Hope for Haiti Receives $1.2M Grant From W.K. Kellogg Foundation to Strengthen School Communities in Southern Haiti

Hope for Haiti
·3 min read
Image
Image

WASHINGTON, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nine months after a devastating earthquake struck southern Haiti, Hope for Haiti is pleased to announce that the organization has received a $1.2M grant from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation (WKKF). Funds from the grant will be used over a two-year period to support the strengthening of Hope for Haiti's partner school network through an integrated approach focused on resource mobilization, professional development, and the creation of child-friendly spaces for nearly 7,000 Haitian school children and 400 teachers. This new grant follows up a nearly $170,000 one issued in 2019 which focused on research, innovation labs, and planning in the education space.

"Political unrest, insecurity, the global pandemic, and the August 2021 earthquake have exacerbated the challenges children, teachers, and families face regarding quality education and well-being in Haiti," said Hope for Haiti CEO Skyler Badenoch. "We are humbled and inspired by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation's continued partnership and investment in the children and teachers of Haiti."

"Hope for Haiti has an excellent track record of increasing access to quality education in southern Haiti," said Dr. Alix Cantave, senior program officer at the W.K. Kellogg Foundation (WKKF). "As our collaboration continues, we at WKKF look forward to seeing the results of Hope for Haiti's next initiative - to further expand the opportunities for children to learn in healthy, safe, and supportive environments."

About Hope for Haiti: With experience running poverty alleviation programs in Haiti since 1989, Hope for Haiti has emerged as one of the most trusted non-profit organizations working to improve the quality of life for the Haitian people, particularly children, in southern Haiti. In the aftermath of the 2021 Earthquake, Hope for Haiti launched an $12M Short-term (August - October 2021) and Long-Term (November 2021 - August 2023) Southern Haiti Support Plan to be implemented over a two-year period. Encompassing 17 key evaluation and action points, this initiative supports relief and recovery for 750,000 children, parents and grandparents in our impact area who are also coping with COVID-19, civil and political unrest, food/water shortages, and infrastructure challenges. Hope for Haiti is a 4-star rated charity by Charity Navigator and is a participant at the Platinum Level through the GuideStar Exchange, two leading independent evaluators recognizing the organization's transparency and careful stewardship of donor resources. Hope for Haiti is a winner of the 2021 Classy Awards in the Social Innovation category, and was recently named a 2022 Top 50 Finalist. To learn more: www.hopeforhaiti.com.

About The W.K. Kellogg Foundation: The W.K. Kellogg Foundation (WKKF), founded in 1930 as an independent, private foundation by breakfast cereal innovator and entrepreneur Will Keith Kellogg, is among the largest philanthropic foundations in the United States. Guided by the belief that all children should have an equal opportunity to thrive, WKKF works with communities to create conditions for vulnerable children so they can realize their full potential in school, work and life. WKKF is based in Battle Creek, Michigan, and works throughout the United States and internationally, as well as with sovereign tribes. Special attention is paid to priority places where there are high concentrations of poverty and where children face significant barriers to success. WKKF priority places in the U.S. are in Michigan, Mississippi, New Mexico and New Orleans; and internationally, are in Mexico and Haiti. For more information, visit www.wkkf.org.

Media Contact:
Taylor Hebble
Director of Marketing & Communications
239-603-6769
taylor@hopeforhaiti.com
www.hopeforhaiti.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


