Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) Rose in Q4 on Acquisition News

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC, an investment advisor, released its “Focus Growth Strategy” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, Aristotle Atlantic’s Focus Growth strategy posted a return of 2.66% net of fees compared to a 2.20% return for the Russell 1000 Growth Index. Stock selection and allocation led the strategy to outperform in the quarter relative to its benchmark. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Aristotle Atlantic Focus Growth Strategy highlighted stocks like Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the Q4 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) is a biotechnology company. On April 5, 2023, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) stock closed at $107.99 per share. One-month return of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) was -1.65%, and its shares lost 0.88% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion.

Aristotle Atlantic Focus Growth Strategy made the following comment about Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

“Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) was a relative contributor, as its stock price was up on news that Amgen was acquiring the company for $116.50 per share, a roughly 36% premium to the pre-deal speculation price.

Tonhom1009/Shutterstock.com

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 75 hedge fund portfolios held Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) at the end of the fourth quarter which was 57 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) in another article and shared Renaissance Midcap Growth Strategy's views on the company. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q4 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Story continues

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.