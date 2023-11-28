Hopeful Week For Insiders Who Bought CA$687.6k Of Hanstone Gold Stock

Insiders who bought CA$687.6k worth of Hanstone Gold Corp. (CVE:HANS) stock in the last year recovered part of their losses as the stock rose by 17% last week. However, the purchase is proving to be a costly gamble, since losses made by insiders have totalled CA$254k since the time of purchase.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Hanstone Gold Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The VP & Director Gurbakhshish Hans made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$600k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.05 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than CA$0.035 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 12.40m shares for CA$688k. But insiders sold 25.00k shares worth CA$2.0k. Overall, Hanstone Gold insiders were net buyers during the last year. Their average price was about CA$0.055. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Hanstone Gold insiders own 43% of the company, currently worth about CA$767k based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Hanstone Gold Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Hanstone Gold insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Hanstone Gold insiders feel good about the company's future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Hanstone Gold. For example, Hanstone Gold has 6 warning signs (and 5 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

