U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,468.73
    +10.15 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,869.63
    +261.91 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,105.58
    -9.91 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,240.78
    +13.24 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.71
    +0.99 (+1.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.80
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    -0.53 (-2.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1815
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    -0.0170 (-1.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3840
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0000
    +0.0900 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,929.06
    -327.61 (-0.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,149.88
    +7.00 (+0.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,068.43
    +39.23 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,447.37
    +65.53 (+0.22%)
     

Horizon Technology Finance and Trinity Capital Provide $40 Million Venture Loan to Nexii

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

FARMINGTON, Conn., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: HRZN) ("Horizon"), a leading specialty finance company that provides capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and sustainability industries, along with lending partner Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIN) ("Trinity"), a leading provider of debt and equipment financing to growth stage companies, announced today that they provided a $40 million venture loan to Nexii Building Solutions Inc. ("Nexii"), a green construction technology company focused on creating environmentally-friendly, durable, cost-efficient and disaster-resilient buildings.

Under the terms of the agreement, Horizon and a private investment vehicle managed by Horizon Technology Finance Management LLC, Horizon's advisor, provided Nexii with $22.5 million and $7.5 million, respectively, while Trinity provided $10 million. Nexii expects to use the loan proceeds for general growth and working capital purposes.

"Nexii's advanced building solutions and environmentally conscious construction materials and methods are bringing game changing innovation to the construction industry, reducing project build times and costs, while ensuring buildings are more efficient, sustainable, and resilient to climate impacts," said Gerald A. Michaud, President of Horizon. "We are excited to support Nexii as it seeks to further expand its market share in the construction sector."

"We are proud to partner with the team at Nexii, whose mission to build a vibrant future for the people and planet is combined with a quantum leap in building technology," said Ron Kundich, Senior Managing Director of Trinity Capital. "We're all aware of the ongoing effort to transition to a zero-carbon economy, and Nexii's innovative approach positions them at the forefront of sustainable buildings, which require fewer resources, produce less waste, and use non-toxic materials for healthier living."

"Two leading venture and growth stage lenders, Horizon and Trinity, have come together to partner with Nexii, and we are so thankful to have their support," said Stephen Sidwell, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Nexii. "With this funding, we are able to further expand our project capacity, increase the speed of delivery for our transformative green building solutions, and take a step forward towards realizing our goal of having sustainable construction technology in every sector of business and every area of the world."

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: HRZN) is a leading specialty finance company that provides capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and sustainability industries. The investment objective of Horizon is to maximize its investment portfolio's return by generating current income from the debt investments it makes and capital appreciation from the warrants it receives when making such debt investments. Headquartered in Farmington, Connecticut, Horizon also has regional offices in Pleasanton, California and Reston, Virginia. To learn more, please visit horizontechfinance.com.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN), an internally managed specialty lending company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, is a leading provider of debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity's investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through investments consisting primarily of term loans and equipment financings and, to a lesser extent, working capital loans, equity and equity-related investments. Trinity believes it is one of only a select group of specialty lenders that has the depth of knowledge, experience, and track record in lending to growth stage companies. Learn more at trincapinvestment.com.

About Nexii

Nexii Building Solutions Inc. (Nexii) is a green construction technology company that is committed to building a vibrant future for people and the planet. Nexii designs and manufactures high-performance buildings and green building products that are sustainable, cost-efficient and resilient in the face of climate change. The Nexii System also significantly reduces construction timelines, enabling the rapid development of green buildings across North America. Nexii is suited for industrial / commercial / institutional, mixed-use, multi-family residential and single-family homes, as well as for the green retrofit market. For more information, visit www.nexii.com, or connect with us on Instagram (@NexiiBuilds), Twitter (@NexiiBuilds) or on LinkedIn (Nexii Building Solutions).

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Horizon undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts:

For Horizon Technology Finance:
Investor Relations:
ICR
Garrett Edson
ir@horizontechfinance.com
(860) 284-6450

Media Relations:
ICR
Chris Gillick
HorizonPR@icrinc.com
(646) 677-1819

For Trinity Capital:
Vibhor Garg
Director, Marketing
vgarg@trincapinvestment.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/horizon-technology-finance-and-trinity-capital-provide-40-million-venture-loan-to-nexii-301375595.html

SOURCE Horizon Technology Finance Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Danger Lurks for These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Interest rates are low, and that's bringing more fixed-income investors into the equity market. There are plenty of solid dividend payers out there, but some stocks are cruising for a bruising with their fundamentals relative to their payout levels.

  • Why Is Affirm Plunging on Monday?

    The stock market was having a so-so day on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average slightly higher and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes lower by less than 1% as of 2:15 p.m. EDT. In fact, the only major news item specific to Affirm is an analyst increasing its price target. A couple of weeks ago, Affirm jumped more than 40% in a day when it announced a partnership with Amazon, and the stock soared again last week after better-than-expected earnings from the fintech company.

  • Oracle stock slips as earnings beat Street but revenue doesn’t

    Oracle Corp. shares slipped in the extended session Monday after the database-software company's earnings topped Wall Street estimates but its revenue didn't.

  • Why GameStop and Other Meme Stocks Jumped Today

    What happened It's hard to know what drives the moves in so-called meme stocks. But after some actual good news for the business helped shares in AMC Entertainment Holdings today, it may just be the others are moving in sympathy.

  • General Electric Investors: Prepare for a Bumpy Quarter

    General Electric's (NYSE: GE) latest investor update left Wall Street concerned that the industrial giant's third-quarter report might not be as positive as many had expected. For reference, management's game plan is for GE Aviation to return to its former glory in line with a recovery in commercial aviation. Meanwhile, GE Healthcare should remain a solid earnings and cash flow generator, and management plans to buff up the margins of GE Power and GE Renewable Energy through improved execution.

  • Here's Why iRhythm Technologies Stock Is Making Big Gains Today

    A new CEO with an impressive record is giving investors hope for a rapid turnaround for the heart monitor maker.

  • Why Safe Bulkers Stock Just Popped 12.5%

    Dry bulk shipper Safe Bulkers (NYSE: SB) is up 12.5% as of 11:30 a.m. EDT Monday. Last week, I commented that a remarkable rise in the share price of dry bulk shipping company Diana Shipping (NYSE: DSX) looked ill-advised in light of the recent steep drop in shipping prices for dry bulk cargo including coal, grain, iron ore, and similar ocean-going freight. It would be ill-advised, that is, unless "dry bulk shipping prices ... resume rising soon."

  • Oracle Quarterly Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenue A Match

    Oracle stock fell late Monday after it reported quarterly results that matched on revenue and beat on earnings.

  • Morgan Stanley sees a potential 10% market correction happening soon -- here's why

    Morgan Stanley strategists see a 10% or more market correction in the near future. Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the details.

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMD) ROE Should Not Surprise You

    After a parabolic jump in July, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) stock had an uneventful rest of the summer, as the stock retraced toward the key psychologic level of U$100. With the stock making a clean lower high, in addition to the broad market pullback, it would not be surprising to see it overshoot toward the key level at US$95. This sets an opportunity for those waiting for the next opportunity to get in or increase their long positions.

  • Suddenly everyone thinks the stock market is going to plunge

    The calls for a stock market correction are beginning to blow through the streets of Wall and Broad.

  • 10 Best Value Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best value dividend stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Value Dividend Stocks to Buy Now. Value investing, the investment strategy pioneered by American economist Benjamin Graham, and religiously […]

  • AMC must ‘dramatically’ change for it to stay in business: asset manager

    Changebridge Capital runs two active ESG ETFs and is shorting AMC and Gamestop in its Long / Short ETF. Ross Klein, Founder and CIO Changebridge Capital, joins Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss the market action and outlook for the companies.&nbsp;

  • Like Dividends? You'll Love These 3 Stocks

    They're not complicated companies. They're just simple, cash-driving business being very well run.

  • Why Mayville Engineering Stock Is Soaring Higher Today

    Shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE: MEC) climbed 20% higher on Monday morning after the small manufacturing company got a positive write-up in Barron's over the weekend. Nicholas Jasinski of Barron's wrote that as U.S. manufacturers incorporate the lessons they learned from the pandemic, they'll find the ability to source components reliably is just as important as cost, if not more so.

  • Why Tesla Stock Fell on Monday

    The stock's drop, followed by a partial recovery, seems to coincide with pricing trends of other growth stocks on Monday. Many growth stocks like Tesla are down several percentage points or more. Pressure on growth stocks extends negative trends from last week, when the S&P 500 suffered its most significant losing streak since February, with many growth stocks getting hit harder than the overall market.

  • The extent of a market correction all depends on the Fed: Opimas CEO

    Octavio Marenzi, Opimas CEO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss&nbsp;the likelihood of a market correction and outlook on the Fed.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    In last week's article on three stocks to avoid, I predicted that GameStop (NYSE: GME), Carnival (NYSE: CCL), and SentinelOne (NYSE: S) would have a rough few days. GameStop did something it has done just one other time in the past three years: It moved higher the day after reporting quarterly results. Unfortunately for investors of the video game retailer, that was the only day the shares rose last week.

  • 11 Best IPO Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best IPO stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these IPOs, and go directly to the 5 Best IPO Stocks to Buy Now. Wall Street has been witnessing a frenzy of initial public offerings (IPOs) for quite some time now. As […]

  • Can This High-Yield Energy Stock Support Its Dividend?

    Like its peers, industry-leading pipeline giant Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is focused on shoring up its balance sheet so that it can outlast future downturns. Financial health adds stability to Kinder Morgan's business, but the trade-off is that it requires preserving cash and spending less money, which impedes its ability to grow. Investors on the hunt for fast-growing energy stocks probably won't like Kinder Morgan's slow and safe strategy.