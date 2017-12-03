On the horizon: The best new movie trailers and teasers

Crafting the perfect movie trailer is hard work. There must be enough intrigue to get the audience excited, without revealing too much about the film’s plot points and key moments (even then, things don’t always work out perfectly). Because of the sheer volume of new movie trailers being released in a given week, we’ve taken the liberty of rounding them up and separating the good from the bad for you. Check out the latest must-see trailers below, whether you’re looking for action, horror, comedy, or something else. It probably goes without saying, but we’ll say it anyway: Spoiler alert! Tread carefully, friends.

‘Avengers: Infinity War’

In the unlikely case you watched Justice League and said to yourself, “There aren’t enough superheroes in this movie,” you’ll probably be satisfied with Avengers: Infinity War. The third mainline chapter in the Avengers storyline (alongside recent Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise titles like Thor: Ragnarok and Spider-Man: Homecoming) has the most robust collection of super people to date, as Iron Man, Hulk, Captain America, and the rest of the gang team up with newcomers like Black Panther and Doctor Strange to battle it out against Thanos (Josh Brolin), who seeks to control the Infinity Gauntlet and the universe. The Guardians of the Galaxy even make an appearance near the end of the trailer!

Release date: May 4, 2018



‘Thoroughbreds’

In the late Anton Yelchin’s final role, he plays a low-level drug dealer who finds himself in over his head after being roped into a murderous scheme orchestrated by two teenage girls. The sociopathic Amanda (Olivia Cooke) and her friend Lily (Anya Taylor-Joy) were childhood friends who reconnected after years of being apart, and now Lily wants her lame stepfather dead. The trailer gives off some serious Heathers vibes, as the comedy veers into darker waters with each passing scene. The film plays on the power fantasies of wealthy suburban children, and both Cooke (Me and Earl and the Dying Girl) and Taylor-Joy (Split) appear more than comfortable navigating morally murky waters.

Release date: March 9, 2018



‘All The Money In The World’

Just three weeks ago, Kevin Spacey was removed from All The Money In The World after facing serious sexual abuse allegations. So who did they get to replace him? Christopher Plummer (The Sound of Music), who now plays oil tycoon J. Paul Getty. The film — directed by Ridley Scott (The Martian) — follows the kidnapping of Getty’s grandson and the attempts of his mother (Michelle Williams) and a CIA agent (Mark Wahlberg) to recover him as Getty Sr. refuses to pony up the ransom. The trailer itself is standard Hollywood stuff, but it’s Ridley Scott and Christopher Plummer. We’re excited.

Release date: December 22, 2017



‘Paddington 2’



Everybody’s favorite CGI bear returns for a second go-round in this charming children’s tale from Warner Bros. Pictures. In the trailer, Paddington (Ben Whishaw) has found happiness and a stable life with London’s Brown family, and everyone loves him. When Paddington happens upon a pop-up book that strikes his fancy, the friendly bear begins to take on different tasks to earn enough money to buy it, but soon the book disappears, and Paddington must find the thief (with his friends’ help, of course). In addition to returning stars like Sally Hawkins, Jim Broadbent, Julie Walters, and Peter Capaldi, Paddington 2 brings in big names like Hugh Grant and Brendan Gleeson to round out an excellent cast.

Release date: January 12, 2018

