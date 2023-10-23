Hopewell / Prince George Chamber: Riley Ingram Sr. receives Lifetime Achievement Award

PRINCE GEORGE — Last Thursday, over 100 organizations attended the annual meeting of the Hopewell / Prince George Chamber of Commerce hosted by Sunset Cove Country Club in Prince George. The event took place on National Chamber Day.

Before the program began, members and guests enjoyed local beer and wine, signature cocktails and other refreshments as well as mini-crab cakes and spanakopita hors d'oeuvres. During the taste and sip social time, guests were invited to explore the new, beautiful venue.

It was a wonderful networking opportunity. I chatted with friends, former co-workers, business owners and gained a lot of new connections. I drove away with five business cards in my pocket and a few great story leads.

After we mingled for over an hour indoors and outdoors, everyone gathered in the banquet hall for the program which included a State of the Chamber Address followed by a Question and Answer Session, a City and County Economic Development Briefing and a Military Affairs Council of Central Virginia Update.

After the program, Riley Ingram, Sr., owner/principal broker of a Hopewell-based real-estate company, former Hopewell mayor and elected official, former Virginia delegate [R-62nd District] and former H/PG Chamber president, received an H/PG Chamber Lifetime Achievement Award.

All smiles, Ingram expressed great gratitude for the special recognition. He told me, "I was wondering why all of my family members decided to attend the event, but I didn't expect anything like this."

Riley Ingram Jr. shared a funny tale with me. At the venue, when it was Jordon Point Country Club, he discovered drinks and snacks could be ordered by providing a three digit number. He was going to pay cash, but the attendant put it on his dad's tab.

Thinking it was pretty cool and mighty convenient, he treated all of his friends for weeks until his dad received the bill and put a halt to it. Ingram Jr. thought it was a club perk. Later, I held my beverage up to Ingram Sr. and thanked him. He looked a bit confused. I said, "Oh, wasn't Riley supposed to share your club number with me?" He laughed.

The dinner buffet was served while the sun set over the James River. The delicious meal provided by Sandlot Catering, Tier 7, Lunch Break and Indian Fields Tavern included Cubano sliders, beef tips and chicken mushroom in a wine sauce over wild rice, a gourmet chopped salad with a choice of strawberry or sweet onion vinaigrette salad dressing and cheesecake topped with cherries or blueberries for dessert.

For more information about the Hopewell / Prince George Chamber of Commerce, visit hpgchamber.org.

— Kristi K. Higgins aka The Social Butterfly, an award-winning columnist, is the trending topics and food Q&A reporter at The Progress-Index voted the 2022 Tri-Cities Best of the Best Social Media Personality. Have a news tip on local trends or businesses? Contact Kristi (she, her) at khiggins@progress-index.com, follow @KHiggins_PI on Twitter @socialbutterflykristi on Instagram.

