U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,482.73
    -50.03 (-1.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,715.39
    -313.26 (-0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,154.02
    -186.23 (-1.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,024.04
    -38.75 (-1.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.29
    -0.67 (-0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.80
    -2.80 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    24.53
    -0.19 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1317
    -0.0030 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8330
    +0.0060 (+0.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3600
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1000
    -0.2530 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,184.41
    -752.14 (-1.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    992.43
    -2.83 (-0.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.01
    -4.65 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,772.93
    +305.70 (+1.11%)
     

HOPIUM celebrates its first day of trading on Euronext Growth Paris

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ALHPI.PA
  • MLHPI.PA

PARIS, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HOPIUM (ISIN: FR0014000U63) (EuronextParis: MLHPI), French manufacturer of high-end hydrogen-powered sedans, celebrated today its listing on the Euronext Growth stock exchange in Paris.

Olivier Lombard, CEO of Hopium. (PRNewsfoto/Hopium)
Olivier Lombard, CEO of Hopium. (PRNewsfoto/Hopium)

The listing was carried out following a transfer of Hopium shares from the Euronext Access Paris stock exchange to the Euronext Growth Paris stock exchange as part of an accelerated admission procedure to the negotiations of the existing shares, without the issue of new shares.

On this occasion, Olivier Lombard, CEO and founder of Hopium rang the bell this morning, alongside his team and in the presence of Guillaume Morelli, France listing director for Euronext, during a ceremony at the Euronext offices to celebrate Hopium's listing.

As of today, the new ticker for Hopium shares will be ALHPI. The ISIN code will remain unchanged: FR0014000U63. Moreover, Hopium shares will remain eligible for PEA and PEA-PME.

Contrary to what was stated in the press release of 18 January 2022, Hopium shares will be traded continuously from today.

The information document relating to the transfer of the listing of Hopium shares on the Euronext Growth Paris stock exchange is available on the Company's website: https://www.hopium.com/#Investors and on Euronext.

ABOUT HOPIUM

Olivier Lombard, the youngest winner of the 24 hours of Le Mans, founded Hopium, a manufacturer of high-end hydrogen-powered vehicles, as an achievement resulting from his experience acquired on the racing circuits.

With the automotive culture in his heritage, Olivier Lombard has driven for 7 years hydrogen-powered racing cars, making him the world's most experienced racer in this field. As an open-air laboratory, the race has allowed Olivier Lombard and his team to reflect on new mobility solutions to meet today's environmental challenges. While the transportation sector alone is responsible for 20% of greenhouse gas emissions, the company is positioning itself as a player in climate change.

Hopium brings together a team of experts and leading partners at the forefront of innovation in the fields of hydrogen fuel cells, technology, and automotive engineering.

www.hopium.com
@hopiumofficial
www.instagram.com/hopiumofficial

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1730991/Hopium_Olivier_Lombard.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1729811/Hopium_Logo.jpg

Contact:
contact@hopium.com

(PRNewsfoto/Hopium)
(PRNewsfoto/Hopium)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hopium-celebrates-its-first-day-of-trading-on-euronext-growth-paris-301465422.html

SOURCE Hopium

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped, Then Dropped, Today

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq took off like a rocket this morning, and took semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) along for the ride. Just after noon ET, however, the rally started to sputter, and by the time trading for the day was done, not only had the Nasdaq given up all its gains, but Nvidia stock closed down 3.7% for the day. In the case of the Nasdaq as a whole, I fear that investors may have jumped the gun, presuming that after the Nasdaq met the definition for a stock market correction (down 10% from its high), the light would turn green for tech stocks to resume marching higher again.

  • Netflix stock falls after subscriber outlook misses expectations

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre details Netflix's stock drop-off at the market's close amid its earnings reports showing misses on subscriber and growth estimates.

  • For Netflix, ‘the good old days may be gone,’ analyst says

    Santosh Rao, Head of Research at Manhattan Venture Partners, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Netflix's fourth quarter earnings, the need to gain more subscribers, and competition in the streaming space.

  • Nine Crashing Stocks You May Own Are Already In Serious Trouble

    The surface of the S&P 500 makes markets look calm. But look down just one layer, and you see some serious pain.

  • Stock market: 'There is a rotation going on,' investment strategist explains

    Charles Schwab Chief Global Investment Strategist Jeffrey Kleintop joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for the stock market.

  • Stock market drop 'is an opportunity for some names,' strategist explains

    CFA and owner of Portia Capital Management Michelle Connell joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Big Tech, energy and financial sector fund data, commodity futures, and Fed policy makers expecting three interest rate hikes in 2022.

  • Why BioNTech, Moderna, Novavax, and Ocugen Stocks Are Plunging This Week

    BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) stock is taking the worst drubbing, down 19.7% as of the market close on Thursday. Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares were sinking 17.2%. Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) stocks were falling 18.5% and 16.2%, respectively.

  • The Nasdaq Composite just logged its 66th correction since 1971. Here’s what history says happens next to the stock market.

    The yield-sensitive Nasdaq Composite Index on Wednesday logs its first close in correction territory since March. Here's what history says happens next.

  • Jeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has Started

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Covid EasesBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsOmicron Is a Bigger Risk for the Young, Medical Data ShowsJeremy Grantham, the famed investor who for decades has been calling market bubbles, said the historic collapse in stocks he predicted a year ago is underway and even i

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks close at session lows: Dow falls 300 points

    U.S. stocks struggled for direction Thursday afternoon after staging a comeback from a turbulent previous session as investors weighed a series of upbeat earnings and a fresh read on weekly jobless claims out of Washington.

  • Why Rivian Stock Dropped Again Today

    For the fourth trading day in a row, Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock is falling. Down 3.5% as of 1:35 p.m. ET, Rivian stock actually costs less today than it did at its initial public offering (IPO) two months ago. First and foremost, Rivian is an unprofitable electric truck start-up.

  • Is This Why Nio Stock Is Rising Today?

    A report in a German trade publication has interesting implications for the Chinese EV maker.

  • Ford Stock Trades in High Volume Amid Rivian News

    Rivian investment gains to increase Ford's book value

  • Will Workhorse Stock Recover in 2022?

    The electric vehicle sector is hot right now. One such stock is Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS), which fell 78% last year and is now trading close to $4. Falling behind on its delivery plans, losing a key order from the U.S. Postal Service, a change in management, issues with delivered vehicles resulting in a recall -- the list of Workhorse's troubles is long.

  • Affirm: Great Idea, Not-So-Great Company

    Affirm and its "buy now, pay later" rivals allow consumers to pay for items in scheduled instalments, instead of using a traditional credit card. Credit card companies like Mastercard and Visa make money by charging their customers compounding interest and late fees. For 0% financing, Affirm makes money by charging merchants fees to use its services; those shops pay up in hopes that Affirm's flexible payment options will encourage customers to buy from them.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Gaining Today

    After some big sell-offs, the market is rallying today, and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) is getting a boost from the momentum. The data analytics specialist's share price was up roughly 5.7% as of noon ET on Thursday. In the absence of any fresh, business-specific news, Palantir stock has frequently made outsize moves in conjunction with the market's shifting appetite for growth-dependent technology companies.

  • Netflix Plunges After Disappointing With Forecast for New Users

    (Bloomberg) -- Netflix Inc. expects to add just 2.5 million subscribers this quarter, a number that falls short of Wall Street’s estimates and would mark the slowest start to a new year for the company in at least a decade. Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Covid EasesBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsOmicron Is a Bigg

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Enphase Stocks Popped Today

    Green energy stocks are among today's bigger winners, with fuel cell leaders Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) gaining 8.6% and 6%, respectively. Also moving higher is solar panel microinverter maker Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH), scoring a 5.1% gain as of 10:10 a.m. ET. This morning, you can't throw a rock on Wall Street without hitting one banker or another that is cutting price targets on renewable energy stocks.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Rocketed Today

    A Bank of America analyst cut his price target on the stock in half on Wednesday, but hope springs eternal.

  • Why Paysafe Stock Jumped 12% on Thursday

    Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) shareholders beat the market on Thursday morning as shares rose 12% by 11 a.m. ET compared to a 1.1% increase in the wider market. It helped that the broader market jumped, but Paysafe also benefited from improving sentiment from Wall Street pros. An analyst at the Wall Street firm Cowen upgraded the digital gambling and payments processing stock and issued an aggressive short-term outlook that sees the stock nearly doubling over the next year.