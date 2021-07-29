U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,419.15
    +18.51 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,084.53
    +153.60 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,778.26
    +15.68 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,240.03
    +15.07 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.41
    +1.02 (+1.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.80
    +28.10 (+1.56%)
     

  • Silver

    25.58
    +0.71 (+2.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1893
    +0.0046 (+0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2690
    +0.0080 (+0.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3958
    +0.0050 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4430
    -0.4670 (-0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,601.77
    -445.86 (-1.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    935.12
    +4.76 (+0.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.42
    +61.79 (+0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,782.42
    +200.76 (+0.73%)
     

Horizon Blockchain Games raises $4.5M for its NFT trading card game and wallet

Greg Kumparak
·2 min read

Horizon Blockchain Games is — as the name implies — a company building games on the blockchain, along with tools to help others do the same.

The company announced today that it has raised another $4.5M, bringing its total raised to a little over $13M.

Horizon's first game is Skyweaver, a competitive digital trading card game which taps the blockchain to give players more realistic ownership of their virtual cards. Once earned through competition with other players, cards can be sold, traded, or taken out of the system and put in storage.

As I previously wrote about Horizon here:

Horizon is working down two paths in parallel here: On one path, they’re building an Ethereum-powered platform called Arcadeum for handling in-game items — establishing who owns any specific instance of an item, and allowing that item to be verifiably traded, sold or given from player to player. Once an item is in a player’s possession, it’s theirs to use, trade or sell as they please; Horizon can’t just take it away. In time, they’ll open up this platform for other developers to build upon.

On the other path, the company is building out its own game — a digital trading card game called SkyWeaver — meant to thrive in its own right while simultaneously showcasing the platform.

"Arcadeum" mentioned above has now been rebranded as "Sequence", an easy-to-integrate wallet system that aims to hand-wave away the complexities of the blockchain. They want to let users buy and store their digital goods on the blockchain without either the user or an app's developer really having to think about the blockchain. Horizon co-founder Michael Sanders tells me the rebranding comes with an overall broadening of its focus; the 'Arcade' in 'Arcadeum' suggested it was all about gaming, whereas the aim is to help manage all kinds of digital items, from virtual gaming goods to NFT art and beyond.

The Horizon team often mentions being built to support "Web3", a term I've been hearing more and more lately. In short (or, at least, as best I understand it), Web3 is a category of online-but-decentralized apps, services, and games built around the blockchain (Ethereum, in this case) to give individual users more control of their data. The Ethereum foundation has a breakdown of the concept here.

A match in Skyweaver Image Credits: Horizon Blockchain Games

Horizon originally intended to open Skyweaver up more broadly in 2020; as of this morning it's still in private beta, with plans to open widely later this year. Sanders tells me they've let in over 66,000 players so far.

The company says that investors in this round (a "pre-Series A round SAFE") include CMT Digital, The Xchange Company, BITKRAFT Ventures, Khaled Verjee, and Zyshan Kaba.

Recommended Stories

  • Biofourmis receives FDA breakthrough device designation for heart failure "digital therapy"

    Kuldeep Singh Rajput, the founder of Boston-based Biofourmis, is imagining a future where heart failure patients go home with a prescription, a wearable sensor and an app. Today, a new FDA designation gets the company one step closer to that goal. Founded in 2015, Biofourmis is a digital therapeutics company that develops software to “augment” patient care.

  • Play the Long Game With Marvell Technology

    Marvell Technology just reached a new high this Thursday. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been creeping higher since the middle of April telling us that buyers are being more aggressive. In this weekly Japanese candlestick chart of MRVL, below, we can see that prices and our favorite indicators are in gear on the upside.

  • Amazon shares plunge more than 7pc after disappointing sales results

    Amazon entered the post-Jeff Bezos era on Thursday with a leap in profit and sales, despite an end to the coronavirus lockdowns that had turbocharged online shopping. The online shopping giant said revenues had climbed by 27pc in the three months to the end of June to $113bn (£81bn), the third successive quarter revenues had surpassed $100bn. However, shares dropped by more than 7pc in after-hours trading, with the sales figures missing analysts’ expectations and towards the lower end of Amazon’

  • Nvidia and ARM Could Turn the Internet of Things Into the Internet of Everything

    A world with tens of billions of connected devices is already here. Next stop, one with hundreds of billions, if not trillions.

  • 4 Takeaways From Apple's Earnings Call

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) reported blockbuster earnings results for its fiscal third quarter earlier this week, including a whopping 50% jump in iPhone revenue to $39.6 billion. CFO Luca Maestri warned that component shortages would get worse in the fiscal fourth quarter. CEO Tim Cook declined to predict how the shortage situation may unfold later in the year.

  • Square's Hidden Moneymaker in the Cash App

    Square (NYSE: SQ) is trying to disrupt nearly every part of the financial system from how businesses take payments to how consumers transfer money to the money we use itself by offering Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). The Cash Card Square offers through the Cash App, which includes physical and digital cards, also includes a "Boost" feature. Most features in the Cash App are free for users, like transferring money to friends or buying stocks.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – July 29th, 2021

    After mixed day for the majors on Wednesday, all eyes will be on Ripple’s XRP. Another breakout would support the broader market.

  • No More ‘Dumb and Dumber’: T-Mobile Is Done Taunting Its Rivals

    (Bloomberg) -- T-Mobile US Inc., the once boisterous and often obnoxious upstart of the wireless industry, is settling into a more subdued middle age. No longer trying to generate buzz by openly mocking its rivals, T-Mobile is instead showing up its peers in the stock market.Under former CEO John Legere, T-Mobile positioned itself as a scrappy independent that branded competitors AT&T Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc. as “dumb and dumber.” Often clad in black and magenta garb, Legere took on

  • Should You Buy Activision Blizzard Stock Ahead of Q2 Earnings?

    Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) is scheduled to report second-quarter earnings on Tuesday, Aug. 3, after the market closes. Is it smart to buy this stock ahead of the earnings report? One reason for Activision's weak stock performance this year is the low expectations for growth in the near term.

  • PayPal's new 'superapp,' to include messaging, is ready to launch

    PayPal's plan to morph itself into a "superapp" has been given a go for launch. According to PayPal CEO Dan Schulman, speaking to investors during this week's second-quarter earnings call, the initial version of PayPal's new consumer digital wallet app is now "code complete" and the company is preparing to slowly ramp up. Over the next several months, PayPal expects to be fully ramped up in the U.S., with new payment services, financial services, commerce and shopping tools arriving every quarter.

  • Activision Blizzard Employees Strike, Fans Call for Boycott

    (Bloomberg) -- Hundreds of people showed up Wednesday outside an office of Activision Blizzard Inc. in Southern California to demonstrate their support of a sexual harassment lawsuit and to protest the video game maker’s insufficient response.Employees and other demonstrators gathered on the sidewalks at the corporate campus of Blizzard Entertainment, the maker of Diablo and Warcraft games that was at the center of the lawsuit filed by a California state agency.Refreshments and a food truck were

  • Does Walmart have a future as a tech company?

    The move is a way for Walmart to make money from tools it originally built for its own use in its bid to transform its business for the digital era and keep pace with Amazon.

  • The Chip-Crunch Recovery Will Be Rocky, as Apple Can Attest

    (Bloomberg) -- The great computer-chip shortage of 2021, a cloud hanging over companies ranging from Tesla Inc. to McDonald’s Corp., is showing signs of easing. But not for everyone.While chipmakers such as Qualcomm Inc. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. struck an optimistic tone this week, certain products will remain scarce for some time to come. That’s left companies like Apple Inc. in a bind: Even with some supplies of semiconductors getting closer to normal, they still lack the components nee

  • Why Fastly Shares Are Rising Today

    Shares of Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) were rising 3.2% heading into midday Wednesday after the content delivery network (CDN) provider announced it was making available a beta version of its Signal Sciences agent on its edge cloud platform. Fastly wants developers to be able to protect their apps and application programming interfaces (APIs) regardless of where they're found -- whether in the cloud, onsite, in a hybrid environment, or at the network edge. Edge computing allows data center processing to be relocated to the device (or to the "edge," as it were), where real-time processing can occur, allowing for faster response times.

  • Facebook, on Luxottica Glasses, Commerce, the Metaverse, More

    Facebook executives bathed its earnings call in talk about grand plans for the future of computing, commerce, social and much more.

  • PS5: Sony unveils first beta update for PlayStation 5 – with range of new features

    It requires first updating the software and then physically opening up the console, and instructions are found on Sony’s website. In addition to that change, Sony is updating the Control Center so that it can be customised, with controls moved around or added.

  • Google banning ‘sugar dating’ apps as part of new changes coming to Play Store

    Google has banned “sugar dating” apps as part of a broad range of changes to its Play Store rules. Such apps allow people to find others to engage in “compensated sexual relationships”, as Google puts it, wherein one party will pay someone to date them. Many of them are explicit about what they are aiming to do, with one named Spoil offering to help people “find other wealthy sugar daddies who are looking for a discreet arrangement, and you can also meet other attractive girls who are looking for generous men”, as PhoneArena notes.

  • Only Amazon Prime members can score these 10 secret sales — starting as low as $5

    They don't call it 'Prime' for nothing — get up to 50 percent off with these special underground deals.

  • The Metaverse’s Emerging Economics

    The coming media-internet – aka the metaverse – will change how economic value is created and distributed, says our columnist.

  • 4 Companies Opened for Trading Today. Here’s How They Did.

    The quartet are Duolingo, MeridianLink, PowerSchool, and Snap One. Dole delayed its debut until Friday.