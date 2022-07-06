U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,845.08
    +13.69 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,037.68
    +69.86 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,361.85
    +39.61 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.55
    -13.78 (-0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.22
    -0.31 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,737.80
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    19.14
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0190
    -0.0081 (-0.78%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    +0.1040 (+3.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1927
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8330
    -0.0090 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,465.11
    +184.92 (+0.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.40
    +4.88 (+1.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,107.77
    +82.30 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,107.65
    -315.82 (-1.20%)
     

Horizon Forbidden West’s latest PS5 update adds a ‘Balanced’ 40Hz graphics mode

Igor Bonifacic
·Weekend Editor
·2 min read
Sony / Guerrilla Games

Horizon Forbidden West was already one of the best-looking games on PlayStation 5, and now developer Guerrilla Games has found a way to make it look even better. With Forbidden West’s latest update, the studio has added a 40Hz “Balanced” rendering mode and support for both variable refresh rate (VRR) and high refresh rate (HFR).

VRR is a feature that’s relatively new to console gaming. It syncs your TV’s refresh rate to the frame rate of the game you’re playing, thereby helping to eliminate screen tearing whenever there’s a drop in performance. Meanwhile, the new Balanced setting promises to give you the best of Forbidden West’s existing Performance and Fidelity modes by offering a happy medium between the two.

If you’re curious about how you get “balanced” graphics from rendering a game at 40Hz, here’s how the math works. At 30Hz, it takes 33.33 milliseconds for your console to display a new frame. By contrast, at 40Hz and 60Hz, it renders a new frame every 25 and 16.66 milliseconds, respectively. So while it might seem counterintuitive, 40 fps is precisely halfway between 30 fps and 60 fps in terms of update speed. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart also offers a 40 fps mode, and when Insomniac first introduced the feature, Digital Foundry called it “a potential game-changer” for console gaming.

Outside of those improvements, patch 1.17 includes the usual assortment of bug fixes, with some designed to address glitches that could stop you from finishing the game. You can read the entire changelog on Reddit.

Recommended Stories

  • Everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2022

    Here's everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2022 including when the two-day shopping event will take place and what you can expect to find on sale.

  • Amazon's Echo Dot drops to $20 ahead of Prime Day

    The regular Echo smart speaker is $60, down from $100.

  • Netflix says 'Stranger Things 4' racked up over 1 billion hours viewed

    It's now the second most popular Netflix series after 'Squid Game.'

  • Meta's latest AI can translate 200 languages in real time

    Meta announced its first breakthrough, dubbed NLLB-200, can speak in 200 tongues -- including languages from across Asia and Africa, like Lao and Kamba.

  • Rumors of a New Nintendo Switch Console Surface

    Following the release of the Nintendo Switch OLED Model, rumors are now circulating about a new...

  • Gamers Can Save Over 50% Through These Summer Sales

    While buying and trying new video games can be fun, your budget may be limited, and you may have to spread out your game purchases throughout the year. Buying games during a sale can help you stretch your gaming budget further. Nintendo has many of its popular branded games on sale, along with games from other developers.

  • Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals 2022: Confirmed dates and early offers on consoles, games and more

    The shopping event is fast approaching and this console always sells out fast

  • Ex-TikTok gaming head to launch blockchain games startup as big players keep away

    The former head of short video giant TikTok's gaming unit, Jason Fung, is launching a blockchain gaming startup as one of two co-founders, he told Reuters in an interview, as the buzz around blockchain games grows while sector heavyweights remain wary. The 34-year-old left TikTok last month after two years with the firm, and his exit comes as TikTok and its Chinese owner ByteDance have been aggressively expanding into the $300 billion dollar global gaming market to take on rival Tencent Holdings, an effort that has yielded mixed results so far. It also reflects ballooning interest among entrepreneurs and investors in blockchain games - a new generation of online games built on blockchains which allow players to trade items in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

  • Why Student-Loan Forgiveness Comes With Economic and Political Risks

    The Biden administration is nearing a decision on student-loan forgiveness, an issue that could affect millions of Americans and reverberate in the coming midterm elections. Here are some of the key challenges complicating the final decision. Illustration: Ryan Trefes

  • Evergrande electric vehicle unit to start taking pre-orders

    China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd said on Tuesday it would start taking pre-orders for its first model, a key milestone for the unit of embattled property developer China Evergrande group. The start of pre-orders for the sport-utility vehicle comes after Evergrande Chairmen Hui Ka Yan vowed within 10 years to shift the group's primary business from real estate to the automobile venture, which has itself struggled for capital. Pre-orders, which are not binding, will begin on Wednesday.

  • Franklin Templeton's Global Head of Sustainability Anne Simpson Recognized As NACD Directorship 100™ Honoree

    The 16th Annual NACD Directorship 100™ List Recognizes the Most Influential Corporate Directors and Governance Experts

  • RBA Raises Interest Rates in Quickest Tightening on Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarBiden Close to Rollback of Chinese Tariffs to Fight InflationAustralia’s central bank deliver

  • Australia's 'big four' banks pass on full 50 bp variable mortgage rate hike

    Commonwealth Bank of Australia, National Australia Bank, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and Westpac Banking Corp all lifted their mortgage rates to match the official 50 bp cash rate hike announced on Tuesday. While new rates for customers of CBA, NAB and ANZ will be effective from July 15, Westpac's rates will apply from July 20.

  • Zimbabwe Sells Gold Coins to Ease US Dollar in High Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwe’s central bank plans to sell gold coins to the public from July 25 as a store of value to stabilize the nation’s tumbling currency and offer an alternative to the US dollar. Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneBitcoi

  • U.S. stock futures turn lower as dollar rallies

    U.S. stock futures turned lower on Tuesday, as the dollar raced higher against the euro. There wasn't any obvious major fundamental news driving the shift after a three-day weekend in the U.S. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped 118 points, while the dollar index climbed 0.7% as the euro traded around a 19-year low.

  • A new lawsuit accuses Tesla of disability and religious discrimination at its Fremont factory

    You can add religious and disability discrimination to the list of workplace hostilities current and former Tesla Inc. workers have accused the electric vehicle maker of tolerating or fostering. In a lawsuit filed against the Texas company last week, Khalid Almousa, a former worker in the company's Fremont factory, accused the company of ignoring harassment directed at him because he's Black and a Muslim. Tesla also caused Almousa to experience a painful back injury, and the company's actions worsened that malady, he said in the suit, filed in Alameda County Superior Court.

  • Walmart to charge suppliers new fuel, pickup fees: WSJ

    The Wall Street Journal said late Tuesday Walmart Inc. has warned some of its suppliers that it will charge new fees to transport their goods to warehouses and to stores, thanks to rising fuel prices. The companies using Walmart will be charged a fuel surcharge and a pickup charge starting Aug. 1, the report said, citing a memo the publication said it has reviewed. The new fees would come on the heels of similar moves by other retailers, including Amazon.com Inc. , which in April told U.S. third

  • New Fortress Energy, Apollo to form LNG marine infrastructure platform JV in a deal valued at $2 billion

    New Fortress Energy LLC announced Tuesday that it will sell 11 liquid natural gas (LNG) infrastructure vessels to a new joint venture formed with Apollo Global Management Inc. in a deal valued at $2 billion. Apollo will own about 80% of the JV and New Fortress Energy (NFE) will own 20%. As part of the deal, NFE agreed to charter 10 of the 11 vessels for up to 20 years. "Together with Apollo, we are creating a leading LNG marine infrastructure platform to help accelerate the energy transition whi

  • U.S. factory orders rise more than expected in May

    The Commerce Department said on Tuesday that factory orders rose 1.6% in May after advancing 0.7% in April. A survey on Friday showed the Institute for Supply Management's national factory activity index contracted for a second straight month, though an "overwhelming majority" of companies indicated they were hiring. That followed moderate consumer spending growth in May along with weak housing starts, building permits and factory production.

  • Chrysler Parent Stellantis Needs Chips. The Shortage Is Still Hurting the Auto Industry.

    An Italian labor union said they expect 200,000 units of lost production for Stellantis because of the chips shortage.