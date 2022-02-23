Horizon Goodwill & Meritus Health Obtain Grant for Downtown Hagerstown 'Health Hub'

HAGERSTOWN, MD / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2022 / Horizon Goodwill Industries in partnership with Meritus Medical Center are among nine grantees selected to receive funds from the Maryland Community Health Resources Commission's "Pathways to Health Equity" program.

The $925,000 two-year grant allows for opening a primary care office at Horizon Goodwill Industries' downtown Hagerstown location at 200 N. Prospect Street. Meritus Medical Center will provide a full-time nurse practitioner to staff the site and mental health case management staff will be provided by Horizon Goodwill. Patients will not be turned away based upon insurance status; they will be seen and then connected to a health care navigator from AHEC West to assist them in becoming insured. This project will be known as the Hagerstown Health HUB and co-located with the full-service grocery store HGI is opening.

This facility will be able to help address many of the existing healthcare issues facing residents of the Hagerstown core. Recent surveys show that 10.4% of city residents in the 21740 zip code do not have health insurance and are turned away from traditional healthcare facilities. Existing data also highlights that there were about 1100 visitors to the Emergency Department at Meritus and users of that facility responded that it was "extremely difficult" for them to have their needs met.

David Shuster, President, and CEO of Horizon Goodwill explained that "Receipt of this funding from the MD CHRC supports another positive step forward on the journey to restore access to critical services for City residents by bringing the services closer to the people who need them most. We, along with Meritus Health and AHEC West, recognize the importance of addressing these issues in order to help foster a healthier, vibrant, and thriving community."

Ron Bowers, HGI Board Chairman added "The inclusion of this type of service in the upcoming grocery still will provide a one-stop visit for food, sundries, and health care services." He highlights that "The continued determination of the HGI Board of Directors was integral to the addition of this service for the community".

AHEC Executive Director, Susan Stewart stated "AHEC West understands how important this health hub will be for the residents of Hagerstown and are quite excited to be a part of it by providing English and Spanish language health insurance navigator services."

"This project is further investment from Horizon Goodwill to provide equitable access to vital resources to residents of the Core of Hagerstown. Rapid assess to primary care coupled with health care navigation, nutritional education, care coordination, and case management creates a one-stop environment to empower City residents to take control of their health," stated Chief Mission Officer Brooke Grossman

The Hagerstown Health Hub will be located adjacent to the previously announced Grocery store at the Horizon Goodwill Industries building in downtown Hagerstown. It will be in a separate location within the same building. Construction on the full project is anticipated to begin in later summer 2022.

About Horizon Goodwill: Horizon Goodwill Industries, whose mission is "Removing Barriers, Creating Opportunities," is a non-profit social enterprise dedicated to ensuring that all people have access to sustaining and meaningful employment. Ninety cents of every dollar earned by Horizon Goodwill is invested in putting people to work and strengthening communities across a 17-county region throughout Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. For more information, please visit https://www.horizongoodwill.org.

