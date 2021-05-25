We'll get our first glimpse of 'Horizon Forbidden West' gameplay Thursday
Sony has its next State of Play will take place later this week with a focus on The 20-minute stream will include 14 minutes of new gameplay footage captured from PlayStation 5.
State of Play returns Thursday, May 27 with an extensive look at Horizon Forbidden West gameplay: https://t.co/tJC9WiTgZZ pic.twitter.com/C7xvZiotgJ
— PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 25, 2021
The sequel to is set in post-apocalyptic versions of California, Nevada and Utah. For the first time, Aloy will be able to explore below the surface of seas, lakes and rivers, so perhaps Guerilla Games will offer a peek at underwater combat during the stream.
The State of Play starts at 5PM ET on Thursday. You can watch it on or . Horizon: Forbidden West is on PS4 and PS5. Meanwhile, Sony’s next big exclusive, , is just a couple of weeks away.