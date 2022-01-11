U.S. markets close in 35 minutes

'Horizon Forbidden West' has reportedly leaked a month before release

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Horizon Forbidden West is one of the biggest PlayStation exclusives of the year. Just over a month before the action RPG arrives on February 18th, it appears an unfinished version of the game has leaked.

According to Video Games Chronicle, the build includes all the main Horizon Forbidden West content, though some art assets are missing. Screenshots and videos from what's said to be the PS4 version of the game emerged on social media on Monday. Many of those were later taken down from Twitter due to reports submitted by the copyright holder, which suggests the leak is legit.

Though it appears Sony Interactive Entertainment has clamped down on the leaks and the build doesn't seem to have popped up on filesharing sites, it's bound to be another frustrating incident for the company. Months before The Last of Us Part II was released, a large portion of the game, including cutscenes with major story spoilers, leaked online

So, if you're one of the many Horizon Zero Dawn fans who's looking forward to the sequel, it's best to tread very carefully on the internet for the next month or so. It might be worth muting certain keywords related to Horizon Forbidden West on social media or even installing browser extensions to help you steer clear of spoilers.

