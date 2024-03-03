Hopeful Week For Insiders Who Bought CA$828.9k Of Ensign Energy Services Stock

Insiders who bought CA$828.9k worth of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) stock in the last year have seen some of their losses recouped as the stock gained 10% last week. The purchase, however, has proven to be a pricey bet, with losses currently totalling CA$153k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Ensign Energy Services Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when President Robert Geddes bought CA$747k worth of shares at a price of CA$2.99 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than CA$2.37 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Ensign Energy Services insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Ensign Energy Services Have Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at Ensign Energy Services over the last quarter. Independent Director Cary Moomjian bought CA$52k worth of shares in that time. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 27% of Ensign Energy Services shares, worth about CA$118m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Ensign Energy Services Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Ensign Energy Services. Looks promising! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Ensign Energy Services and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

