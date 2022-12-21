U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,878.44
    +56.82 (+1.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,376.48
    +526.74 (+1.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,709.37
    +162.26 (+1.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,776.94
    +28.92 (+1.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.50
    +0.21 (+0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.70
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    24.18
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0610
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2078
    -0.0107 (-0.88%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4490
    +0.7190 (+0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,818.38
    -86.15 (-0.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.08
    -0.15 (-0.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,497.32
    +126.70 (+1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,387.72
    -180.31 (-0.68%)
     

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. Announces Pricing of $60 Million Initial Public Offering

·3 min read

NEW YORK , Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (the "Company"), a newly organized blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and led by Chairman and CEO Mingyu (Michael) Li, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,000,000 units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit, with each unit consisting of one ordinary share, one full redeemable warrant, and one right to receive one-tenth (1/10) of one ordinary share upon the completion of the Company's initial business combination. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one ordinary share at $11.50 per share. The units are expected to be traded on the Nasdaq Global Market ("NASDAQ") under the ticker symbol "HSPOU" beginning on December 22, 2022. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the ordinary shares, the warrants and the rights are expected to be traded on the NASDAQ under the symbols "HSPO," "HSPOW" and "HSPOR," respectively. The offering is expected to close on December 27, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

Network 1 Financial Securities, Inc. is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering. Maxim Group LLC is acting as an underwriter and financial advisor in connection with the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 900,000 additional units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No.: 333-268578) relating to the securities to be sold in the initial public offering was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 21, 2022. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement. When available, copies of the prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained by contacting Network 1 Financial Securities, Inc., 2 Bridge Avenue Suite241, Red Bank, NJ 07701, Attention Karen Mu, email kmu@netw1.com or by calling +1(800)886-7007 or by accessing the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp.

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the Company's initial public offering ("IPO") and search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp., including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp.'s registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the IPO filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/horizon-space-acquisition-i-corp-announces-pricing-of-60-million-initial-public-offering-301708641.html

SOURCE Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp.

Recommended Stories

  • Why CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, and Fortinet Fell Today

    Shares of cybersecurity software stocks CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), and Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) were falling today, down 2.1%, 1.1%, and 1.3% as of 1:49 p.m. ET, even though the broader Nasdaq Composite was up by about 1.5% at that time. Yesterday, Palo Alto announced the closing of its acquisition of Cider Security, a leader in software application protection. On Tuesday night, cybersecurity peer BlackBerry had its fiscal third-quarter earnings report, in which management noted some caution in closing large cybersecurity deals in the near term, as sales cycles have become "elongated," which is a fancy term for customers being slower to sign off on purchases.

  • Is Rivian Stock a Buy After Plummeting?

    If investors were judging Rivian's (NASDAQ: RIVN) business performance based on its 2022 stock price performance, they might guess that sales weren't doing well. Indeed, the electric car company's vehicle production increased 67% sequentially in the third quarter, leading to a 47% bump in deliveries over the same period. Or should the growth stock be avoided?

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The Ark Invest co-founder, CEO, and top stock picker has fallen on hard times since turning heads with triple-digit returns in 2020 for her family of high-growth exchange-traded funds. Ark Invest publishes its transactions daily, and investors know the stocks she's now buying. Wood added to her stakes in Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) on Tuesday.

  • Tesla’s stock drop has been bad. But this company has wiped out more investor wealth in 2022.

    Despite all the pain from Elon Musk's Twitter distractions, Tesla ranks fourth on a list of the worst S&P 500 stocks of 2022 by market-value decline.

  • Biggest market movers at the close: Chinese stocks, Carnival Cruise Line, Nike, Crocs

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre highlights key tickers moving markets at the close of the trading session.

  • Here are the 3 big bets Warren Buffett is taking into 2023 — if you're worried about the new year, it might be time to follow along

    Bonus: this trio provides diversification.

  • 11 Best Penny Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best penny stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more penny stocks, go directly to 5 Best Penny Stocks to Buy Now. The majority of penny stocks, which are defined as securities that trade for less than $5 per share, have had a terrible […]

  • Rite Aid stock plummets after disappointing third-quarter results

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss why Rite Aid stock is tanking on Wednesday afternoon.

  • Micron sales could dive more than 50%, and more belt-tightening is expected before outlook improves

    Micron Technology Inc.'s revenue declines could worsen to more than 50% before inventory-saturated customers work though that product and boost sales in the second half of next year, but before then the memory-chip maker is implementing some austerity measures.

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2023

    These rock-solid income stocks, with inflation-fighting yields ranging from 4.6% to 8%, provide plenty of reward with minimal risk for investors.

  • Elon Musk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares Retreat

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk pushed back on criticism from one of Tesla Inc.’s most vocal supporters amid growing concern about the chief executive officer’s ability to manage Twitter Inc. and his other businesses.Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysTrump’s Tax Records t

  • Billionaire David Rubenstein Says Recession Is Likely, but Stays Heavily Invested in These 2 Stocks

    The voices issuing warnings of an impending recession have been growing louder. The feeling on Wall Street is that one is all but inevitable right now. One prominent name to wade in on the matter is billionaire David Rubenstein. The Carlyle Group co-founder believes that due to the current economic environment of "jacked up" interest rates, gross domestic product growth is set to decelerate, bringing in to play a recession. Not only that, but he also thinks the Fed is unlikely to put the brakes

  • Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Enphase Energy (ENPH) Stock?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Enphase Energy (ENPH) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Where Will Disney Stock Be in 5 Years?

    Shares of Disney (NYSE: DIS) have declined 39.5% over the past year as investors have lost faith that the company will ever turn a significant profit in the streaming business. Investors who have a long-term time horizon can look past a quarter or year of losses to the opportunity Disney is trying to unlock in streaming. This indicates that while the linear-network business may be experiencing a slow decline, Disney has been able to maintain a strong profitability in the segment.

  • Why Shares of AGNC Investment Corp Are Rising Today

    Shares of the mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) are trading nearly 3% higher as of 10:04 a.m. ET today after getting an endorsement from Bill Gross, also known as the Bond King. As an mREIT, AGNC uses debt and leverage to invest largely in agency mortgage-backed securities, which carry a guarantee from the U.S. government. Bond values have an inverse relationship with bond yields, so as yields have risen, bond values have been crushed.

  • What Makes Nine Energy (NINE) a New Strong Buy Stock

    Nine Energy (NINE) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company's earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

  • In the wake of Ford Motor Company's (NYSE:F) latest US$8.1b market cap drop, institutional owners may be forced to take severe actions

    Every investor in Ford Motor Company ( NYSE:F ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 49...

  • 1 Unique Stock-Split Stock I'm Buying Hand Over Fist Right Now

    This unique stock split provided investors with an entity that offers an attractive and fast-growing dividend.

  • Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.41

    The board of Pfizer Inc. ( NYSE:PFE ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 2.5% on the 3rd of March...

  • Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

    How far off is Rio Tinto Group ( LON:RIO ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a...