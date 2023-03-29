Horizon Therapeutics plc

TechCrunch

Digital content and how we consume it continue to endlessly evolve, and so does the tech that helps manage all of it behind the scenes. In the latest development, Hygraph, a startup out of Berlin that has built a platform around a new, "federated" approach to content management — think: many sources of data and many endpoints for using it, and using composable architecture, orchestrating all of it from a single platform — has raised $30 million. The startup now has around 400 customers, which include major brands like Samsung, Philips and the FMCG conglomerate Dr Oetker, and the plan is to use the funding to continue developing the platform and how and where it can be used, as well as expand into new geographies.