Hor Kew (SGX:BBP) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, Hor Kew (SGX:BBP) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Hor Kew, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0031 = S$223k ÷ (S$167m - S$95m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Hor Kew has an ROCE of 0.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Construction industry average of 3.7%.

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Hor Kew, check out these free graphs here.

What Can We Tell From Hor Kew's ROCE Trend?

It's great to see that Hor Kew has started to generate some pre-tax earnings from prior investments. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's turned around, earning 0.3% which is no doubt a relief for some early shareholders. At first glance, it seems the business is getting more proficient at generating returns, because over the same period, the amount of capital employed has reduced by 21%. This could potentially mean that the company is selling some of its assets.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Essentially the business now has suppliers or short-term creditors funding about 57% of its operations, which isn't ideal. And with current liabilities at those levels, that's pretty high.

Our Take On Hor Kew's ROCE

In a nutshell, we're pleased to see that Hor Kew has been able to generate higher returns from less capital. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 16% to shareholders. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

On a final note, we found 5 warning signs for Hor Kew (2 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

