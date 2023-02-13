Horizon Therapeutics plc
FORM 8.3
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
1. KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1)
State Street Global Advisors & Affiliates
Company dealt in
Horizon Therapeutics plc
Class of relevant security to which
$0.0001 ordinary shares
Date of dealing
10 Feb 2023
2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
Long
Short
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1) Relevant securities
5,334,462
2.33182%
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
508
0.000224%
(3) Options and agreements to
N/A
N/A
Total
5,334,970
2.33204%
(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)
Class of relevant security:
Long
Short
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1) Relevant securities
N/A
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
N/A
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
N/A
Total
N/A
3. DEALINGS (Note 4)
(a) Purchases and sales
Purchase/sale
Number of relevant securities
Price per unit (Note 5)
Purchase
414
109.42
Purchase
2,900
109.42
Sale
2,277
109.42
Sale
114
109.42
Transfer Out
100
109.15
(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product name,
Nature of transaction
Number of relevant securities
Price per unit
N/A
(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product name,
Writing, selling,
Number of
Exercise
Type, e.g.
Expiry
Option money
N/A
(ii) Exercising
Product name,
Number of securities
Exercise price per
N/A
(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Nature of transaction
Details
Price per unit
N/A
4. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
N/A
Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)
NO
Date of disclosure
13 Feb 2023
Contact name
Colin Fernandes
Telephone number
+442033956221
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
N/A
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10)
N/A