U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,307.54
    -51.92 (-1.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,843.92
    -546.80 (-1.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,448.58
    -63.86 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,204.37
    -20.94 (-0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.12
    +0.29 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.70
    +34.80 (+2.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.17
    +0.68 (+3.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1579
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    -0.0120 (-0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3477
    +0.0050 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.2290
    -0.7300 (-0.65%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,485.75
    +2,292.28 (+5.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,069.52
    -12.92 (-1.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.42
    -21.74 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,452.66
    -91.63 (-0.31%)
     

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Announces Earnings Conference Call to Review Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 28

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Horizon Bancorp, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) -- Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (“Horizon” or the “Company”) will host a conference call at 7:30 a.m. CT on Thursday, October 28, 2021 to review its third quarter 2021 financial results.

The Company’s third quarter 2021 news release will be released after markets close on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. It will be available in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website, www.horizonbank.com.

Participants may access the live conference call on October 28, 2021 at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET) by dialing 866-235-9917 from the United States, 855-669-9657 from Canada or 412-902-4103 from international locations and requesting the “Horizon Bancorp Call.” Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the call.

A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the conference call through November 4, 2021. The telephone replay may be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 from the United States, 855-669-9658 from Canada or 412-317-0088 from other international locations, and entering the access code 10160473.

About Horizon Bancorp, Inc.
Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) is the commercial bank holding company for Horizon Bank, which serves customers across diverse and economically attractive Midwestern markets. Horizon’s convenient digital and virtual tools are used by customers for a majority of their transactions with the bank, together with its Indiana and Michigan locations. Horizon’s retail offerings include prime residential, indirect auto, and other secured consumer lending to in-market customers, as well as a range of personal banking and wealth management solutions. Commercial lending represents over half of total loans outstanding with a primary focus on in-market sponsors, and Horizon also provides a comprehensive array of business banking and treasury management services. More information on Horizon, headquartered in Northwest Indiana’s Michigan City, is available at horizonbank.com and investor.horizonbank.com.

Contact:
Mark E. Secor, Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (219) 873-2611
Fax: (219) 874-9280


Recommended Stories

  • Citadel Securities Says It Learned of Trading Curbs on Twitter

    (Bloomberg) -- Citadel Securities said it first learned of Robinhood Markets Inc.’s trading restrictions on certain stocks during January’s meme-stock frenzy from Twitter, rebutting accusations that the two firms colluded. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles

  • A Bad Month for Stocks Ends With Few Signs the Drama Is Over

    (Bloomberg) -- The end of the September in the stock market was a time of volatility, accelerated hedging and economic unease. It did not, however, spur an extreme reordering in trader sentiment, and to some of Wall Street’s old guard that’s worrisome.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mou

  • Cathie Wood is Dumping These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks Cathie Wood is dumping. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Dumping These 5 Stocks. The portfolio value of ARK Investment Management, the New York-based hedge fund managed by Cathie Wood, has increased from over $50 billion […]

  • Dow Jones Falls; Pelosi Touts Infrastructure Progress, Senate Passes Shutdown Bill; CarMax Plunges

    The Dow Jones fell, even as Nancy Pelosi touted infrastructure bill progress. The Senate passed a bill to avert government shutdown. CarMax plunged.

  • Market Recap: Thursday, September 30

    Stocks turned negative on Thursday in the final session of September and the third quarter. Scott Wren, Wells Fargo Investment Institute Senior Global Equity Strategist and Stephen Dover, Franklin Templeton Chief Market Strategist joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • Why Macy's, Nordstrom, and Party City Just Crashed

    Tic-tac-toe, three in a row, shares of retail stocks Macy's (NYSE: M), Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN), and Party City Holdco (NYSE: PRTY) crashed in quick succession Thursday, and were trading down by 7.9%, 9.1%, and 12.4%, respectively, as of 1:54 p.m. EDT. You can probably blame another retail stock -- Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) -- for all of that. You see, there was no particularly bad news on the wires concerning Macy's, Nordstrom, or Party City Thursday.

  • What's Going On With Naked Brand's Stock Today?

    Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) is trading lower Wednesday after the stock surged higher over the last week following positive commentary from the company's chairman and CEO, Justin Davis-Rice. Davis-Rice said Friday that Naked Brand Group had found an opportunity in clean technology. "I am happy to report that after extensive searching and due diligence, we believe we have found a disruptive opportunity in the clean technology sector. Due diligence on both sides is progressing and we belie

  • Billionaire Bill Ackman is smoking 'mentor' Warren Buffett with these income stocks

    This Buffett acolyte is beating Berkshire at its own game.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond falls short of earnings estimates

    Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman&nbsp;break down Bed Bath & Beyond's stock taking a hit after the company's guidance was cut due to a less than stellar earnings report.

  • Virgin Galactic cleared to resume flights, Lordstown to sell Ohio plant, Carmax’s earnings miss

    Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman&nbsp;break down the latest early market movers, which include: Virgin Galactic receiving authorization from the Federal Aviation Administration to resume launches, Lordstown experiencing a boost in its stock after the company revealed plans to sell its Ohio plant to Foxconn, and Carmax taking a tumble in shares after reporting an earnings miss.

  • Giant S&P 500 Options Trade Made to Guard Against 20% Swoon

    (Bloomberg) -- A trader just established a massive hedging position via options to protect a portfolio of stocks in the event that the S&P 500’s losses snowball toward 20% during the fourth quarter.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of Dingba

  • The true difference between bitcoin and ethereum, according to Grayscale’s CEO

    Bitcoin and Ethereum are used for very different purposes that should be taken into account by investors, says Michael Sonnenshein, CEO of Grayscale Investments, which calls itself the world's largest cryptocurrency asset manager.

  • Could Kinder Morgan Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

    This midstream giant is heavily invested in carbon-based energy, but there's still material opportunity ahead.

  • 10 Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 dividend growth stocks to buy. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see 5 Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy. It’s commonly believed that growth stocks don’t pay dividends and income investors who want a steady stream of […]

  • Analysts are Cutting Price Targets of These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks that analysts are cutting price targets of. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts are Cutting Price Targets of These 5 Stocks. A post-pandemic economic recovery has been slowed by the rapid spread of the Delta variant of the […]

  • Professor who called Dow 20,000 says he’s nervous about trends in inflation that could spark a stock-market correction

    Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, on Monday said that a fresh surge in inflation is making him nervous and warned that the accelerating pricing pressures could compel the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at faster clip than currently anticipated, which could deliver a correction to equity benchmarks.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Rise 44% or Better

    September's been a lousy month for biotech stocks with the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index down around 5.7% since the end of August. Rising interest rates are the main cause for concern, but that isn't a good reason to lose faith in this particular industry. You could sit around feeling sad about the September sell-off, or you could take advantage of some bargain stock opportunities.

  • U.S. could be heading into an ‘era’ of high inflation that produces paltry, or even negative, real returns on safe assets, analyst warns

    High inflation in the U.S. could last for an entire decade -- creating paltry inflation-adjusted returns on safe assets like Treasury bonds and weakening the currencies of the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia, according to Capital Economics.

  • My 3 Top Dividend Stocks for October

    There are still plenty of great options out there for investors seeking reliable, above-average income.

  • What You Need to Know About IBM's $19 Billion Spinoff

    The biggest move made by International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) since CEO Arvind Krishna took the helm last year was the planned spinoff of the managed infrastructure services unit. Here's what IBM investors need to know. IBM shareholders will receive at least 80.1% of Kyndryl's common stock when the spinoff is complete, with IBM retaining the remaining stake.