Meta tests letting creators sell digital goods in virtual reality

Meta has begun testing user monetization tools within Horizon Worlds, the company announced on Monday. Starting today, a select group of creators can begin creating digital items and effects they can then sell directly within the virtual social space. With the rollout of today’s test, only users over the age of 18 in the US and Canada can purchase those goods. Creators can begin making items they want to sell by tapping the Commerce tab and gizmo within the app’s Create mode.

“While we’re launching this today as a test with a handful of creators to get their feedback, these types of tools are steps toward our long-term vision for the metaverse where creators can earn a living and people can purchase digital goods, services and experiences,” the company said.

According to Meta, creators participating in its monetization program will need to follow the guidelines outlined in its Prohibited Content Policy . As with Facebook and Instagram, the company is leaving moderation partly up to users. “If you see something that appears to violate our policies, you can submit a report for us to review,” it said.

With today’s announcement, Meta has also begun testing a bonus program with creators who live in the US. Those involved can earn additional revenue by making progress on monthly goals put forward by the company. Meta won’t collect fees on those bonuses and promises to pay out in full at the end of each month.