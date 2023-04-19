Horizon Robotics and BYD Announce Cooperation on BYD's BEV Perception Solution Powered by Journey 5 Computing Solution at Shanghai Auto Show 2023

SHANGHAI, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon Robotics, a leading provider of energy-efficient computing solutions for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) for consumer vehicles, and BYD, a world's leading manufacturer of new energy vehicles, today announced BYD's proprietary BEV (Bird's Eye View) perception solution powered by Horizon Robotics' Journey 5 computing solution will be prepared to enter mass production this year. The announcement was made during the Shanghai Auto Show, marking a significant milestone in the collaboration between the two companies. Both Horizon and BYD are committed to revolutionizing the driving experience for consumers in China.

Horizon Robotics and BYD Announce Cooperation at Shanghai Auto Show 2023

"We are pleased to share that our Journey 5 computing solution will power BYD's BEV perception solution, a significant achievement in our strategic collaboration together," said Dr. Yu Kai, Founder and CEO of Horizon Robotics. "We are excited to continue working together with BYD to drive the mobility transformation of China's automobile industry and to make driving safer and more enjoyable for consumers in China."

"BYD is a leading manufacturer of new energy vehicles that provides our consumers with the latest and most innovative technology to enhance their driving experience," said Han Bing, Associate Director of BYD's Product Planning and New Auto Technologies Research Institute and Director of Electronics Integration. "Since forming a strategic partnership with Horizon Robotics in 2021, multiple models featuring Horizon's Journey series computing solutions have been mass produced. We look forward to further increasing our joint efforts to improve 'mobility life' in China."

Horizon Robotics' mission is to make people's lives safer and better, which aligns very well with BYD's philosophy of fulfilling people's pursuit for a better life with leading technologies and diversified products. With the cooperation on BYD's BEV perception solution powered by Journey 5, the two companies keep on delivering the benefits from the evolution of transportation to more consumers in China.

Story continues

About Horizon Robotics

Horizon Robotics is a leading provider of energy-efficient computing solutions for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving (AD) for consumer vehicles, with the mission to make human life safer and better. As a pioneer to commercialize embedded passenger-vehicle ADAS and AD products in China, Horizon Robotics is committed to enhancing next-generation driving experiences by integrating hardware and software, including low-power hardware computing solutions and open software development tools. By closely collaborating with a community of partners, Horizon Robotics offers products and services that enable an open ecosystem to accelerate the transformation of smart electric vehicles.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/horizon-robotics-and-byd-announce-cooperation-on-byds-bev-perception-solution-powered-by-journey-5-computing-solution-at-shanghai-auto-show-2023-301802072.html

SOURCE Horizon Robotics