U.S. markets close in 6 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,443.06
    -12.42 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,019.70
    +221.70 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,890.81
    -156.89 (-1.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,257.96
    +9.89 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.50
    +1.52 (+2.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.30
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.62
    +0.20 (+0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1700
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4960
    +0.0360 (+2.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3701
    +0.0021 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.8710
    +0.1860 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,474.91
    +259.74 (+0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,082.29
    -19.23 (-1.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,052.09
    +0.61 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,240.06
    -8.75 (-0.03%)
     

Hope and Sesame Chocolate Hazelnut Sesamemilk Wins 2021 Progressive Grocer Editors' Pick Award in "Best New Product" Category

·3 min read

Chocolate Hazelnut sesamemilk offers a uniquely nutritious and sustainable plant milk option that's also decadently delicious

CHICAGO, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hope and Sesame – which is a part of Planting Hope Brands LLC and The Planting Hope Company Inc. and has cracked the code on unlocking the dense nutrition in tiny sesame seed to create an important new trend in plant milk: sesamemilk, both ultra-nutritious and highly planet-friendly – wins the 2021 Progressive Grocer Editors' Pick Award in the "Best New Product" category for its Chocolate Hazelnut flavor. Coming from one of the leading food and grocery industry publications, this award is one of the highest accolades a brand can receive for successful product innovation, differentiation, and category performance.

"We are honored to receive this recognition that further solidifies sesamemilk as a core member of the plant milk category while showcasing Hope and Sesame's key differentiators: nutrition and sustainability," says Julia Stamberger, Hope and Sesame CEO and Founder.

All five flavors of Hope and Sesame sesamemilk, including Chocolate Hazelnut, are uniquely nutritionally comparable to dairy milk and contain eight grams of complete protein per serving (including all nine essential amino acids) and provide an excellent source of Vitamin D and a good source of Calcium. Plus, planet-friendly sesame seeds require very little water to cultivate, are naturally pest-resistant, and can self-pollinate, making sesame very bee-friendly. After sesame seeds are pressed for oil, Hope and Sesame upcycles the rest of the sesame, effectively using the most nutritious part of the seed for food (previously considered a byproduct).

For additional information about Hope and Sesame and to stay up to date on the latest news from the brand, please visit https://www.hopeandsesame.com/ and follow Hope and Sesame on Instagram (@hopeandsesameco).

MORE ABOUT HOPE AND SESAME
In addition to its award-winning Chocolate Hazelnut flavor, referred to by fans as 'drinkable chocolate hazelnut spread,' Hope and Sesame offers Unsweetened Original, Original, Vanilla, and Chocolate flavors. All five Hope and Sesame products are certified USDA Organic, certified by the Plant Based Foods Association, Non-GMO Project Verified, Vegan, Certified Kosher, and Certified Gluten Free and also avoid the top seven most common allergens.

Purchase Hope and Sesame sesamemilk online at www.hopeandsesame.com, Amazon, Hive Brands, Deliciousness, QVC, and AAFES Exchange or find it on the shelf-stable aisles at select retailers including Kroger and Sprouts stores.

ABOUT PLANTING HOPE BRANDS AND THE PLANTING HOPE COMPANY INC.
Hope and Sesame is part of Planting Hope Brands LLC and The Planting Hope Company Inc. Started by a group of friends and family (who are also experienced food & beverage entrepreneurs!) to bring more magic to planet-friendly plant-based food, The Planting Hope Company is a women-led and women-managed company focused on filling key needs in the skyrocketing plant-based food & beverage space with a focus on nutrition, sustainability, and diversity. www.plantinghopecompany.com.

Media Contact:
Rachel Kay Public Relations
Gabriella Corral
240.498.7248
319855@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hope-and-sesame-chocolate-hazelnut-sesamemilk-wins-2021-progressive-grocer-editors-pick-award-in-best-new-product-category-301385601.html

SOURCE Hope and Sesame

Recommended Stories

  • Stop Doing This Or You'll Get High Cholesterol, Says Mayo Clinic

    Since high cholesterol has no symptoms, you may be putting yourself at risk without even realizing it. "Cholesterol is a waxy substance found in your blood. Your body needs cholesterol to build healthy cells, but high levels of cholesterol can increase your risk of heart disease," says the Mayo Clinic. "Factors that can increase your risk of bad cholesterol include" the following. Read on for what the Clinic says—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You

  • 15 Supplements Every Woman Should Take, Say Doctors

    In modern life, one thing is clear: We could all use more support. And we don't just mean from your girlfriends.According to a meta-analysis of studies done by Oregon State University, three-quarters of Americans aren't eating the daily recommended amount of fruit, and 80 percent don't have enough vegetables. That means we're not getting enough essential vitamins from our food.In addition to adding healthier foods to your shopping list, nutritional supplements can help fill in the gaps. We asked

  • 12 of the Best Plant-Based Proteins Even Non-Vegetarians Should Eat

    From soybeans to pumpkin seeds.

  • How Pioneering Nutritionist Gladys Jennings Helped Change the Future of Food

    "I am a little bit about destruction—sometimes you have to burn some things to get something new."

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Rates are still near historic lows, but these 3 things are holding homeowners back from refinancing

    One mortgage pro says, "You’re missing out on the lowest rate you’ll ever have on a mortgage."

  • U.S. export tightening slows advance of Chinese C919 jet - sources

    China's C919 jetliner - a no-show at the country's biggest air show this week – has found it harder to meet certification and production targets amid tough U.S. export rules, according to three people with knowledge of the programme. The state-owned manufacturer, Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC), has been unable to get timely help from suppliers and has run out of some spare parts, those people said. U.S.-linked suppliers are gradually receiving the licences, but the hiccup has slowed down Chinese certification, and months-long delays threaten to affect early production, said the people, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

  • Quants Are Taking Over the World of Bonds in a Big Invesco Poll

    (Bloomberg) -- The quant revolution in fixed income is here at long last, if the latest Invesco Ltd. poll is anything to go by. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignWith the work-from-home era fueling a boom in electronic trading, the majority of investors in a $31 tri

  • U.S Dollar Stays Solid, Posts Third Straight Weekly Gains

    Accordingly, economic data coming out of the US will likely impact the Dollar over the remainder of the month, with a batch of positive developments expected to put pressure on the central bank to change gears at its next interest rate decision on November 3

  • Credit Investors Follow the Workers

    Wages, labor shortages and supply-chain disruptions have become make-or-break factors for many investors weighing bets on corporate debt.

  • Credit Suisse Greensill Funds to Pay Back Another $400 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignCredit Suisse Group AG said it plans to return about $400 million to investors in supply-chain finance funds that invested in Greensill Capital products, the fifth such disbursement since the bank was forced to freeze

  • Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren to Retire Earlier Than Planned

    Eric Rosengren was scheduled to retire in June 2022 in line with the Fed's mandatory retirement limit. He says he pushed the dates up to deal with a worsening kidney condition.

  • U.S. stock futures turn mostly lower as Treasury yields extend rise

    U.S. stock futures gave up early gains Monday, with tech-related shares under pressure, as Treasury yields continued to rise. Futures on the S&P 500 (ES00) fell 0.3% to 4,433.25. On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 33 points, or 0.1%, to 34798, the S&P 500 (SPX) increased 7 points, or 0.15%, to 4455, while the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) dropped 5 points, or 0.03%, to 15048.

  • Cost of borrowing Evergrande stock hits new high on debt fears

    The cost of borrowing China Evergrande shares rocketed last week, data from research firm FIS Astec shows. Only about 2.2% of Evergrande's outstanding shares are on loan, the data shows. The Chinese developer owes $305 billion, is short on cash and its share price is down 83% this year.

  • In Fashion: Warby Parker at the End of the Digital Revolution

    The buzzy eyewear brand is about to cash in on its hard work and its talent for being the poster child for what comes next.

  • How Facebook Switches Narratives to Put Us on Its Side

    Narrators like Mark Zuckerberg can reframe what the problem is and redefine who counts as 'us' in a fight between 'us and them,' write Anthea Roberts and Nicholas Lamp.

  • Evergrande Won’t Deter Investcorp From Expansion Into China

    (Bloomberg) -- Investcorp Holdings BSC, one of the largest foreign buyers of U.S. real estate, remains bullish on the world’s biggest economy and expects the crisis enveloping China Evergrande Group to offer fresh opportunities for the private equity and alternative asset manager as it seeks to expand in Asia.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes

  • Central Banks Turning Slowly in Ending Pandemic’s Easy Money Era

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureGlobal monetary policy looks set to stay super easy well into 2022 even as central banks edge closer to dialing back thei

  • Netflix Roster Teases More Than Plotlines in Fight With HBO

    (Bloomberg) -- “WandaVision,” “The White Lotus” and “Ted Lasso” rank among the buzziest streaming hits of this year. Something else they have in common: None of them were on Netflix. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureCovid-related delays made for a light roster of 2