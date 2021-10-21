U.S. markets close in 1 hour 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,537.71
    +1.52 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,509.72
    -99.62 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,178.80
    +57.12 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,287.57
    -2.19 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.54
    -0.88 (-1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.10
    -3.80 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    24.14
    -0.31 (-1.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1628
    -0.0024 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6790
    +0.0430 (+2.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3785
    -0.0041 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8820
    -0.4470 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,771.62
    -3,757.18 (-5.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,485.40
    -49.25 (-3.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.30
    -32.80 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.58
    -546.97 (-1.87%)
     

Hopium and Saint-Gobain Sekurit sign a partnership to develop the car glazing of the Māchina

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PARIS, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The French manufacturer Hopium announces the signing of a partnership with Saint-Gobain Sekurit, a world pioneer in the manufacturing of automotive glazing, to co-develop the glazing of the Hopium Māchina, its high-end hydrogen-powered sedan.

Hopium logo
Hopium logo

This new major industrial cooperation is part of the manufacturer's ambition to build the future of mobility, by bringing together pioneering companies around its project, true leaders in their sector, with recognized know-how and expertise.

Hopium intends to build on the experience of Saint-Gobain Sekurit to provide innovative solutions that combine design, safety, thermal and acoustic comfort, in order to create the best user experience possible on all of the vehicle's glass surfaces.

"We are proud to be able to collaborate with a major player in the French industrial heritage, as part of the development of the Hopium Māchina. We share with Saint-Gobain Sekurit's teams the same taste for innovation and the desire to explore future solutions to push the limits of technology. "

Olivier Lombard, CEO and founder of Hopium

"Saint-Gobain Sekurit is delighted to support Hopium, a French start-up committed to green mobility. Saint-Gobain is pursuing its objective of reducing the group's environmental impact, which is also reflected in solutions adapted to a more sustainable mobility. "

Tim Jurkowski, VP Sales, Marketing & Projects at Saint-Gobain Sekurit

The process, already underway between the two entities, should lead to the presentation, in 2022, of the first pre-industrialization vehicles of the Hopium Māchina.

About Hopium

Olivier Lombard, the youngest winner of the 24 hours of Le Mans, founded Hopium, a manufacturer of high-end hydrogen-powered vehicles, as an achievement resulting from his experience acquired on the racing circuits.
With the automotive culture in his heritage, Olivier Lombard has driven for 7 years hydrogen-powered racing cars, making him the world's most experienced racer in this field.
As an open-air laboratory, the race has allowed Olivier Lombard and his team to reflect on new mobility solutions to meet today's environmental challenges. While the transportation sector alone is responsible for 20% of greenhouse gas emissions, the company is positioning itself as a player in climate change.
Hopium brings together a team of experts and leading partners at the forefront of innovation in the fields of hydrogen fuel cells, technology, and automotive engineering.
Hopium (FR0014000U63 - MLHPI) is listed on Euronext Access+ and is eligible for PEA-PME.

About Saint-Gobain Sekurit

With more than 350 years of history, Saint-Gobain is one of the 100 most innovative groups in the world.
In the Mobility branch of the group, Saint-Gobain Sekurit creates innovative glazing systems that enhance experience on board, safety and sustainability.
As a trusted automotive partner, Saint-Gobain Sekurit makes every drive a great experience.

contact@hopium.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1432668/Hopium_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hopium-and-saint-gobain-sekurit-sign-a-partnership-to-develop-the-car-glazing-of-the-mchina-301406098.html

SOURCE Hopium

Recommended Stories

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As It Unveils Ambitious Plans, Strong Outlook?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, unveils ambitious growth plans and sees accelerating revenue in 2022. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • 20 favorite alternative-energy stocks with expected upside of up to 102%

    There are three ways that investors can tap into solar and other alternative-energy stocks, which have rebounded from a dramatic decline earlier in the year.

  • Why Did Plug Power, Enphase, and SunPower Stocks Pop?

    Investors in renewable energy companies such as Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH), and SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) are cheering today, as shares of the stocks have risen 2.6%, 4.2%, and 7.6%, respectively, as of 2:20 p.m. EDT Tuesday. This is rather strange, however, because the news today sounds mostly bad for investors in renewable energy stocks.

  • NextEra Energy Continues to Shine

    NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) continues to benefit from the accelerating shift toward cleaner energy sources. The giant utility delivered strong third-quarter results, powered by its leading renewable energy business. According to the report it released Wednesday morning, NextEra Energy generated $1.483 billion, or $0.75 per share, of adjusted net income during the third quarter.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Tumbled This Morning

    Investors aren't sure if they can bet on Biden to lift the alternative energy company's prospects anymore.

  • The U.S. Energy Landscape Has Changed. What That Means for Inflation.

    Rising energy prices are much less likely to knock the U.S. economy off the rails, writes Richard G. Newell, former administrator of the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

  • Biofuel investment should occur in California despite some opposition, regulator says

    California’s biofuel projects are important for the state to achieve its decarbonization goals despite “tremendous pushback” in some instances, a top state environmental regulator said on Tuesday. California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard program incentivizes energy companies to seek out new feedstocks that would lower the carbon intensity of fuels like diesel, jet fuel and gasoline. Oil refiners Marathon Petroleum and Phillips 66 are converting their Bay Area refineries to run on feedstocks such as vegetable oils and animal fats.

  • U.S. congressmen complain about Mexico energy changes

    Texas congressmen complained Tuesday about the Mexican government's attempts to limit competition in the electrical power sector. In a letter to U.S. Ambassador Ken Salzar, about 20 Texas congressmen and senators criticized changes proposed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to restrict the market share of private power generators and favor Mexico's state-owned utility company. The complaint came on the same day the Mexican government claimed it is leading a transition to more renewable energy, even though López Obrador is pushing to restrict private wind and solar projects.

  • Ethanol Output Is Back to Pre-Covid Level in U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Bumper corn harvests and more Americans filling up gasoline tanks pushed U.S. ethanol production to the highest since pandemic lockdowns brought the industry to a near standstill.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront

  • Home heating costs expected to rise this winter

    Experts are warning that home heating costs could be higher than ever this winter.

  • 3Degrees and New Energy One Bring Idaho Biogas-Based Electricity to California Electric Vehicles

    FILER, Idaho, October 20, 2021 /3BL Media/ - New Energy One (NEO), jointly owned by Meridiam, an independent investment Benefit Corporation under French law and an asset manager, and an affiliate o...

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Sohu, Nio, and Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy As First Bitcoin Futures ETF Begins Trading? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • Biogen's stock is up on strong earnings; new Alzheimer's drug had $300,000 in sales in Q3

    Shares of Biogen Inc. were up 1.8% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company beat expectations for the third quarter despite lower-than-expected utilization of Aduhelm, its controversial and closely watched new Alzheimer's disease treatment. Biogen had net income of $329.2 million, or $2.22 per share, in the third quarter of 2021, compared with net income of $701.5 million, or $4.47 per share, in the same quarter a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were $4.47, against a FactSet con

  • DBS, StanChart Plan to Bid for Citigroup Asia Retail Units

    (Bloomberg) -- DBS Group Holdings Ltd. and Standard Chartered Plc are among the lenders planning to bid for Citigroup Inc. consumer banking assets in Asia as the U.S. lender divests units across five markets in the region, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re

  • EUR/USD Mid-Session Technical Analysis for October 20, 2021

    The direction of the EUR/USD on Wednesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to 1.1640 and 1.1621.

  • Why PayPal may be considering a mega-deal for Pinterest

    PayPal Holdings Inc.'s quest to become a 'super-app' may be kicking into a new gear following reports that the company has held acquisition talks with Pinterest Inc.

  • US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow near record highs on solid forecasts from healthcare firms

    The S&P 500 and the Dow inched closer to record highs on Wednesday after strong forecasts from healthcare companies Anthem and Abbott, while the Nasdaq lagged as technology stocks took a breather. The Dow Jones Industrials Average was just short of all-time highs reached in mid-August, while the benchmark S&P 500 index traded 0.2% below its early September record.

  • Factbox-How Fed policymaker investments stack up against each other

    The six members of the Fed Board of Governors are required to file annual financial disclosures, which are publicly available. Two of the Fed Board of Governors - Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Vice Chair Randal Quarles - are former private equity investors, and Vice Chair Richard Clarida is a former investment manager.

  • Notable E2Open Parent Holdings Insider Makes $235K Buy

    Michael Farlekas, Chief Executive Officer at E2Open Parent Holdings (NYSE:ETWO), made a large insider buy on October 20, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Farlekas purchased 20,000 shares of E2Open Parent Holdings at at a price of $11.89. The total transaction amounted to $237,706. Following the transaction, Farlekas now owns 253,531 shares of the company, worth $3,079,133. E2Open Parent Holding