My hopes are with 'the American people', China's Xi Jinping tells 'old friend' Bill Gates

Hopes for a better US-China relationship lie with the American people, Chinese President Xi Jinping said as he met "old friend" Bill Gates in Beijing on Friday.

"I always believe that the foundation of China-US relations lies in the people. I place my hopes on the American people," Xi told the Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Gates was the first "American friend" he had met this year, Xi said, as he welcomed him to the Diaoyutai State Guest House. He also called Gates "an old friend" - a diplomatic term reserved for foreign entities who contribute to China's development, are concerned about Chinese interests and understand Chinese problems.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

"Under the current global situation, we can carry out various activities that are beneficial to our two countries, to the people of our two countries, and to humanity as a whole," Xi said, adding that he hoped for continued friendship between the peoples of China and the United States.

"The world is walking out of the Covid-19 pandemic. People should move and communicate more to enhance understanding."

The message from Xi came just two days ahead of a visit to Beijing by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as bilateral tensions continue to simmer.

The visit over Sunday and Monday is seen as an effort to stabilise the fractious relationship. Blinken will be the first cabinet-level official in the Biden administration to travel to China. He planned to visit earlier this year but postponed the trip in the aftermath of the Chinese "spy balloon" saga.

Xi's remark was also the latest example of China's efforts to convey its approach to US relations through talks with high-profile American business figures.

Meeting Tesla CEO Elon Musk in Beijing about two weeks ago, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said the two countries should hit the "brakes" in time to avoid "dangerous driving", and "step on the gas" at the right time to advance mutually beneficial cooperation.

The meeting with Gates was also the first time Xi had met a foreign private entrepreneur or business leader in years, after having suspended all overseas travel during the pandemic.

Gates, co-chairman of the The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, a charity he started with his former wife, was a frequent traveller to China before the pandemic hit. He landed in Beijing on Wednesday for what was his first visit since 2019 - and his 18th in all.

Arriving close on the heels of Musk, Gates is the latest high-profile foreign business leader to visit China since its post-pandemic reopening earlier this year.

Apple's Tim Cook and JP Morgan's Jamie Dimon are also among the more than 40 top executives of multinational corporations to have visited so far, though only Gates had an audience with Xi.

In encouraging Gates to work with Beijing to promote activities to benefit all of humanity, Xi said China "is primarily focused on solving its own problems" and "will definitely not follow the old path" of pursuing hegemony once it became strong.

"China is willing to carry out extensive technological innovation cooperation with countries around the world, actively participate in and promote efforts to tackle global challenges such as climate change, combating pandemics and [protecting] public health," Xi was quoted as saying by CCTV.

He also expressed China's willingness to continue to strengthen cooperation with the foundation, and help other developing countries within its capabilities.

Bill Gates and then wife Melinda on their first visit to China in 1995. Photo: Instagram / @melindafrenchgates alt=Bill Gates and then wife Melinda on their first visit to China in 1995. Photo: Instagram / @melindafrenchgates>

Gates - who stepped down from Microsoft's board in 2020 to focus on philanthropic works related to global health, education and climate change - is a foreign member of the Chinese Academy of Engineering.

On Thursday, he unveiled US$50 million in funding to support a joint disease and medicine research organisation with China.

Gates said the foundation was committed to joint action with China in areas including innovation, global poverty reduction, public health and pharmaceutical research.

"I was very disappointed I couldn't come during these last four years. And so it's very exciting to be back," he told Xi.

The last time Xi and Gates are known to have met was in 2015, when they talked on the sidelines of the Boao Forum in the southern Chinese province of Hainan.

Xi also wrote to Gates in February 2020, thanking him and his foundation for their support for China's fight against Covid-19.

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2023 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2023. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.