Horizon CME Announces the 2023 New England Area APP MVP of the Year Award for Outstanding Advanced Practice Provider in Hematology/Oncology

CLACKAMAS, Ore., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon CME is pleased to announce Nancy Coady Lyons MS, ANP–BC, as the recipient of the 2023 Advanced Practice Provider Most Valuable Professional (APP MVP) of the Year for the New England area, as voted on by her colleagues. The announcement was made during the annual 2023 Boston Advanced Practice Providers Oncology Summit (APPOS) held March 17th – 18th at the Boston Marriott Newton Hotel.

The APP MVP award is given to an advanced practice provider in hematology / oncology who demonstrates leadership and shows initiative by serving as a role-model and mentor to his or her peers in their community, while promoting positive change in their professional practice environment. APP MVP awardees demonstrate excellence in their day-to-day work while showing compassion, dignity, justice, excellence, and integrity.

Nancy Coady Lyons MS, ANP-BC is an inpatient adult nurse practitioner at the Bone Marrow Transplant unit at Tufts New England Medical Center. Her practice includes independently performing procedures, including bone marrow aspiration and biopsies, bone marrow harvest, and bone marrow and peripheral stem cell infusions. Nancy is a compassionate, diligent, hardworking, and dedicated leader, who serves as a true advocate for patients with hematological malignancies through collaboration and education. Always seeking to improve patient care, Nancy helps to ease the stress on patients and their families, and she is well respected among her colleagues and the patients she advocates for. In addition to her day-to-day practice, Nancy serves as a preceptor and mentor to NP students.

Founded in 2007, Horizon CME is a continuing medical education company dedicated to providing quality education activities that further the knowledge, skills, and practice of healthcare providers in an effort to improve patient outcomes. Using research-proven adult learning principles, Horizon CME creates educational activities that are innovative, engaging, and relevant to clinical practice.

The APP Oncology Summit (APPOS) is an annual two-day summit held in 23 cities across the U.S. and is designed to provide advanced practice providers (APPs) with the latest evidence-based strategies to optimize care and outcomes for patients with cancer. This conference is planned with and for advanced practice providers and is a collaborative effort of oncology clinicians from multiple organizations.

