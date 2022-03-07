U.S. markets open in 1 hour 47 minutes

HOP WTR Leans Into the Positive Power of "No" With the Launch of Their "Up To No Good" Campaign

·3 min read

The non-alcoholic beverage brand celebrates the freeing act of saying "No" to things that detract from happy pursuits, healthy goals, and being present.

LOS ANGELES, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HOP WTR - the non-alcoholic sparkling hop water crafted with crisp, bold hops and mood-boosting ingredients has launched its first-ever brand campaign, "Up To No Good." The campaign showcases the positive power of "No" while spotlighting how HOP WTR's "No's" (no alcohol, no calories, no carbs, no sugar, no gluten, no GMOs) help consumers live life to the fullest.

Get Up To No Good with HOP WTR
Get Up To No Good with HOP WTR

Experience how to "Get Up To No Good" with HOP WTR here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UWt4aKmP7KY

Along with the hashtag mantra #GetUpToNoGood, HOP WTR will be rolling out the year-long campaign via a compelling longer form video, social strategies and consumer communications starting today. The overarching narrative features early morning risers, outdoor adventures and emotionally present moments with friends and family – all while showcasing how HOP WTR can support a variety of key usage occasions.

Like the moving consumer trends toward "sober curiosity" and improved relationships with alcohol, HOP WTR does not see "No" as a knee jerk or binary action. Rather, with their campaign they encourage using "No" as a way to prioritize needs, set healthy boundaries and give yourself space and time.

"The word 'No' is typically regarded as restrictive or punitive. In actuality, it's a quite liberating tool when applied to support and protect our better interests," notes Lily Badger, Vice President of Marketing for HOP WTR. "Saying 'No' is a declaration of self-care. It's permission to live your life boldly and on your own terms."

Launched in Los Angeles in August 2020, HOP WTR has seen 500% year-over-year growth with its roster of non-alcoholic sparkling hop waters available in: Classic, Mango, Blood Orange and (recently introduced) Lime. In addition to featuring all of the best assortments of "No's" (no alcohol, no calories, no carbs, no sugar, no gluten, no GMOs), HOP WTR says "Yes" to a proprietary blend of stress-busting hops, adaptogens (ashwagandha) and nootropics (L-Theanine) that delivers healthy benefits while offering a taste experience that's light, crisp and satisfying.

HOP WTR is available nationwide at HOPWTR.com, goPuff, Amazon and Thrive Market. HOP WTR can also be found at Erewhon, BevMo! and select Ralphs, Wegmans, HEB and HyVee locations. For more information, please visit HOPWTR.com and follow on Instagram @HOPWTR.

ABOUT HOP WTR
HOP WTR is a non-alcoholic sparkling hop water crafted with crisp, bold hops and mood-boosting ingredients. Our proprietary blend of stress-busting hops, adaptogens (ashwagandha) and nootropics (L-Theanine) makes our brew burst with healthy benefits while tasting crisp, light, and satisfying. With no calories, carbs, sugar or gluten, HOP WTR is The Healthy Way to Hops.

Media Contact:
Matt Kovacs
mkovacs@blazepr.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hop-wtr-leans-into-the-positive-power-of-no-with-the-launch-of-their-up-to-no-good-campaign-301496300.html

SOURCE HOP WTR

