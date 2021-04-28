U.S. markets close in 4 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,192.85
    +6.13 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,880.04
    -104.89 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,078.60
    -11.62 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,300.30
    -0.96 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.25
    +1.31 (+2.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.00
    -4.80 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    26.02
    -0.39 (-1.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2095
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6400
    +0.0180 (+1.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3906
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8900
    +0.2000 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,568.93
    -460.45 (-0.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,281.25
    -0.01 (-0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,974.34
    +29.37 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,053.97
    +62.08 (+0.21%)
     

Hope Bancorp, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

·1 min read
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2021 / Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on April 28, 2021 at 12:30 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit
https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/76631

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/642680/Hope-Bancorp-Inc-to-Host-Earnings-Call

  • Google owner sees record profits as lockdown boom continues

    Alphabet sees earnings soar as people stuck at home in the pandemic used more of its services.

  • Trendyol Seeks Over $1 Billion to Be Largest Turkish Startup

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkish e-commerce firm Trendyol, which is backed by Chinese online giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., is seeking to raise more than $1 billion in a deal that could make it the country’s largest startup, people familiar with the matter said.Trendyol is aiming for a valuation of at least $15 billion in the new round, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. The fundraising is aimed at investors in the U.K. and the U.S. as the company looks to expand its international footprint, the people said.Proceeds will be used to fund growth and diversify the firm’s shareholder base ahead of a potential initial public offering in two years, the people said.Over the last three years, Trendyol grew its gross merchandise value by about 20 times and it’s on track to record about $10 billion GMV in 2021, the people said. The company aims to seek a valuation of about 1.5 times its GMV, the people said.The valuation would not only make it Turkey’s largest startup, but also bring it ahead of steelmaker Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari TAS, also known as Erdemir, the most highly-valued company on the Istanbul stock exchange with a market capitalization of just over $8 billion based on today’s share price.Alibaba recently invested another $350 million in Trendyol, raising its stake to almost 87% by acquiring about 3.7% in the company, according to Turkey’s commercial registry. The cash injection valued the company at about $9.4 billion, the people said.The latest fundraising, which is expected to be completed soon, has already attracted interest from several top international investors including sovereign wealth funds, the people said. Citigroup Inc. is the sole adviser on the transaction, according to the people.Tech companies in Turkey has attracted international investors in the past year, reaching valuations of a unicorn, the so-called definition of startups with at least $1 billion in value. Peak, a casual games maker, was sold to Zynga Inc. for $1.8 billion last year and Getir, a quick grocery delivery app, fetched $2.6 billion in its latest investment round from private equity firms in February.Turkey’s e-commerce trade volume rose 66% to 226.2 billion liras ($27.4 billion) in 2020, according to data from trade ministry’s website.Founded in 2010 by Harvard Business School dropout Demet Mutlu, Trendyol is Turkey’s largest e-commerce marketplace platform, according to its website. It enjoys 34% market share, according to Euromonitor data. Its top rival Hepsiburada has 11%, while n11.com has 8.3% and EBay Inc.’s GittiGidiyor unit has 4.4%.Representatives for Trendyol and Citigroup declined to comment.(Updates with Turkey’s e-commerce market growth in ninth paragraph. A previous version was corrected to remove reference to Alibaba buying a stake from Trendyol’s founders.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Shopify Beats Estimates as E-Commerce Volume More Than Doubles

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc. posted much higher-than-expected revenue and adjusted earnings and reiterated that it expects continued strong sales growth in 2021 but at a slower pace. Its shares were up 4% in premarket trading in New York.“Shopify’s momentum continued into 2021 as digital commerce tailwinds remained strong and merchants took advantage of the range of capabilities offered by our platform,” Amy Shapero, Shopify’s CFO, said in a written statement.Key Insights:Revenue was $988.6 million in the quarter, compared with $470 million a year earlier. Analysts had expected sales of $863 million. Shopify had previously said the first quarter would contribute the smallest share of full-year sales for 2021.Gross merchandise volume -- the broadest measure of product sales flowing through Shopify’s platform -- was $37.3 billion in the first quarter, higher than analyst estimates of $33.44 billion.Shopify declined to provide full-year guidance but said it expects strong but slower revenue growth.While Shopify still expects the first quarter to contribute the smallest share of full-year revenue and the fourth quarter the largest, the revenue spread “may be more evenly distributed across the four quarters than it has been historically if the rollout of a vaccine shifts more consumer spending to services and offline shopping towards the back half of the year.”In Canada, vaccine delays, a third coronavirus wave and further lockdowns could prolong the e-commerce boom while the U.S. recovery is further under way. U.S. retail sales soared 9.8% in March, and retail foot traffic is up as Americans, helped by federal stimulus checks and vaccinations, have begun returning to bricks-and-mortar stores.Adjusted earnings per share were $2.01, compared with analysts estimates of 77 cents.Shopify Turns to ‘Harry Potter’ to Show Heft Ahead of EarningsShopify’s shares gained 178% in 2020 as global lockdowns pushed droves of consumers to online shopping. They’re flat so far this year, having lost ground since February, when the company warned that growth could slow in 2021 as competitors’ physical stores reopen.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Huawei Quarterly Sales Slump as Sanctions Hit Phone Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co.’s revenue shrank for a second straight quarter after U.S. sanctions devastated the embattled Chinese tech giant’s smartphone business.Huawei reported a 17% decline in sales to 152.2 billion yuan ($23 billion) in the first three months of this year, the company said in a statement. That follows a 11% decline in revenue for the three months ended December. Its profit margin rose 3.8 percentage points to 11.1%, which translates into net income of 16.9 billion yuan, as the company trimmed costs and received a $600 million patent license fee.“2021 remains a challenging year for Huawei, but it also marks the start of a clear strategy for the company’s future,” rotating Chairman Eric Xu said in the statement Wednesday. “Huawei will continue to focus on technological innovation and investing in R&D to ensure supply continuity under sanctions.”The unaudited figures were compiled in accordance with international accounting standards and differed slightly from results it filed to the Shanghai Clearing House, a government-backed clearing services platform.Shenzhen-based Huawei is emerging from its toughest year on record, when sanctions by the Trump administration smothered its once-leading smartphone business and stymied advances into chipmaking and fifth-generation networking. The Biden White House has shown few signs of letting up, prompting billionaire founder Ren Zhengfei to direct the firm toward new growth areas such as smart agriculture, health care, cloud computing and electric cars.Huawei is vying with other tech giants like Baidu Inc. and Xiaomi Corp. in venturing into the rapidly evolving fields of connected vehicles, homes and workplaces. The firm pledged $1 billion toward developing self-driving and electric-car technologies this year and has started to sell EVs with partner Chongqing Sokon Industry Group Co.(Updates with comments from rotating chairman in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dollar Hitches Ride on Rising Yields as Fed Meeting Gets Underway

    By Yasin Ebrahim

  • Samsung heirs to pay record inheritance tax

    The Lee family will pay more than $10bn, one of the largest ever inheritance tax bills.

  • Reflation Trades Look to Revive Amid Global Commodities Fervor

    (Bloomberg) -- The market’s reflationistas are getting a second wind, as a string of solid economic numbers and the prospect of more stimulus raise the chances of a revival in trades linked to rebounding growth and prices.A gauge of U.S. inflation expectations climbed to an eight-year high Tuesday, the Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index reached its highest since 2012 and Treasury yields saw gains across the curve.Reflation believers have warmed to reports showing soaring home prices and consumer confidence. They are also looking ahead to President Joe Biden’s pitch for a large social-spending package to Congress Wednesday and a renewed commitment from the Federal Reserve to allow inflation to run hot.“The inflation question will continually return to investors’ minds this year,” said Andy Wong, senior investment manager of the international multi-asset team at Pictet Asset Management in Hong Kong. “The U.S. household balance sheet is the healthiest it has been for years, and ‘excess savings meets disrupted supply chains’ means dislocation in supply and demand.”The reflation trade had hit a wall this month, with havens such as Treasuries rallying and cyclical shares underperforming as spikes in Covid-19 infection rates around the world forced renewed lockdowns in major economies. But the relentless rise in commodity prices has pushed inflation expectations out of their lull and some strategists expect the rally to continue.Goldman Says Commodities Will Power On as Oil Demand Leaps The sharp increases in the cost of materials are motivating companies such as Procter & Gamble Co. and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. to pass on costs to consumers -- moves that raise questions about the Fed’s assurances that any bump in inflation will be short-lived. The 10-year breakeven rate, a proxy for where investors see annual inflation rates over the next decade, topped 2.4% Tuesday -- the highest since April 2013.“There’s some skepticism there as to whether it is transitory, given the delays in supply chains and potentially some productive capacity destruction as a result of lockdowns,” said Anthony Doyle, global cross-asset investment specialist at Fidelity Investment Management in Sydney.Gundlach Says Fed Is Guessing That Inflation Will Be TransitoryStill, not everyone is ready to pile back into the reflation trades that gripped markets earlier this year. An MSCI Inc. gauge of global value shares -- which have high exposure to economic growth -- has lagged its more defensive growth counterpart by nearly 4 percentage points this month and has barely budged this week.BlackRock Inc. has turned neutral from overweight on U.S. inflation-linked bonds after the recent rebound in inflation expectations. The world’s largest asset manager has also cut its short positioning in Treasuries.BlackRock Cuts Inflation-Haven Bond Bet, Stays Bullish on StocksNevertheless, it’s harder to dismiss inflation risks given the positive surprises in recent economic reports.“All of the better data points to a higher-inflation narrative that the market is reflecting,” said Rob Daly, director of fixed income for Glenmede Investment Management in Philadelphia.(Updates throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dogecoin shoots higher as Musk calls himself, 'The Dogefather'

    Dogecoin rose as high as 34 cents, and recently rose 21%, after Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk gave another tweet endorsing the cryptocurrency. He plugged his upcoming Saturday Night Live performance by calling himself the "Dogefather." Musk has often tweeted favorably about dogecoin and cryptocurrencies more generally, though Tesla did profit by more than $100 million from selling bitcoin in the first quarter.

  • Tax refund status: Returns are averaging almost $3,000 in 2021. Here's where to check on yours.

    The Internal Revenue Service has already distributed more than $210 billion to Americans as of April 17.

  • Where is my tax refund and why is it taking so long to get this year? Some IRS refunds are taking 6-8 weeks

    Some early filers are waiting for a tax refund more than six weeks already -- far longer than typical -- as the IRS deals with tax credits and fraud.

  • My mom added me to her bank accounts before she died. Am I legally or morally obliged to disclose these accounts to my siblings?

    ‘My mom trusted me to take care of all her finances as well as all aspects of her life/care, and any house repairs/problems.’

  • Young investors see a ‘buying opportunity’ if Biden raises capital-gains taxes on America’s millionaires

    One millennial investor is on the lookout for a stock-market selloff if capital gains tax rates increase.

  • US Officials Arrest Alleged Operator of $336M Bitcoin Mixing Service

    Roman Sterlingov faces three charges: unlicensed money transmission, money laundering and money laundering without a license.

  • The Fed is standing aside as house prices rip higher — but here’s what could get in the way

    It seems appropriate on a day when the Federal Reserve is making an interest-rate decision to look at the most rate-sensitive sector, housing. The Case-Shiller house price report released on Tuesday, showing an 11.9% surge for the 20-city composite in the three months ending February, was jaw dropping. Bespoke Investment Group calculates the annualized rise over the last eight months for the national index was 15.3% — a stronger period than even the subprime boom, or in fact any period in the series that dates back to the mid-1980s.

  • Google Business Booms on Covid Reopening; Shares Soar to Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Google’s results, showing a surge in ad sales related to travel and retail, offered a glimpse of online spending in a post-pandemic world: Businesses are boosting digital marketing to capture a public eager to resume something resembling normal life again.Google parent Alphabet Inc. said first-quarter revenue, excluding payments to distribution partners, came in at $45.6 billion, pummeling Wall Street estimates. The company also unveiled a big new share buyback, sending the stock up as much as 5.5% to an intraday record high of $2,416.98.Covid-19 restrictions have limited travel and trips to physical stores, two key areas of Google’s search business. However, Alphabet shares are up more than 30% this year on optimism vaccinations in the U.S. are reviving these activities. The company is also pushing further into e-commerce, but still lags behind rival Amazon.com Inc.While most major tech companies thrived during the pandemic, Alphabet’s performance was uneven. YouTube ad revenue boomed as people were stuck at home looking to relieve boredom by watching videos online. Google’s cloud-computing business also grew quickly on a spike in demand for internet-based services from remote workers. However, the online search engine dwarfs these other operations and it suffered from a slump in commercial queries for things like flights and hotels.Now, with more than 1 billion Covid-19 vaccine shots given, according to Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker, consumers have started to venture out to restaurants, shops and even vacation destinations -- and they often interact with Google services and ads before they do.Ruth Porat, chief financial officer, said the results “reflect elevated consumer activity online and broad based growth in advertiser revenue.”During a conference call with analysts, Porat said it’s unclear how “durable” the recent change in consumer behavior will be, because it will depend on the global pace of the Covid-19 recovery.Barclays analysts said Alphabet’s search and Youtube segments saw a significant share shift from other advertising channels, dampening concerns about Google’s high penetration within the advertising market.The Alphabet board authorized the company to repurchase up to an additional $50 billion of its Class C capital stock. Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai is trying to expand beyond the advertising engine that generates most of Alphabet’s revenue, while contending with a regulatory backlash that includes three government antitrust suits targeting different parts of its business in the U.S. He’s also preparing to bring employees back to the office in September.Search and other related businesses generated sales of $31.9 billion in the first quarter. Wall Street estimated $29.9 billion.YouTube ad revenue surged 49% to $6 billion. Analysts were looking for $5.7 billion. YouTube Shorts, its competitor to TikTok, logged 6.5 billion daily views as of March, up from 3.5 billion at the end of 2020.The company’s cloud division, led by Thomas Kurian, is wooing corporations and other large customers in a bid to catch market leaders Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp. Google Cloud revenue jumped to $4 billion, in line with Wall Street expectations.Executives said the Google Play store, YouTube’s non-ad revenue and consumer hardware were the top drivers of growth in the “Google Other” category.Alphabet’s Other Bets, such as autonomous vehicles and delivery drones, generated revenue of $198 million. That division lost $1.15 billion.Alphabet overall generated $17.9 billion of net income, or $26.29 a share, in the most recent quarter, compared with $6.8 billion, or $9.87 a share, a year earlier.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AMC to sell up to 43 million fresh shares, but calls off plans to seek approval for 500 million more

    AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares dipped in after-hours trading Tuesday, after the theater chain disclosed plans to sell millions of fresh shares while revealing early returns from reopened theaters, but said it would not ask shareholders to approve the potential sale of 500 million additional shares.

  • China's Huawei reports quarterly revenue drop as smartphone income hit

    China's Huawei Technologies saw revenue fall 16.5% in the first quarter compared to a year earlier, hurt by a dip in sales after selling its budget smartphone unit Honor in November. "2021 will be a challenging year for us, but it's also the year that our future development strategy will begin to take shape," Huawei's rotating chairman Eric Xu said in the statement. The ban put Huawei's once lucrative handset business under immense pressure, prompting the sale of its Honor budget smartphone unit to a group of agents and dealers in November.

  • It’s time to toss the unwieldy income tax and replace with it something far simpler

    A fair and simple value-added tax would solve a lot of the federal government's financing problems with less distortion to the economy

  • Will the IRS Come After Your Bitcoin Soon?

    If you made money off your bitcoin trades, the IRS will probably want to tax your cryptocurrency gains.

  • How higher taxes on the rich could affect your investment and financial goals

    No matter their net worth, our clients will be looking to us for guidance on any changes to tax policy under the Biden administration. Nobody likes to pay higher taxes, and the Biden administration is focusing on increasing taxes for high-income individuals and families, and corporations. Financial advisers whose clients have more than $400,000 of annual household income should begin to think about a tax plan relative to their goals.