Horizon Oil Limited's (ASX:HZN) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financial Prospects Look Decent: Is The Market Wrong?

With its stock down 11% over the past week, it is easy to disregard Horizon Oil (ASX:HZN). However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. Specifically, we decided to study Horizon Oil's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Horizon Oil is:

46% = US$44m ÷ US$96m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every A$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn A$0.46 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Horizon Oil's Earnings Growth And 46% ROE

First thing first, we like that Horizon Oil has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 18% which is quite remarkable. This probably laid the groundwork for Horizon Oil's moderate 14% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then compared Horizon Oil's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 33% in the same 5-year period, which is a bit concerning.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Horizon Oil fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Horizon Oil Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Horizon Oil has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 87%, meaning that it is left with only 13% to reinvest into its business. This implies that the company has been able to achieve decent earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

While Horizon Oil has seen growth in its earnings, it only recently started to pay a dividend. It is most likely that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Horizon Oil has some positive attributes. Its earnings have grown respectably as we saw earlier, which was likely due to the company reinvesting its earnings at a pretty high rate of return. However, given the high ROE, we do think that the company is reinvesting a small portion of its profits. This could likely be preventing the company from growing to its full extent. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. To gain further insights into Horizon Oil's past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

