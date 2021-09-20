U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,357.73
    -75.26 (-1.70%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,970.47
    -614.41 (-1.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,713.90
    -330.06 (-2.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,182.20
    -54.67 (-2.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.48
    -1.49 (-2.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.70
    +13.30 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    22.25
    -0.09 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1730
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3090
    -0.0610 (-4.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3658
    -0.0080 (-0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3840
    -0.5110 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,769.12
    -3,838.20 (-8.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,076.57
    -57.81 (-5.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,903.91
    -59.73 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.75 (+0.58%)
     

Horizon Technology Finance Leads $15 Million Venture Loan Facility to Spineology

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

FARMINGTON, Conn., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: HRZN) ("Horizon"), a leading specialty finance company that provides capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and sustainability industries, announced today it led a $15 million venture loan facility to Spineology, Inc. ("Spineology"), of which Horizon funded $5 million of the initial $10 million draw and a private investment vehicle managed by Horizon Technology Finance Management LLC, Horizon's advisor, funded $5 million.

Spineology develops and sells a complementary suite of anatomy-conserving technology solutions for use in lumbar spinal fusion procedures. The Company's proprietary OptiMesh® technology effectively provides structural support for fusion while limiting patient trauma during surgery, leading to significantly improved patient outcomes. Spineology has received funding from prominent healthcare growth equity investor River Cities Capital, and will use the loan proceeds for general working capital purposes.

"Spineology's proprietary technology and unique, minimally invasive approach to lumbar spinal fusion procedures has resulted in robust clinical adoption," said Gerald A. Michaud, President of Horizon. "We are excited to support Spineology's growth as it continues to drive commercialization of its two lead products, OptiMesh and Duo."

"We are excited by Horizon's support of Spineology and our OptiMesh technology which can meaningfully drive enhanced recoveries and excellent outcomes for our patients," said John J. Booth, Chief Executive Officer of Spineology. "As the spine market becomes increasingly crowded and commoditized, we believe that our clearly differentiated minimally invasive spine technologies will continue to capture market share as we develop additional offerings and grow our company."

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: HRZN) is a leading specialty finance company that provides capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and sustainability industries. The investment objective of Horizon is to maximize its investment portfolio's return by generating current income from the debt investments it makes and capital appreciation from the warrants it receives when making such debt investments. Horizon is headquartered in Farmington, Connecticut, with a regional office in Pleasanton, California, and investment professionals located in Portland, Maine, Austin, Texas, and Reston, Virginia. To learn more, please visit www.horizontechfinance.com.

About Spineology

At Spineology, we are dedicated to transforming spine surgery by providing innovative, anatomy-conserving technologies for surgeons and their patients. Our proprietary mesh technology is used in the OptiMesh and Duo implants, which expand in three dimensions to create large footprints and allow placement of anatomy-conforming interbody fusion devices through very small incisions. This technology preserves spinal anatomy, increases procedural efficiency, and accelerates patient recovery. For more information, visit www.Spineology.com.

Forward-Looking Statements


Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Horizon undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:
ICR
Garrett Edson
ir@horizontechfinance.com
(860) 284-6450

Media Relations:
ICR
Chris Gillick
HorizonPR@icrinc.com
(646) 677-1819

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/horizon-technology-finance-leads-15-million-venture-loan-facility-to-spineology-301380862.html

SOURCE Horizon Technology Finance Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Evergrande fears sink stock market: Here’s what investors need to know about the teetering property giant

    Evergrande, a Chinese property giant, is on the brink of default. Here's what investors need to know.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.

  • Why Evergrande has suddenly exploded into a potential global financial market crisis

    On Monday, this somewhat obscure, overseas risk suddenly shook up financial markets from Asia to Europe and the U.S., where all three major benchmark stock indexes, the S&P 500 (SPX) Dow industrials (DJIA) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) appeared to be headed for the worst one-day drop in more than two months. On one level, Evergrande—which reportedly faces at least $83.5 million in interest payments due on Thursday, with a 30-day grace period — is raising concerns about a liquidity crisis among all Chinese and Hong Kong property companies, as markets quickly turn off access to dollar funding. In a more macro way, the firm’s woes are bringing to the fore China’s wide-scale regulatory crackdown across most of its businesses, starting with technology giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (HK:9988) which is rattling confidence in the world’s second-largest economy.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Lower Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading lower on Monday morning amid a broad-based sell-off driven by concerns around the heavily indebted Chinese property developer China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRNF). At 11:30 a.m. EDT, NIO's American depositary shares were down about 5% from Friday's closing price. You've probably heard that Evergrande is thought to be close to bankruptcy, that the Chinese government is thought to be unwilling to bail it out, and that its failure could have broad effects on stocks in China and possibly beyond.

  • Here's the biggest risk from the Evergrande crisis, says Goldman Sachs

    Fear contagion from the Evergrande crisis, warns Goldman Sachs.

  • How the potential Evergrande collapse could impact cryptocurrencies

    Noelle Acheson, Head of Market Insights at Genesis Trading, discusses why Cryptocurrnecies tumbled on Monday.&nbsp;

  • Why Ford Motor Company Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) were trading lower at midday on Monday, amid a broad-based sell-off driven by investor concerns about the deeply indebted Chinese property developer China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRNF). As of noon EDT, Ford's share price was down about 5.6% from Friday's close. Investors are concerned about Evergrande: The giant property developer has huge debt that it probably can't service, bankruptcy appears likely, and the Chinese government has hinted that no bailout will be forthcoming.

  • Evergrande isn’t the only reason the stock market is headed for its worst day in 2 months. Here are 7 other reasons.

    Monday's sharp downturn in stocks precipitated partly by the highly leveraged Evergrande in China isn't the only problem buffeting markets on Monday.

  • Market Recap: Monday, September 20

    Stocks plunged on Monday, with major indices tumbling by over 2% during the afternoon session. Brad McMillan, Commonwealth Financial Network CIO and Jason Ware, Albion Financial Group CIO joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • 15 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best blue-chip stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these companies, go directly to the 5 Best Blue Chip Stocks to Invest In. Many investors consider buying blue-chip stocks to be the safest equity investment in the face of rising inflation, due […]

  • What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In AT&T Inc.'s (NYSE:T) Shares?

    A look at the shareholders of AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a...

  • If You'd Invested $1,000 in Palantir in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) didn't gain much attention when it went public via a direct listing last September. Let's see why investors weren't initially interested in Palantir, why it subsequently attracted a stampede of bulls, and why it could still have room to run after retreating from its all-time highs. Why did investors ignore Palantir's direct listing?

  • 3 Winning Stocks Down 33% (or More) to Buy Hand Over Fist

    For nearly 18 months, investors have enjoyed a historic bounce-back rally in the stock market. The following trio of stocks are all down at least 33%, if not more, from their 52-week highs, but can be confidently bought hand over fist by investors. The first winning stock that's been beaten down of late is technology-driven real estate company Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN).

  • Here are the worst-performing U.S. stocks as the Evergrande crisis rattles investors

    DEEP DIVE An expected bond default by real estate company China Evergrande Group led to an early tumble for U.S. stocks Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) was down 1%, while the S&P 500 Index (SPX) fell 1.

  • Can Lucid Stock Clear Up? This Is What You Need to Know

    EV stocks have witnessed quite a decent amount of interest from investors over the past few years. Several factors contributed to the surging investor enthusiasm for these stocks. Among the top contributors to investors' appetite for EV stocks has been the incredible growth seen with incumbents such as Tesla (TSLA), as well as the recently bullish political landscape for electric vehicles spurred by President Biden's American Jobs Plan. Of course, this narrative remains strong for growth investo

  • Got $2,000? Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    If an investment in a growth stock works out, you only need to allocate a small amount. Growth stocks are typically volatile, giving investors more chances to buy the dip without waiting for a general market downturn. Connected home-fitness leader Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) jumped into the spotlight last year when people shifted from gym visits to at-home activities.

  • 2 Great Stocks You Can Buy on Sale Right Now

    It can be unnerving to watch a stock drop 30% (or more), but it's something you'll likely encounter many times, especially if you invest in growth stocks. With that in mind, Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) and UiPath (NYSE: PATH) are down 39% and 40%, respectively, from their all-time highs. Pinterest blends visual search and social media, enabling users to engage with content like articles, images, and videos.

  • Dow books worst day in 9 weeks as debt woes for China’s Evergrande rattle stock market

    U.S. stocks finish sharply lower Monday, but off the session's worst levels, as investors parse the potential impact of a reeling property developer in China and traders position ahead of a two-day meeting of Federal Reserve policy makers that begins Tuesday.

  • Why Shares of Teladoc Health Are Lower Today

    Shares of virtual healthcare provider Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) were down 4.3% as of 11:25 a.m. EDT. Although the overall market is getting pummeled, Teladoc shares are down a little extra as news broke that its chief operating officer since 2019 -- David Sides -- is leaving to become the CEO of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ: NXGN). There, he led a transformation that resulted in profitable growth -- something Teladoc is struggling to achieve.

  • China Evergrande Is a Big Problem for the Market. These Charts Show Just How Big.

    Advisors should keep an eye on credit-default swaps to gauge the risk of broader market impact from Evergrande’s debt woes. Looking at CDS for HSBC is one good proxy for estimating contagion. For investors, the weather has turned ominous.