Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.14

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) will pay a dividend of $0.14 on the 23rd of February. The dividend yield will be 5.1% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Hope Bancorp's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained.

Hope Bancorp has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 50%, which means that Hope Bancorp would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to expand by 29.4%. Analysts forecast the future payout ratio could be 42% over the same time horizon, which is a number we think the company can maintain.

Hope Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from $0.20 total annually to $0.56. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 11% over that duration. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. It's not great to see that Hope Bancorp's earnings per share has fallen at approximately 5.0% per year over the past five years. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this can turn into a longer term trend.

In Summary

In summary, we are pleased with the dividend remaining consistent, and we think there is a good chance of this continuing in the future. With shrinking earnings, the company may see some issues maintaining the dividend even though they look pretty sustainable for now. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Given that earnings are not growing, the dividend does not look nearly so attractive. Businesses can change though, and we think it would make sense to see what analysts are forecasting for the company. Is Hope Bancorp not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

