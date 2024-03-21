New Hope (ASX:NHC) Is Paying Out Less In Dividends Than Last Year

New Hope Corporation Limited (ASX:NHC) is reducing its dividend from last year's comparable payment to A$0.17 on the 1st of May. Despite the cut, the dividend yield of 9.5% will still be comparable to other companies in the industry.

New Hope Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. New Hope was earning enough to cover the previous dividend, but it was paying out quite a large proportion of its free cash flows. By paying out so much of its cash flows, this could indicate that the company has limited opportunities for investment and growth.

EPS is set to fall by 34.5% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could reach 109%, which could put the dividend under pressure if earnings don't start to improve.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of A$0.16 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of A$0.43. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 10% over that duration. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. It's encouraging to see that New Hope has been growing its earnings per share at 29% a year over the past five years. The company's earnings per share has grown rapidly in recent years, and it has a good balance between reinvesting and paying dividends to shareholders, so we think that New Hope could prove to be a strong dividend payer.

Our Thoughts On New Hope's Dividend

Overall, the dividend looks like it may have been a bit high, which explains why it has now been cut. The company hasn't been paying a very consistent dividend over time, despite only paying out a small portion of earnings. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for New Hope you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

