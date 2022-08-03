U.S. markets close in 53 minutes

Hop-on Introduces WEB3 DRM Technology OOVE™ with Smart Contracts by Digitalage

Hop-on, Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • HPNN
Hop-on, Inc.
Hop-on, Inc.


WEB3 publishers, labels, and studios, Digitalage has built the tools and workflows with cutting-edge content protection and DRM solutions

Temecula, CA, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hop-on, Inc. (OTC: HPNN) announced their DRM technology OOVE™ by Digitalage. For publishers, labels, and studios, Digitalage has built the tools and workflows with cutting-edge content protection and DRM solutions under the banner OOVE™. Adding to its growing suite of products, OOVE™ creates indelible watermarking, supported by blockchain smart contracts, for all types of media, including video, photos, music and more, and its features include monetization of back catalog discovery. Digitalage ensures maximum value and alignment to companies' current and emerging strategic goals through OOVE™.

Transaction and Service Fees for each transaction through our managed operations, including…

  • Royalty collection and distribution

  • Rights usage updates

  • Licensing charges

  • DRM Revenue

Helping the Music and Entertainment Industry

Digitalage will focus OOVE™ capabilities on the Music and Entertainment industry and enabling musicians and studios to fight against piracy and create new revenue streams.
Peter Michaels, CEO, says, "We want to help studios, networks and streamers to empower themselves through OOVE's DRM strategies and technologies. We are blending the line between the audience and the creator, creating micro-economies and richer ecosystems beyond just a one-dimensional monetization model."

He adds, "OOVE™ as a name, has its origins metaphorically from the root words ALLUVIAL and OVUM. The concept of the alluvial fan in geology is an accumulation of sediments that fans outwards from a concentrated source of sediments, such as a narrow canyon emerging from a steep slope or long cliff that forms as a result of erosion and separates two relatively level areas having different elevations. OVUM, or the egg, obviously is the building block of life. OOVE™ is the DNA of DRM."

As part of Digitalage's UX ethos #innovateforgood, this program requires legal, technical & standards innovation. Musicians will publish their metadata into a machine-readable, distributed database, consumable by all. From here, anyone can utilize the smart contract attached to the metadata to enter into an automated agreement to buy and use the rights attached to it. A media custodian, as part of the agreement, will disburse the media for its particular usage.

Digitalage is producing metadata according to the COALA IP standard and publishing it towards the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS). Using smart contracts for agreements & payments, Digitalage is testing distributed databases such as OrbitDB. The OOVE™ solution is an end-2-end, fully legal, smart licensing agreement with OpenLaw and will build next-generation streaming technology that allows transactions at a very, very granular level: allowing fans to watch and pay directly to studios and distributors when they stream content. This will all happen with flexible encryption to ensure that rights holders receive what they are due.

Michaels adds, "This will take time. Technology will mature. But the vision is clear. We will have a global record of rights with fully automated, globally compliant smart licensing without intermediaries. Studios will receive substantially more revenue without any of the complex, unnecessary, administrative burden in between. Fans will be able to participate in these new content economies."

As Digitalage prepares to launch its own Web3 social media platform, OOVE™ will be available as a service and technology to help ALL content owners and distributors, whether you are on the platform or not, shortly after launch.

Hop-on’s OOVE™ is in the process of filing provisional patents and trademarks.

About Hop-on

Hop-on, Inc. (OTC: HPNN) is a US-based international leader in the development and manufacture of electronics, distributed software, and telecommunications hardware and services, capitalizing on its secured essential license agreements for mobile and computing technologies. Since 1993, the Company has a proven record of innovation and market development. From developing the world's first CDMA disposable cell phone to the upcoming Digitalage decentralized social media platform promoting data portability and free speech and engineering essential tools for content protection and royalty management across social platforms and devices, the Company works closely with inventors and patent holders to bring the latest technologies to demanding markets. 
www.hop-on.com
www.twitter.com/hpnn

Peter Michaels, CEO
contact@hop-on.com
+1-949-756-9008

About Digitalage:

The mission behind Digitalage is to lead the social media industry through combatting content piracy and empower publishers, influencers, and contributors. Digitalage is revolutionizing the creator economy and will empower users to connect, upload and share content, while compensating rights holders through utilizing decentralized Web3 blockchain technologies.

www.digitalage.com
https://www.digitalage.com/sizzle
https://www.linkedin.com/company/digitalage-inc
https://www.facebook.com/DigitalageInc
https://www.instagram.com/godigitalage/
https://twitter.com/go_digitalage
https://www.tiktok.com/@digitalageinc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDQ4VzWXfnqMaGZRmZg7g6Q

Forward-Looking Statements:  https://www.hop-on.com/forward-looking-statements  
Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933, and are subject to Rule 3B-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and other results and further events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.


