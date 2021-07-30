U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,395.26
    -23.89 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,935.47
    -149.06 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,672.68
    -105.59 (-0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,226.25
    -13.78 (-0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.81
    +0.19 (+0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.50
    -18.70 (-1.02%)
     

  • Silver

    25.55
    -0.23 (-0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1871
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2390
    -0.0300 (-2.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3906
    -0.0051 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6150
    +0.1540 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,242.24
    +1,431.35 (+3.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    955.03
    +5.13 (+0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,032.30
    -46.12 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,283.59
    -498.83 (-1.80%)
     

'Horizon Forbidden West' is reportedly delayed to 2022

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

PlayStation fans will have to wait until 2022 to play Horizon Forbidden West, according to Bloomberg. The outlet reports the company has delayed its next big PS5 and PS4 exclusive to next year, pushing it back from its current 2021 holiday season release timeframe.

Ahead of today's news, Sony hinted at a potential delay last month when the company published an interview with PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst. "For Horizon, we think we are on track to release this holiday season," Hulst said at the time. "But that isn't quite certain yet, and we're working as hard as we can to confirm that to you as soon as we can." At the moment, it's not clear what's behind the delay.

If Sony does in fact delay Forbidden West, it won't be the only first-party exclusive to miss its previously announced 2021 release date. Earlier in the year, the company delayed both Gran Turismo 7 and the next God of War entry to 2022. Just last week, Bethesda also delayed Ghostwire: Tokyo, its upcoming PlayStation 5 and PC horror game from Tango Gameworks, to early 2022.    

