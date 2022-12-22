U.S. markets close in 5 hours 35 minutes

Horizon Therapeutics plc

State Street International (Ireland) Limited
·3 min read

                        FORM 8.3

 

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

 

1. KEY INFORMATION

 

Name of person dealing (Note 1)

State Street Global Advisors & Affiliates

Company dealt in

Horizon Therapeutics plc

Class of relevant security to which
the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)

$0.0001 ordinary shares

Date of dealing

21st Dec 2022

 

 

 

 

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

 

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

 

 

Long

Short

 

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

5,292,555

2.33478%

 

 

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

508

0.000224%

 

 

(3) Options and agreements to
purchase/sell

N/A

N/A

 

 

Total

5,293,063

2.33501%

 

 

 

 

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

 

Class of relevant security:

Long

Short

 

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

N/A

 

 

 

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

N/A

 

 

 

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

N/A

 

 

 

Total

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

3. DEALINGS (Note 4)

 

(a) Purchases and sales

 

Purchase/sale

Number of relevant securities

Price per unit (Note 5)

Purchase

100

113.03

Purchase

105

113.03

Purchase

699

113.03

Purchase

824

113.03

Purchase

56

113.03

Purchase

448

113.03

Purchase

400

113.03

Purchase

34

113.03

Purchase

600

113.03

Purchase

8600

113.03

Sale

24

113.03

Sale

2678

113.03

Sale

600

113.03


 

 

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

 

Product name,
e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction

(Note 6)

Number of relevant securities

(Note 7)

Price per unit

(Note 5)

N/A

 

 

 

 

        

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

 

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

 

Product name,
e.g. call option

Writing, selling,
purchasing
varying etc.

Number of
securities to which
the option relates
(Note 7)

Exercise
price

Type, e.g.
American,
European etc.

Expiry
date

Option money
paid/received
per unit (Note 5)

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(ii) Exercising

 

Product name,
e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per
unit (Note 5)

N/A

 

 

 

 

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

 

Nature of transaction
(Note 8)

Details

Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)

N/A

 

 

 

 

4. OTHER INFORMATION

 

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

 

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

N/A

 

 

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)

NO

Date of disclosure

22nd Dec 2022

Contact name

Lionel Colaco

Telephone number                                

020 33956098

If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected

N/A

If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10)

N/A

 


