U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,613.50
    +16.50 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,825.00
    +121.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,898.75
    +60.25 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,305.40
    +10.10 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.22
    -0.35 (-0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.70
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.89
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1557
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5570
    -0.0110 (-0.70%)
     

  • Vix

    16.26
    -0.27 (-1.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3683
    -0.0005 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1480
    +0.1480 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,387.43
    -934.89 (-1.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,498.24
    -2.73 (-0.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.57
    -11.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,554.46
    +661.77 (+2.29%)
     

HOPSTEM completed 40 million USD series B financing, to develop safe, effective and affordable iPSC cell therapies for global patients

·1 min read

CAYMAN ISLANDS, British Overseas Territory, Oct. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After A++ financing in May this year, HOPSTEM announced that the company has completed a round of near 40 million USD Series B financing, led by a top VC/PE in biomedical field, followed by Lilly Asia Ventures and current shareholder YuanBio Venture Capital.

According to the company, this round of financing will be used to support the IND application of hNPC01 (with stroke as the first indication) both in China and the United States, the following clinical trial, expansion of product pipelines, and development of automated closed-system manufactory processes.

HOPSTEM is an innovative startup company aiming to develop safe, effective and affordable iPSC cell therapy products for global patients. HOPSTEM owns 40,000 square feet GMP facility and R&D center, with CMC platform and quality system for iPSC cell products in China following EMA and US GMP and regulations. The GMP iPSC line and cell bank are established for global cell product development and out-licensing. Core patents of HOPSTEM have been authorized in China and entered the United States, the European Union, and Japan through PCT, with more patents and products being deployed.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hopstem-completed-40-million-usd-series-b-financing-to-develop-safe-effective-and-affordable-ipsc-cell-therapies-for-global-patients-301412466.html

SOURCE HOPSTEM

Recommended Stories

  • China Struck By Diesel Shortage

    Coal prices in China have come down significantly following government intervention, but the energy crisis in China is far from over as gas stations throughout the East Asian country now face diesel shortages

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – October 31st, 2021

    Following a bearish day for Bitcoin and the broader market, a Bitcoin move back through to $62,500 levels would signal a breakout day ahead.

  • Affirm CEO explains why the company 'is unique' in the buy now, pay later space

    As the buy now, pay later (BNPL) space heats up, one major player laid out why he thinks his company is a cut above the rest.

  • Global company chooses Dayton to support future growth, hundreds of new jobs thanks to CareSource partnership

    A new partnership between a global automation firm and one of Dayton's largest companies is bringing at least 100 jobs to the city core. And with the establishment of a downtown office, the firm says hundreds more jobs could be on the horizon.

  • Deere, UAW agree on new 6-year contract subject to union vote

    "The negotiators focused on improving the areas of concern identified by our members during our last ratification process," said Chuck Browning, UAW Vice President and Director of the Agricultural Implement Department. UAW said it will not release details of the tentative agreement until members at Deere locations meet and review terms of their proposed contract.

  • University of California Increased Alibaba, Pinduoduo Stock Investments

    The University of California’s investments unit scooped up Alibaba and PInduoduo shares, and initiated a position in DoorDash in the third quarter.

  • Rogers vs. Rogers Feud Goes to Court: What You Need to Know

    (Bloomberg) -- The boardroom fight at Rogers Communications Inc. takes a decisive turn on Monday, when the Supreme Court of British Columbia starts hearing legal arguments in a dispute that has fractured the Rogers family and left the company in limbo.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsIn Minneapolis Election,

  • How much is Big Pharma making from COVID-19 vaccines? We’re about to find out

    U.S. pharmaceutical companies are expected to collect more revenue from COVID-19 vaccines in the third quarter than they did in the entire first half of the year, and that money should continue to grow.

  • The Bias That Propels Shiba Inu and Dogecoin

    A coin with a lower per-unit price can make novice investors feel a little richer.

  • Analysis-China's property woes put prestige global projects in play

    China's property sector woes could spell trouble for prestige mega-projects in London, New York, Sydney and other top cities as the developers behind them scramble for cash. While China Evergrande Group's struggles have dominated the crisis, the risk to multi-trillion dollar global property markets stems from some of its rivals that have spent the last decade competing to build ever taller and grander skyscrapers. Shanghai-based Greenland Holdings, which breaches as many of China's debt "red lines" as Evergrande, has just built Sydney's https://www.greenlandaustralia.com.au/en/greenland-centre tallest residential tower, has plans to do the same in London https://spirelondon.com and has billions of dollars worth of projects in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Paris and Toronto.

  • Stocks Rise as Japan Rallies After Vote; Yen Dips: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks climbed Monday as traders digested the outcome of Japan’s election and fresh all-time highs for U.S. shares. The yen weakened and a dollar gauge was steady.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeEquities jumped more than 1% in Ja

  • These money and investing tips can help you enjoy the stock market’s treats

    MUTUAL FUNDS WEEKLY Don’t miss these top money and investing features: These 8 money-losing stocks could bring you big gains come January Why rollover IRAs can be dangerous Harvard’s endowment return ...

  • Nikola, Fisker Results Due With EV Startups' Production Plans In Focus

    Nikola and Fisker report Q3 results soon. But with no revenue, the focus will be on EV startups' production plans.

  • Inflation Fighters Lure Emerging-Market Investors as Prices Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are raising the stakes for emerging-market central banks, rewarding those doing the most to prevent inflation from becoming more than transitory.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeWith inflation in developing nations now exceedi

  • How an accidental phone answer exposed 'coup plan' at Canada's Rogers Communications

    In mid September, Rogers Communications Inc CEO Joe Natale called his then finance chief Tony Staffieri, who was discussing a secret plan to shake up Canada's biggest telecom company's board and senior management, including Natale. Staffieri accidentally answered Natale's call. That left the line open for 21 minutes as Natale listened to Staffieri detail the big upcoming management reshuffle which ex-chairman Edward Rogers had plotted, according to an affidavit filed by Rogers Chairman John MacDonald.

  • Supermarkets Play Supply-Chain ‘Whack-a-Mole’ to Keep Products on Shelves

    Companies are planning for shortages of popular brands of food and staples to continue for months, and managers are trying to keep up as different products run short from week to week, industry executives said.

  • Volkswagen's Skoda to resume production after two-week outage

    PRAGUE (Reuters) -Volkswagen's Skoda Auto will resume production on Sunday at most of its production lines after a two-week outage caused by a shortage of semiconductor chips, a spokesperson said. Skoda, the Czech Republic's biggest exporter, has said on Oct. 7 that it would "significantly reduce or even halt" production from Oct. 18 until the end of the year because of the global shortage of chips hobbling the automotive sector. "I can confirm that most of Skoda Auto's production lines will resume work after a two-week outage tonight, starting with the night shift at 10:00 p.m.," Kamila Biddle said, confirming an earlier report by CTK news agency.

  • Austria's OMV mulls split into energy and chemicals businesses - report

    Austria's OMV is drawing up plans to split into separate energy and chemicals businesses, Kurier newspaper reported on Saturday, adding that the company's board had not yet reached a decision on the proposal. A company spokesperson declined to comment on the report, which cited no sources for the information, and said OMV was working on a new corporate strategy that would be presented in the first quarter of 2022. Kurier said a task force had been working for four weeks on the project, which still needed to be coordinated with shareholders Mubadala of Abu Dhabi and Austria's state holding company OeBAG.

  • Oil giant Saudi Aramco sees third-quarter income rise to $30.4 billion

    The world’s largest oil company, Saudi Aramco, reported $30.4 billion in third-quarter net income on Sunday, bolstered by a surge in oil prices and recovery in demand as the coronavirus pandemic eases.

  • 3 ways to reduce student loan debt before Biden's payments freeze ends

    Here's how to reduce your debt before loan repayment and interest resume in the new year.