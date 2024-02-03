Hopewell: Wear pajamas for free scoop of ice cream, check out delicious deal

City Point Ice Cream & Burgers in Hopewell is celebrating National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day until 9 p.m. on February 3, 2024. Diners wearing pajamas will receive a free scoop of ice cream.

Ice Cream for Breakfast Day was created by Florence Rappaport of New York in the 1960s as a way to chase away cabin fever for her six children due to a winter storm that had blown through the area, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. As Rappaport's children grew and shared it on their travels, the annual celebration caught on. The day has been observed in South Africa, Israel, New Zealand, Canada, England and more.

To savor free licks of creamy, delectable ice cream, head down to City Point Ice Cream & Burgers at 236 E. Broadway in downtown Hopewell. The offer ends at 9 p.m. on Saturday, February 3, 2024. Bon appétit!

