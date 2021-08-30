U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,504.50
    -1.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,390.00
    -13.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,430.75
    +4.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,276.90
    +1.60 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.81
    +0.07 (+0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.20
    +3.70 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.23
    +0.11 (+0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1815
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3120
    -0.0300 (-2.24%)
     

  • Vix

    16.39
    -2.45 (-13.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3766
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7430
    -0.0670 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,622.09
    -928.86 (-1.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,220.51
    +52.61 (+4.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,733.53
    +92.39 (+0.33%)
     

Hope Medicine Inc. Announced Dr. Henri Nico Doods as Chief Executive Officer

·5 min read

SHANGHAI, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hope Medicine Inc. ('HopeMed'), a clinical stage innovative biopharmaceutical company, has recently announced that the former President and Head of Research & Clinical Development, Dr. Henri Nico Doods, will serve as the company's Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Doods also takes the role as Chief Scientific Officer. In his position, he will drive and implement the company's strategic goals, ensure achieving the next clinical milestones and lead the company towards a science driven, cutting-edge technology and first-in-class focused, global biopharmaceutical R&D organization.

Dr. Henri Nico Doods
Dr. Henri Nico Doods

Before joining HopeMed, Dr. Doods was the former Senior Vice President and the Global Head of Boehringer Ingelheim Research Beyond Borders Discovery Research Department. Dr. Doods is a seasoned pharmaceutical executive with more than 30 years of experience in pharmaceutical research and development, covering multiple therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular, pain, obesity, CNS, respiratory and other fields, published more than 135 papers, and participated in advancing more than 15 compounds to clinical stages.

Professor Rui-Ping Xiao, founder of HopeMed and the Chairperson of the company's board, said, "As an experienced scientist and a top expert in the global pharmaceutical industry, Henri has an outstanding record in the field of pharmaceutical research and development. What is more precious is that Henri also has gained excellent business development and management experience in the industry. As the founder of Hope Medicine, I am very grateful to Henri for his trust in the company and me and to be able to accept such a critical task. At the same time, Henri's appointment as CEO is an important milestone in the company's history, symbolizing that the company has reached a new strategic height from the leadership level. It is hoped that under Henri's leadership and management, the company can smoothly move towards more R&D milestones."

"Sincere congratulations to Dr. Doods as the CEO of HopeMed. At the same time, I feel delighted and honored for the company. Henri's appointment has further strengthened HopeMed's leadership and will also bring a new atmosphere to the fast-growing team. Based on China's FiC innovation, Hope Medicine aims to become a global biopharmaceutical company. Dr. Doods, as the CEO, will definitely lead all of us at HopeMed to continue moving forward with this goal." Sam Lou, co-founder, President and COO of HopeMed, added.

"I am very honored to be the CEO of the company and would like to thank the founder Professor Xiao, the board of directors and all staffs of HopeMed for their trust and support. I am looking forward to expanding and influencing even further HopeMed's innovative R&D activities and continue to work alongside with the founder Professor Xiao to create more value for the company and help patients still in need for better treatments. Hope Medicine is a unique biotech in China, it has a talented team, dedicated investors, an attractive FiC research portfolio and most importantly a frontrunner asset HMI-115 that has got IND approval from the US FDA for Phase II clinical trial in endometriosis, and patient recruitment for the US Phase II clinical trial will start by Q4 of this year. It is an exciting time for the company, and I am committed to the mission and together with the team will drive innovation out of China to successfully reach our long-term vision to become a biopharmaceutical company serving the needs of patients globally." said by Dr. Doods.

The company's founder and former CEO, Dr. Rui-Ping Xiao, will continue to serve as the company's Chairperson and will guide and supervise major decisions on the company's development. At the same time, the company's co-founder, COO and former Executive Vice President Mr. Sam Lou will replace Dr. Doods as the company's President.

About HopeMed

Hope Medicine
Hope Medicine

Hope Medicine Inc. is a science-driven clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with research bases and offices in Beijing, Shanghai and Nanjing, China. The establishment of the company is based on the in-depth understanding of the research field of translational medicine and decades of research results of Professor Rui-Ping Xiao, from the College of Future Technology of Peking University and her team. Based on excellent scientific research and with the goal of improving the quality of life, HopeMed is committed to the research, development, and commercialization of first-in-class medicines for common and major diseases that threaten human health. In the beginning of 2019, HopeMed completed the A round of financing, and entered a world-wide exclusive license agreement with Bayer AG on the development and commercialization of a human antibody targeting the PRL receptor for the treatment of male and female pattern hair loss, endometriosis, and other chronic diseases with dysregulated PRL signaling. This antibody has shown excellent characteristics in animal models (including NHP models) and human safety tests. The company finalized round B financing in May 2021 and has recently got IND approval by the US FDA (Food and Drug Administration) for Phase II clinical trials. The patient enrollment for Phase II clinical trials will start in the United States this year. HopeMed also established a diversified research portfolio based on the Professor Xiao's breakthrough research at the Institute of Molecular Medicine (IMM) at Peking University via a joint research lab, with a strong translational focus, for a continuous innovative early discovery pipeline.

Contact:
Amber Chen
+86-21-5076-0962
amber.chen@hopemedinc.com

SOURCE Hope Medicine Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Reasons Why Novavax Stock Will Likely Beat Moderna Over the Next Year

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has hands-down delivered the best stock performance among leading COVID-19 vaccine makers over the last 12 months. As much as I admire Moderna's innovation, though, I don't think it will be the biggest winner among vaccine stocks over the next year. Instead, my view is that Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) could emerge from the pack to trounce it, and there are three reasons why.

  • Are These 2 Chinese Tech Giants Worth the Risk?

    Thanks to the unpredictable influence of politics in China, fear has crept into the minds of investors holding and/or considering stocks of many Chinese companies. Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) and Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY) are two of China's most powerful technology companies, but these recent fears have sparked stock price declines of about 40% for each since mid-February. The general notion among investors is that there is often a buying opportunity when quality companies drop in price.

  • Why Nvidia Is a Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has delivered impressive returns to investors so far this year thanks to a string of terrific quarterly results that have established the graphics specialist as a top tech play. Investors have come to expect outstanding growth from the chipmaker quarter after quarter due to the tailwinds in the video gaming and data center markets, its two largest segments. Nvidia crushed Wall Street's expectations.

  • 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2029

    In 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management released a report that demonstrated just how dominant dividend stocks are, relative to public companies that don't pay a dividend. Since most dividend stocks are profitable and have time-tested operating models, they're the ideal place for long-term investors and income seekers to park their money. The quandary for income seekers is that they want the most income possible with the least amount of risk.

  • Small-Cap Stocks Might Be Getting Ready to Run. 5 That Are Worth a Look.

    The S&P 600, an index of small-cap stocks, rose 2.9% Friday, more than triple the percentage-point gain on the large cap The leap came after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reassured markets that the bank is in no rush to raise interest rates. The average one-year forward earnings multiple for stocks in the S&P 600 is about 0.75 times that of the average for the S&P 500, according to The Leuthold Group. Usually, when small-cap profit forecasts are growing faster than those for large-caps, the small stocks outperform, Leuthold’s data show.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Picking growth stocks for the ultra-long term can be even more challenging, as companies in the category typically have valuations with strong future performance already baked in. With that in mind, three Motley Fool contributors have identified Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) as stocks that are likely to deliver excellent returns for patient investors. Keith Noonan (Airbnb):  Growth-focused companies often start out delivering innovative new products and solutions that can help them achieve market dominance.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Shows Broad Strength, Affirm Surges On Amazon Deal; Shopify, Palantir Near Buys

    After last week's strong rally, Snap, Shopify and Palantir are near buy points. Affirm skyrocketed on an Amazon deal.

  • Why Support.com Stock Skyrocketed Today

    In March, Support.com made public its intention to merge with Greenidge Generation Holdings, a vertically integrated power-generation and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining company. Then in July, Greenidge Generation announced its plans to build a new carbon-neutral Bitcoin mining operation in South Carolina.

  • Palantir's Latest Move Is a Head-Scratcher

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) CEO Alex Karp is certainly an unconventional executive. To date, Karp's eccentricities have worked well for Palantir. Palantir's second-quarter earnings were well-received by Wall Street.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • The Stock Market Got the Green Light From Powell. Why It Keeps Hitting Record Highs.

    Speaking at the Jackson Hole, Wyo., conference, he said the central bank would probably start winding down its bond purchases by the end of the year, but that rate hikes wouldn’t be in the offing long time.

  • Peloton Treadmills Are Back, but Has the Stock Lost Its Step?

    Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) continues to stumble after recalling all of its high-end connected treadmills in May following the death of a child and numerous injuries. Although it will reintroduce the treadmills at the end of this month, the damage to its reputation, the lost opportunities, and the end of the pandemic boom may be too much for Peloton to regain its footing and resume its previous growth trajectory.

  • Stocks Climb on Powell’s Dovish Stance; Oil Rises: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rose Monday and Treasuries held an advance on Jerome Powell’s signal of a cautious and gradual withdrawal of pandemic-era Federal Reserve policy support. Oil climbed as a hurricane roils U.S. energy supplies.Shares gained in Japan, Australia and South Korea. U.S. futures edged up after a record Wall Street close in the wake of Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole speech. Powell said the Fed may start paring bond purchases this year but is in no hurry to raise interest rates and will

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • 10 Cheap Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 cheap blue-chip dividend stocks to invest in. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Cheap Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks to Invest In. Any investor looking for reliable and somewhat safer investments out in the market will […]

  • 4 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $100,000 in 10 Years (or Less)

    Despite this four-decade rollercoaster, patient investors have been rewarded with an annualized total return in the S&P 500, including dividends, of more than 11%. It's not often investors are given a gift, but the shellacking social media stock Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) has taken since reporting its second-quarter operating results is the proverbial red carpet for growth stock bargain hunters. One month ago, Pinterest was clobbered after reporting a sequential monthly active user (MAU) decline of 24 million to 454 million in the second quarter.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Just Crushed Earnings

    Intuit and Bill.com are heavily exposed to the small business world. That makes investing in them a great way to bet on the U.S. economic recovery.

  • Baxter Nears $10 Billion Deal to Buy Hill-Rom, Dow Jones Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Baxter International Inc. is in advanced talks to acquire Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. for about $10 billion, Dow Jones reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The deal values the medical equipment maker at around $150 a share, Dow Jones reported. That’s a 13% premium to the stock’s closing price of $132.90 on Friday. The transaction is expected to be reached in the middle of the week, and the talks may still fall apart, it said. The new offer comes a month after Hill-Rom reje

  • Peloton Stock Dips: Is This a Buying Opportunity?

    It depends on how you view the company's recent price cut to its original Peloton bike. Here's what management has to say about the move.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy in September

    This year has been a great one for investors so far. With the S&P 500 up by 19% through late August, gains have again outpaced the long-term average on rising optimism about a post-pandemic growth surge. With that in mind, let's look at why you might want to purchase shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), McCormick (NYSE: MKC), and Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) today.