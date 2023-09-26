Is New Hope Corporation Limited's (ASX:NHC) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

New Hope's (ASX:NHC) stock is up by a considerable 28% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to New Hope's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for New Hope is:

43% = AU$1.1b ÷ AU$2.5b (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every A$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn A$0.43 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of New Hope's Earnings Growth And 43% ROE

First thing first, we like that New Hope has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 24% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Under the circumstances, New Hope's considerable five year net income growth of 48% was to be expected.

We then compared New Hope's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 38% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for NHC? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is New Hope Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

New Hope's three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 40%, meaning the company retains 60% of its income. So it seems that New Hope is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Besides, New Hope has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 58% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected increase in the payout ratio explains the expected decline in the company's ROE to 19%, over the same period.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that New Hope's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

