Hoping Club Layout Web3 in Singapore Market

Hoping Club

Since 2022, the field of Web 3.0 has ushered in a massive attack of capital. Not only are the major traditional giants laid out one after another, but also venture capital institutions from all over the world frequently make moves, which seems to be the next opportunity.

London, UK, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Hoping Club, a global asset management organization, is currently negotiating an investment in an crypto digital startup in Singapore, in an attempt to explore Web3.0 using the Singapore market as a springboard.

As early as 2016, Hoping Club set up its own crypto asset investment department and launched the auction guarantee business in the NFT field. A person in charge of Hoping Club said that the innovation in the field of digital crypto has shown even greater energy than the early Internet. For many people, Web3.0 may represent the future, but for Hoping Club, their concern is the present of Web3.0.

Hoping Club: Web3.0 will make users become close participants in the network

It is not easy to understand the concept of Web3.0. Popular explanation of Web3.0：Web1.0 can only read information, while Web2.0 can read, write and write information. Web3.0 brings a new experience of reading, writing and having information.

Web1.0 is based on an open, decentralized and community-managed protocol. People get information from the Internet in one direction. Information and knowledge are produced and organized by big companies, such as Yahoo, Sina and other portals, but users can't interact with the content of the page.





In the era of Web 2.0, knowledge and information are more produced by users. Commercial organizations set up platforms, collect user information, and distribute effective information. Facebook, Weibo, Youtube and Tik Tok are all products of this period.

The third stage of Internet development, Web3.0, will make users become close participants in the network, instead of being controlled by centralized technology companies.

Story continues

A manager of Hoping Club Singapore Branch said that Web3.0, Meta-verse, blockchain, crypto technology, NFT, DAO will form the next generation of Internet ecology, opening a perfect new format based on blockchain which is decentralized, transparent, open and democratic.

CONTACT: Koby sadan Hoping club Hoping2012 (at) hopingclub.com



