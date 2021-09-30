U.S. markets closed

New Hope Bear Helps Ensure No One Faces Breast Cancer Alone

·3 min read

Vermont Teddy Bear Company Partners with American Cancer Society

SHELBURNE, Vt., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vermont Teddy Bear Company today unveiled Hope Bear, a classic 15" bear, who will help ensure no one will face breast cancer alone. Each purchase of Hope will also spread hope, with 20% of each sale supporting the American Cancer Society Reach To Recovery® program, a peer-mentoring support group for breast cancer survivors. Hope Bear is the latest addition to the Bears That Care program, which includes bears who bring awareness and support to organizations that do amazing work.

The Vermont Teddy Bear Company started in 1981 when its founder opened a cart on Church Street in Burlington, Vermont and began selling Teddy Bears that he made in his garage. Forty years later, our Bears continue to be best friends, a part of the family and beloved heirlooms. Each one of our meticulously-designed, artisan, handcrafted Bears is guaranteed for a lifetime.

Vermont Teddy Bear partners with American Cancer Society on Hope Bear

An estimated 284,200 women and men across the U.S. will be newly diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021 (ACS Cancer Facts & Figures). American Cancer Society unites communities, companies, and individuals across the country in the fight to end breast cancer. Its Reach To Recovery program connects people facing breast cancer – from diagnosis through survivorship – with trained volunteers who are breast cancer survivors. Volunteers provide one-on-one support to help those facing breast cancer cope with diagnosis, treatment, side effects, and more. Volunteers and patients use the Reach To Recovery website and app to connect in this free program. Volunteers do not provide medical advice.

"Helping people face breast cancer goes beyond medicine. It takes community and support. We are beyond proud to be partnering with the American Cancer Society Reach To Recovery program. We understand that life is precious and our Hope Bear serves a gentle reminder for someone going through one of their most challenging times, that someone cares about you and is there for support in your recovery" - Bill Shouldice President & CEO Vermont Teddy Bear Company.

"Thanks to dedicated and compassionate volunteers, the American Cancer Society Reach To Recovery has provided hope to people facing breast cancer for more than 50 years," said Anthony Marino, executive vice president for the American Cancer Society, Northeast Region. "To better support the needs of those facing breast cancer, the program was fully transitioned to a digital first approach this year, utilizing a website and app to allow people to connect with a volunteer to provide hope and support. We are grateful to Vermont Teddy Bear for providing vital support for this program and for sharing hope through their Hope Bear."

To learn more about Reach To Recovery, visit reach.cancer.org or search for ACS Reach To Recovery on Google Play or the App Store.

To view and purchase Hope Bear, visit https://www.vermontteddybear.com/bears-that-care.html.

About Vermont Teddy Bear Company

The Vermont Teddy Bear Company started in 1981 when its founder opened a cart on Church Street in Burlington, Vermont and began selling Teddy Bears that he made in his garage. Forty years later, our Bears continue to be best friends, a part of the family and beloved heirlooms. Each one of our meticulously-designed, artisan, handcrafted Bears is guaranteed for a lifetime. The Vermont Teddy Bear Company includes Vermont Teddy Bear, Vermont Mittens, PajamaGram, The 1 for U and PajamaJeans. Located in Shelburne, Vermont, the VTBC creates personalized gifts that have surprised and delighted for 40 years.

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is the only organization attacking cancer from every angle. For more information go to www.cancer.org.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-hope-bear-helps-ensure-no-one-faces-breast-cancer-alone-301388380.html

SOURCE Vermont Teddy Bear Co, Inc.

