Horizon Gold Full Year 2023 Earnings: AU$0.017 loss per share (vs AU$0.005 loss in FY 2022)

Horizon Gold (ASX:HRN) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Net loss: AU$2.14m (loss widened by 340% from FY 2022).

AU$0.017 loss per share (further deteriorated from AU$0.005 loss in FY 2022).

HRN Production and Reserves

Gold

Number of mines: 1 (1 in FY 2022)

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

In the last 12 months, the only revenue segment was Exploration contributing AU$135.0k. The most substantial expense, totaling AU$1.11m were related to Non-Operating costs. This indicates that a significant portion of the company's costs is related to non-core activities. Explore how HRN's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Horizon Gold shares are down 1.5% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Horizon Gold (including 3 which can't be ignored).

