket along with some sugary treats and the Easter Bunny wins the day! So get crackin’ and start putting together the best Easter basket ever.

1. For the little artist: Egg-shaped Crayola crayons

Best Easter gifts: Crayons

If they are ready to make some spring and Easter-themed art, they’ll love these chunky, egg-shaped Crayola crayons, which are perfect for small hands that are just mastering their grip.

$18 at Amazon

2. For the kid who likes to clean up: Toy-filled bath bombs

Best Easter basket gifts for kids: bubble bath bombs

These kid-friendly bubble bath bombs are fun and fizzy and filled with adorable little Easter-themed squishy toys that will make their bath time more fun. Each bath bomb has a yummy scent like rainbow sherbet, fruit loops, berry and citrus and made with epsom salts and essential oils for a soothing bath that will leave their skin feeling soft.

$33 at Amazon

3. For the kid who likes to cuddle: A Melissa & Doug bunny

Best Easter gifts: A Melissa & Doug bunny

Big, fluffy and impossibly floppy, this cuddle bunny by Melissa & Doug is practically screaming for a snuggle! This nine-inch love of a guy has big thumper feet and floppy ears and can be used to cuddle with or sleep on. He’s super soft and plush and completely machine-washable.

$13 at Amazon

4. For the fashionable kid: A DIY accessories kit

Best Easter gifts: A DIY accessories kit

This accessory kit by Melissa & Doug toys gives them everything they need to design their own bangles, bracelets and headbands. Peel and press stickers make for a simple craft with loads of payoff and the glittery bases make for a true fashion statement.

$20 at Amazon

5. For the kid who loves a good challenge: A puzzle by number kit

Best Easter gifts: A puzzle by number kit

Perfect for building fine motor skills, this cool craft takes paint-by-number and gives it a STEAM-style spin. This puzzle-by-number kit uses stickers to fill in the forms to create lovely, spring-themed pictures. It’s a little bit of math, it’s a little bit of coordination-building and it’s a little bit of art, for a truly dynamic Easter gift.

$8 at Amazon

6. For the kid who's a very good egg: Hide and Squeek eggs

Best Easter gifts: Hide and Squeek eggs

This six-pack of perfectly fresh little eggs with a whole lot of attitude is simply adorable. They nest, they stack and they chirp—for a whole load of fun. The Tomy Toomies egg set encourages color recognition and encourages matching and sorting for a playful learning toy that’s perfect for Easter. Little ones will love pushing each top to make cute chirpy noises, and they enjoy the challenge of matching the colorful faces with the rainbow-colored chicks inside each.

$16 at Amazon

7. For the Lego fanatic: A Lego Creator set

Best Easter gifts: A Lego Creator set

This Lego Creator set is a 3-in-1 toy that’s a fun-filled gift for any animal lover. The set has ll the pieces to build a bunny with a carrot for Easter. Once the holiday is over, there are still hours of play left as it can transform into a cockatiel or a seal.

$20 at Amazon

8. For the kid who needs to hydrate in style: A bunny-themed tumbler

Best Easter gifts: Bunny tumbler

They'll stay cool as a cucumber with this cute as a button bunny water bottle. This sustainable gift is lightweight, durable and reusable. The flower lanyard cap makes it easy to carry and the 20-ounce capacity makes it perfect for little and big bunnies alike.

$17 at Amazon

9. For the kid who wants a glow-up: A bunny gloss bar

Best Easter gifts: A bunny gloss bar

This petite pack of three bunny-themed lip glosses by TonyMoly will give their lips a springtime glow. Three different shades of pink are packed with Vitamin E to moisturize and come in a cute and iconic packaging trio.

$21 at Amazon

10. For the kid who is egg-cellent at catch: An egg toss game

Best Easter gifts: An egg toss game

Whether it’s Easter or after, this egg-themed game is egg-cellent for kids ages toddlers to tweens. This silly and easy-to-master egg toss game has smart sensors that can detect a soft landing or an “egg-splosion” when the egg is tossed. Filled with hilarious wise-cracking puns and jokes for winners and losers, this interactive game will have everyone “cracking up”!

$17 at Amazon

11. For the kid who likes to crack their friends up: A joke book

Best Easter gifts: A joke book

This Easter joke book is great for kids who like to flex their funny side. Filled with over 80 jokes about Easter, eggs and more, the whole family will be howling (and hopping) with laughter on Easter Sunday.

$7 at Amazon

12. For the kid who loves to think: Crazy Aaron's thinking putty

A festive four-pack of Crazy Aaron's Thinking Putty

Okay, not everyone is a fan of farting sounds. If still want to get your kid a popular sensory toy thats great for getting their stress out, Crazy Aaron's Thinking Putty is a stand-by that we love. This sprinkle set of funky and fidgety putty delivers a magical sensory experience and looks super-festive to boot.

$23 at Amazon

Best Easter basket gifts for teens

Does your teenager think they’re too cool for the Easter Bunny? They won’t when they see their amazing Easter gift basket this year. We’ve got a varied collection of teen-approved gifts and trinkets that are perfect Easter basket gift ideas for teens including LED lights, gel pens and bubble tea.

1. For the one who likes to stay on trend: Cloud Slippers

Best Easter basket gifts for teens

While trends come and go, this comfy footwear is still popular with the teen set. Put a colorful pair in their Easter basket and you may just restore your "cool mom" cred. Dubbed cloud slippers because the squishy material makes one feel as though they're walking on clouds, these come in a variety of colors to please even the pickiest teen.

$24 at Amazon

2. Olive and June press-on nails

Easter gifts for teens: Olive and June press-on nails

Our favorite press-on nails of 2023 make a great Easter basket gift for a teen who loves changing up their mani. Olive & June's Press-On Nails come in tons of fun colors, styles (like this adorable limited-edition strawberry design) and even different lengths. We found them to fit well, they were easy to file and looked good after application.

$10 at Olive and June

3. For the one with a trendy room: LED lights

Best Easter basket gifts for teens

LED room lights are a big teen trend, and thus a welcome Easter basket addition. This set includes 32.8 ft. of multicolor LED lighting in two strips, which can be controlled with the included remote.

$26 at Amazon

4. For the teen who writes down her thoughts: Shutterfly Spring Floral and Butterflies journal

Best Easter gifts for teens: Shutterfly journal

Allow them to write down all their thought, feelings and ideas in a spring-themed journal that will look great in their Easter basket. It's a durable, hardcover journal with 150 lined pages and includes an attached ribbon bookmark.

$12 at Shutterfly

5. For the teen who loves makeup: Glossier Ultralip

Best Easter gifts for teens: Ultralip lipstick

If your teen loves trying new makeup trends, toss this lipstick into their Easter basket. The luxe, buttery formula of Glossier's Ultralip goes on smooth and shines with color. It's like a lip balm, gloss and tint all in one and comes in nine gorgeous shades.

$18 at Glossier

6. For the one who has a green thumb: Disco Ball Planter

Best Easter basket gifts for teens

Encourage a hobby other than staring at their phone with this retro-chic Disco Ball Planter. Teens will love the classic Studio 54 vibe as well as deciding where to hang it so that it catches the most light. Add a bag of indoor potting soil and a gift card to your local nursery for a fun, green-thumb-themed Easter basket.

$30 at Amazon

7. For the one who sips boba: DIY bubble tea

Best Easter basket gifts for teens

Going out for Taiwanese bubble tea, or boba tea, is a popular teenage pastime. With this cool DIY Boba kit, they can make their own sweet drinks at home (much more pandemic-friendly). The kit includes two tea flavors (rooibos chai and classic black), tapioca pearls, and two stainless steel straws. Just add milk.

$40 at Uncommon Goods

8. For the one who’s a little stressed: A glittery squeeze ball

Best Easter basket gifts for teens

The Arggh! ball is so satisfying to squish and squeeze—it’s a fun Easter basket addition. The glittery 4-inch orb is perfect for fidgeters and anyone who needs a little help focusing. Available in blue, pink, and yellow.

$10 at Amazon

9. For the one who doodles: Gel pens

Best Easter basket gifts for teens

This Yoobi gel pen set contains 50 different colored gel pens—a major score for an artistic teen. Bonus: For every product purchased, Yoobi donates one to a U.S. classroom in need.

$19 at Amazon

10. For the one who likes to stay hydrated: Stanley Adventure Quencher

Best Easter basket gifts for teens

The must-have water bottle for the tween and teen set, the Stanley Adventure Quencher tumbler keeps liquids cold for 11 hours or hot for seven. Teens who drive will love that the tapered bottom fits into their car's cup holders, and any teen who discovers one of these in their Easter basket will be thrilled.

$30 at Amazon

11. For the teen who needs extra encouragement: An affirmation card deck

Best Easter gifts for teens: affirmation card deck

Anyone could benefit from a little more positive self-talk, especially teens. This mindful deck of "I Am Everything" affirmation cards is made to help get those happy thoughts flowing. Simply shuffle the cards, pull one and read it out loud. There are 30 different cards that vary with statements such as "I am resilient" and "I am grateful" along with a message to reinforce each affirmation.

$15 at Uncommon Goods

Best Easter gifts for adults

Adults like Easter gifts, too! If you're attending an Easter brunch or party you may want to bring your gracious host a gift such as a box of cupcakes or bottle of wine. Or, you may want to treat your partner to their own gourmet gift basket or sweet bunny slippers. Here are the best Easter gift ideas for adults.

1. Baked by Melissa Spring Fling cupcakes

Best Easter gifts for adults: Baked by Melissa cupcakes

We always love Baked by Melissa's delicious bite size cupcakes and their seasonal Spring Fling assortment is no egg-ception. Featuring Cookie Butter, Chocolate Creme Egg, Chocolate Blackout and Triple Chocolate Fudge flavors, this pack of 25 perfectly portioned cupcakes is sure to please anyone.

$37 at Baked by Melissa

2. Sculptural Bunny Mini Candy Bowl

Easter gifts for adults: bunny candy dish

Easter 2023 is all about the sculptural bunny trend - so better hop on this gift before it's gone! This charming Sculptural Bunny Mini Candy Bowl is made of durable glazed stoneware and makes for an adorable display.

$13 at Williams Sonoma

3. Dash Rapid Egg Cooker

Easter gifts for adults: Dash rapid egg cooker

The Dash Rapid Egg Cooker does just what it sounds like — it cooks eggs rapidly! This is just another fantastic little kitchen appliance by Dash to have on hand for Easter breakfast and beyond, because it's easy to use, the eggs cook consistently every time and best of all, the shells peel off easily! If egg bites are preferred, we also love Dash's Sous Vide Style Egg Bite Maker.

$17 at Amazon

4. Harry & David Deluxe Easter Gift Basket

Easter gifts for adults: Harry & David gift basket

Juicy fruits, decadent treats and salty treats — yes please! This Deluxe Easter Gift Basket has it all from pears to popcorn and a signature chocolate bunny. Save time and gift them this all-in-one beautiful Easter gift basket from Harry & David.

$90 at Harry & David

5. Cheryl's 48 Piece Easter Cookie Assortment

Easter gifts for adults: Cheryl's 48 Piece Easter Cookie Assortment

Gift them a set of eggceptional sweet treats with Cheryl's 48 Piece Easter Cookie Assortment, which includes pastel frosted cookies in the shape of eggs, carrots and bunnies—perfect for digging into on Easter morning. Reviewers describe these cookies as soft and delicious, and say they're equally as tasty enjoyed at room temperature or slightly chilled from the fridge.

$70 at QVC

6. A pair of fuzzy bunny slippers

Easter gifts for adults: bunny slippers

Who doesn't love a pair of warm, fuzzy slippers? For Easter, there's nothing better than a bunny themed pair to keep the toes toasty on Easter morning. This plush pair is available in five pastel colors and feature an adorable bunny ear design.

$23 at Amazon

7. An Easter bouquet of spring flowers

Easter gifts for adults: flower bouquet

Show up to their doorstep with a gorgeous Easter bouquet of flowers and you'll definitely be invited back. Urban Stems is one of the best flower delivery services we tested thanks to their unique arrangements and long-lasting flower bouquets.

From $55 at Urban Stems

8. "Happy Easter" scented candle

Easter gifts for adults: candle

An Easter-themed candle is a thoughtful gift for someone who loves home decor. This candle boasting a little bunny that says "Happy Easter" is as sweet as it smells with a berry lemonade and melon scent.

$10 at Target

9. Saje essential oil diffuser blends

Easter gifts for adults: Saje diffuser blends

Saje makes our pick for best essential oil diffuser and they also carry some of the best smelling and highest quality diffuser blends. For Easter, Cherry Bloom, Lemon Drop and Fresh Air are the refreshing spring infused scents you'll want to grab.

$18 at Saje

10. A bottle of wine or tequila, but make it pink

Easter gifts for adults: wine and alcohol

Pink tequila? Rosé all day? Count me in! Easter is the perfect time for a festive pink drink and makes a great hostess gift to bring to a boozy Easter brunch. Enjoy every bright and bubbly sip of Veuve Clicquot Rosé Champagne or indulge in the subtly sweet notes of Don Julio's Rosado tequila on the rocks. Not only will both of these bottles look gorgeous with the Easter spread but they'll taste delicious, too.

Veuve Clicquot Rosé $77 at Drizly

Don Julio Rosado $138 at Drizly

11. Limoncello for Easter brunch spritzers

Best Easter gifts for adults: Pallini Limoncello

In the mood for a springtime spritz? A refreshing limoncello cocktail pairs perfectly with Easter brunch. Made from handpicked Sfusato lemons from the Amalfi Coast, Pallini Limoncello is a top rated choice for a rich and crisp natural lemon liqueur.

$24 at ReserveBar

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 42 best Easter gift ideas