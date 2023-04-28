Horizon Oil Limited (ASX:HZN) On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Stock?

Most readers would already know that Horizon Oil's (ASX:HZN) stock increased by 3.2% over the past three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to investigate if the company's decent financials had a hand to play in the recent price move. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Horizon Oil's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Horizon Oil is:

41% = US$35m ÷ US$86m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every A$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated A$0.41 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Horizon Oil's Earnings Growth And 41% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Horizon Oil has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 20% the company's ROE is quite impressive. This likely paved the way for the modest 17% net income growth seen by Horizon Oil over the past five years. growth

We then compared Horizon Oil's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 23% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Horizon Oil fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Horizon Oil Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

While Horizon Oil has a three-year median payout ratio of 60% (which means it retains 40% of profits), the company has still seen a fair bit of earnings growth in the past, meaning that its high payout ratio hasn't hampered its ability to grow.

While Horizon Oil has been growing its earnings, it only recently started to pay dividends which likely means that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Horizon Oil has some positive attributes. Its earnings have grown respectably as we saw earlier, which was likely due to the company reinvesting its earnings at a pretty high rate of return. However, given the high ROE, we do think that the company is reinvesting a small portion of its profits. This could likely be preventing the company from growing to its full extent. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. You can do your own research on Horizon Oil and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

